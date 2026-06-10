'Voters Are Seeing Through the Bullshit': Progressives Take Down Corporate Dems Nationwide

Progressive candidates have swept to victory against establishment opponents in Democratic primary races across the US, including on Tuesday, as voters turn out in support of working-class champions who have spurned corporate money and vowed to pursue transformative change at the national, state, and local levels.

The Working Families Party (WFP) celebrated a five-for-five sweep for the US House candidates it backed in California primaries, as Mai Vang, Connie Chan, Aisha Wahab, Randy Villegas, and Angela Gonzales-Torres each advanced to the November general election. As Common Dreams reported, Villegas—who is running to unseat incumbent Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.)—advanced despite the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's intervention in support of his opponent Jasmeet Bains, a corporate Democrat.

WFP noted that the wins in California followed upset victories by Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania's 3rd Congressional District and Analilia Mejia in New Jersey's 11th District.

“Voters are seeing through the bullshit and voting for candidates who aren’t in the pocket of billionaires and corporate interests,” Ravi Mangla, WFP's national press secretary, said in a statement. “In New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and now California, WFP candidates have defied the odds and won shock victories over do-nothing corporate Democrats. We're electing a new generation of leaders who won't put up with being pushed around by billionaire elites."

WFP, along with US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressives, also backed Graham Platner in Maine, where he won a landslide victory over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday.

Politico reported that other Sanders-backed candidates in US congressional races "include Adam Hamawy and Analilia Mejia in New Jersey, Sam Forstag in Montana, Brian Poindexter in Ohio, and Bob Brooks in a key Pennsylvania swing district."

"The senator’s support has been instrumental in powering unknown candidates to major wins this cycle, a demonstration of just how much political influence the 84-year-old progressive leader still commands," Politico noted.

.@grahamformaine has won his primary election for Senate in Maine.



The choice in Maine is clear. Graham has built one of the most exciting grassroots movements in the country by bringing together working people around a bold vision. pic.twitter.com/PsD3qBZx3p

— Working Families Party 🐺 (@WorkingFamilies) June 10, 2026

Justice Democrats, the grassroots group working to replace corporate Democrats with progressives across the country, is celebrating primary wins by Jane Kim, who is running to serve as California's insurance commissioner, and Mai Vang, who is vying to represent California's 7th Congressional District in the US House.

As of this writing, Vang has received more votes in the jungle primary than incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.).

“Sacramento is ready to move on from the corporate dynasty that has represented it for 50 years and elect a true working class champion to fight for their families in Washington,” said Alexandra Rojas, the executive director of Justice Democrats. “Mai represents the Sacramento being left behind by Doris Matsui and the promise of representation that fights the corporations raising our prices and ICE contractors enabling our communities to be terrorized—instead of cashing their checks."

"If the Democratic Party wants to beat Republicans and win back a majority in November," Rojas added, "they need to listen to their voters and usher in a new generation of fighters like Mai, to excite our base and lead this party forward."