After Landslide Primary Win, Graham Platner Vows to Defeat 'Spineless and Corrupt' Susan Collins

Graham Platner, a veteran and oyster farmer vowing to champion the working class against what he's called the "spineless and corrupt" political establishment, officially became the Democratic Party's nominee in the critical race to unseat five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins, winning more than 70% of the vote in Tuesday's closely watched primary.

"I love every single one of you, everyone who has shown up at a town hall, who has knocked on a door, who cast their vote—not for me, but for a vision of a life in Maine that you can afford, a life of dignity, and a government that actually serves its people," Platner said in his victory speech. "The truth is, Susan Collins doesn't serve us, she serves Donald Trump. She serves the Epstein class. She serves her corporate donors and the corrupt political system that has rigged the economy against us. She does not serve us, and so we will defeat Susan Collins."

Platner's main primary opponent, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, suspended her campaign in late April as the progressive political newcomer trounced her in polling, fundraising, and enthusiasm. But in the days leading up to Tuesday's contest, Mills reminded Maine voters that she was still on the ballot amid reporting about Platner's past relationships.

Last week, The New York Times published a story in which a Republican operative who dated Platner more than a decade ago accused him of physical abuse—an allegation that the candidate denied categorically.

With more than 80% of ballots tallied in Tuesday's race, Mills has received around 35,100 votes—over 94,000 fewer than Platner.

During his speech late Tuesday in Blue Hill, Maine, Platner accused "national pundits and the political establishment" of "looking for that one story, that one headline, that one moment in my life that they can define the campaign by."

"But in trying so hard to understand me, they fail to understand that this is not about me at all," he said. "This is a movement about us, about the far too many working far too hard in struggling far too much at the hands of the ruling class."

Platner: The national pundits, the political establishment, they keep looking for that one story, that one headline, that one moment in my life that they can define the campaign by. But in trying so hard to understand me, they failed to understand that this is not about me at… pic.twitter.com/BK5Zj4VB7h

— Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2026

Platner then turned his attention to Collins, the incumbent Republican senator who is widely characterized as a "moderate" despite her role in destroying Roe v. Wade and advancing President Donald Trump's deeply unpopular agenda. Collins' reelection bid has been backed by a flood of dark money and billionaire donations that are expected to grow in the months ahead.

"Susan Collins may have started her career decades ago in Washington with good intentions, but she has become just as spineless and corrupt as the establishment she now serves," said Platner. "If you are an independent voice, why do you vote with Donald Trump 95% of the time? If you're so bipartisan, why are you the deciding vote to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court? The deciding vote to defund our healthcare and our hospitals? Why did you rubber stamp the greatest redistribution of wealth from the working class from the working class to the ruling class in the history of our nation?"

"Susan Collins is only bipartisan when it doesn't matter," Platner added.

Progressive supporters of Platner's campaign applauded his victory in Tuesday's primary, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—the first prominent lawmaker to back Platner's Senate bid—declaring that "together, we will defeat oligarchy and create an economy that works for all, not just the few."

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, an advocacy group that endorsed Platner last month, said that Maine voters "have made their voices heard, and they are looking to fight back against special interests and push for new leadership this November."

"This result shows the momentum of voters who are choosing a different path and are looking for new leadership—one that will fight for them, not against them," said Levin. "As we look toward November, we are excited to flip this Senate seat, oust Sen. Susan Collins, and help Graham Platner bring meaningful representation to Maine."