For Immediate Release
Sierra Club
Contact:

Larisa Manescu, larisa.manescu@sierraclub.org

Trump Administration Illegally Seeks to Cancel Millions in Funding For Electric Vehicle Charging, Again

Yesterday, the New York Post reported that the Trump administration is targeting elimination of over $900 million in federal funding from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grant program.

In response, Sierra Club Clean Transportation for All Director Katherine García released the following statement:

“Another day, another example of the Trump administration illegally attempting to eliminate clean energy infrastructure funds that have been promised to communities for cleaner vehicles, cleaner air, and good jobs. No matter how hard they try to bend to the fossil fuel industry in betrayal of the American people, they will not succeed in withholding Congressionally-mandated federal funds for EV charging. We fought tooth and nail to reverse the administration’s unlawful freeze of the NEVI charging program—and we won. We’ll do the same for CFI.”

Background:

In December, Sierra Club, Climate Solutions, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), and Earthjustice filed a new challenge — following a lawsuit from 16 states and D.C. — to the Trump administration’s hold on federal funding in the $2.5 billion CFI grant program.

The CFI program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which appropriated $2.5 billion for the program over five years. It represents one of two major federal funding programs for critical electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the other being the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

The Sierra Club is the most enduring and influential grassroots environmental organization in the United States. We amplify the power of our 3.8 million members and supporters to defend everyone's right to a healthy world.

