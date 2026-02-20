Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

"AI does not stop at borders—and no nation can fully grasp its implications on its own," Guterres continued. "If we want AI to serve humanity, policy cannot be built on guesswork. It cannot be built on hype or disinformation. We need facts we can trust—and share—across countries and across sectors."

"That is why the United Nations is building a practical architecture that puts science at the center of international cooperation on AI," he added. "And it starts with the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence."

The panel—whose creation was recommended in a 2024 report authored by a high-level advisory board created by Guterres—is calling for a global AI governance framework and shared standards and monitoring mechanisms.

Looking forward to Saturday's statement, Indian Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters Friday that "there is huge consensus on the declaration, we are just trying to maximize the number" of endorsing nations, which he said he hoped would top 80. The United States apparently will not be one of them.

"As the Trump administration has now said many times, we totally reject global governance of AI," White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios said in New Delhi. "We believe AI adoption cannot lead to a brighter future if it is subject to bureaucracies and centralized control."

Although Republican US lawmakers' bid to slip a 10-year ban on state-level AI regulation into the massive One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by President Donald Trump last July was shot down in the Senate, a bill introduced last September by Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-Wash.) would, if passed, impose a temporary moratorium on state laws regulating artificial intelligence.

To date, Trump’s most notable artificial intelligence regulation has been his July 2025 executive order aimed at preventing “woke AI.” His other AI-related edicts have rolled back regulations, including some meager steps taken under former President Joe Biden to bolster safety.

As was the case during the breakneck nuclear arms race during the Cold War, US officials have attempted to justify unfettered AI development by claiming that guardrails would slow progress and give adversaries like China an edge. And as with thermonuclear weapons during the Cold War, experts warn that a poorly governed race toward general artificial intelligence—a hypothetical advanced AI that can understand, learn, and apply knowledge of any subject as well as or better than a typical human—could pose an existential threat to humanity.

With so much uncertainty—and potential danger—alongside the unprecedented promise of AI, an increasingly aware public favors caution. Majorities of respondents to poll after poll say they want more, not less, AI regulation.

While very real, existential threats posed by AI are still many years off. However, there are pressing concerns over AI that are affecting the world today. Guterres noted Friday that AI can "deepen inequality, amplify bias, and fuel harm."

"As AI’s energy and water demands soar, data centers and supply chains must switch to clean power—not shift costs to vulnerable communities," he continued.

"We must invest in workers so AI augments human potential—not replaces it," Guterres stressed. "We must protect people from exploitation, manipulation, and abuse. No child should be a test subject for unregulated AI."

"Real impact means technology that improves lives and protects the planet," he argued. "So let’s build AI for everyone—with dignity as the default setting. Let us be clear: Science informs, but humans decide."

"Our goal is to make human control a technical reality—not a slogan," Guterres added. "And that requires meaningful human oversight in every high-stakes decision... And it requires clear accountability, so responsibility is never outsourced to an algorithm."

