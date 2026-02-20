To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs

“Trump's misguided tariff tantrum has caused an affordability crisis for American consumers and farmers”

Today, the Supreme Court drew a clear line, ruling that Trump’s tariffs were not within his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Food & Water Watch Senior Food Policy Analyst Rebecca Wolf issued the following statement:

“Trump’s misguided tariff tantrum has caused an affordability crisis for American consumers and farmers. Trump’s tariffs have driven consumer prices through the roof, and brought irreparable harm to farmers who have seen markets shrink with retaliatory tariffs.

“Today’s ruling is an important check on the President’s dangerous agenda. This decision marks an important step towards restoring balance and addressing the affordability crisis that indiscriminate tariffs helped fuel. We need sound trade policies that will help farmers and families — not undermine them.”

Food & Water Watch analysis of President Trump’s first term trade war found that in its wake:

  • Farm bankruptcies rose 24% from 2018 to 2019.
  • The number of farms harvesting soybeans decreased overall by 10.7% while the number of soybean farms with 1,000 acres or more increased by 5% from 2017 to 2022.
  • The total number of farms fell 7% between 2017 to 2022, hitting small farms and Black producers hardest.
  • Bailout funds flowed to the largest operations and multinational corporations.

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

