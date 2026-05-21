With Straight Face, Rubio Tells People of Cuba That US Oil Blockade Is Not Cause of Their Energy Crisis

A five-minute address to the people of Cuba by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a longtime advocate of regime change in the communist country, was called "Orwellian" by one former Obama administration staffer as the diplomat claimed the "unimaginable hardships" Cubans now face are the fault of their own government—not the US blockade on oil that began nearly four months ago.

On the country's 124th Independence Day, Rubio—the son of Cuban immigrants who left the island for the US several years before Fidel Castro took power—said he wanted to "share with you the truth about the reason for your suffering. And I want to tell you what we, in the US, are offering to help you not only alleviate the current crisis, but also to build a better future."

Rolling blackouts have been a frequent occurrence since the Trump administration cut off Cuba's main oil supply after it invaded Venezuela in January, followed by a threat to impose tariffs on any country that supplied Cuba with energy. Rubio insisted that the blackouts are "not due to an oil 'blockade' by the US" and said that Cubans know "better than anyone" that the island has suffered from energy shortages "for years."

The secretary of state didn't mention the embargo the US has imposed on Cuba for more than six decades, exacerbating the country's struggles with its power infrastructure.

"The real reason you don’t have electricity, fuel, or food is because those who control your country have plundered billions of dollars, but nothing has been used to help the people," said Rubio—echoing comments he made in April about Iran's government, which he said has spent "billions of dollars, supporting terrorists or weapons," instead of "helping the people of Iran."

At the time, Rubio's accusations were ridiculed by progressives who noted the Trump administration had already spent billions of dollars on the Iran War as Americans struggled with rising grocery, healthcare, and gas prices.

On Wednesday, the Republican Party appeared to have adopted Rubio's recycled talking point as tensions with Cuba grew following the US government's indictment of former Cuban President Raúl Castro. On Fox News, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) said Cuban officials "take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people."

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.) said late Thursday that President Donald Trump and Rubio "are pulling straight from the imperialists' playbook to justify another unauthorized and unlawful military invasion–just as they did in Venezuela and Iran."

"The administration will continue to claim that their actions serve the freedom of Cubans, but history has shown us that peace and democracy has never been realized through US imperialism or unilateral military intervention," said Ramirez.

As Common Dreams reported Wednesday, Rubio also took aim at Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), a company founded by Castro which controls an estimated 40-70% of Cuba's economy.

"President Trump is offering a new relationship between the US and Cuba. But it must be directly with you, the Cuban people, not with GAESA," said Rubio, adding that the administration is offering $100 million in food and medicine with the stipulation that it be distributed by the Catholic Church "or other trusted charitable groups."

"In the US we are ready to open a new chapter in the relationship between our people and our countries," said Rubio. "And, currently, the only thing standing in the way of a better future are those who control your country."

Ben Rhodes, who served as deputy national security adviser under former President Barack Obama, noted that the secretary of state "works for a guy who has looted far more billions of dollars for himself and his cronies than even the most corrupt Cuban officials," and condemned his claim that the US oil blockade is not behind Cuba's energy crisis, which has caused a healthcare crisis as hospitals have struggled to provide services.

Democrats on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee noted that as a senator, Rubio worked to "make every effort" to block Obama's push to normalize relations with Cuba—only to claim that he wants to forge a new path with the country after strangling its energy supply.

"Sen. Rubio made it his mission to block every serious effort to build a new relationship with the Cuban people," said the Democrats. "Now, as secretary of state, he's peddling disingenuous rhetoric of a ‘new relationship' while the administration's Cuba policies exacerbate the humanitarian crisis there."