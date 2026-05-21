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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
RootsAction
Contact:

Jeff Cohen, RootsAction co-founder, jeff@rootsaction.org;
Norman Solomon, RootsAction national director, norman@rootsaction.org;
Sam Rosenthal, RootsAction political director; sam@rootsaction.org

RootsAction Blasts Official DNC Autopsy; ‘Disgrace’ Would Be ‘Understatement’

RootsAction is releasing the following statement:

After months of intense pressure, Chair Ken Martin and the DNC finally caved and released their 2024 autopsy report. To call the report a disgrace would be an understatement. The report focuses extensively on ad spending and fundraising, without discussing the Democratic platform, policy positions or political context of the 2024 election. The word "affordability," arguably the most important issue in the 2024 election, appears twice in the 129-page report. The report makes no mention whatsoever of Gaza or Israel — neither word even appears in its text.

Now, Martin and the DNC are trying to wash their hands of the report and its contents. In a hasty, almost amateurish markup, the DNC has gone out of its way to poke holes in the legitimacy of the very report it commissioned. The report is full of factual errors, poorly supported conjecture, and misguided ramblings, many of which the DNC itself is eager to point out. While Martin may feel that this absolves him of the responsibility to answer for this pitiful document, it should only intensify scrutiny of his leadership of the DNC.

Martin recruited the author to write the report. He presumably provided the author with resources and access to party officials and functionaries. The DNC has a responsibility to turn in a report that truly grapples with the mistakes of the past so that the Democratic Party can learn from those mistakes and emerge stronger in its fight against Trumpism. The DNC has utterly failed in that respect.

The only serious autopsy so far remains the one that RootsAction published: https://democraticautopsy.org/

RootsAction is dedicated to galvanizing people who are committed to economic fairness, equal rights for all, civil liberties, environmental protection -- and defunding endless wars. We mobilize on these issues no matter whether Democrats or Republicans control Washington D.C.

rootsaction.org