Statement From Demand Justice President Josh Orton On The Supreme Court’s March Toward Oligarchy

Today, following oral arguments in Trump v. Slaughter, a case that could undermine the Federal Trade Commission by overturning 90 years of precedent, Demand Justice President Josh Orton released the following statement:

“There is grave danger in what the Supreme Court appears willing to do today: hand giant corporations and Donald Trump’s billionaire class unchecked power over our economic system, gutting one of the few institutions left that’s charged with ensuring fairness, stability, and competition in our economy.

“For generations, independent federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Reserve, have proven essential to the long-term stability of our country and markets – all to the benefit of workers, consumers, and businesses alike.

“A Supreme Court that overturns Humphrey’s Executor and 90 years of precedent to enable Donald Trump’s corrupt march toward oligarchy is simply not a sustainable or legitimate institution.”

Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.

