'Everything Is for Sale': Trump Exploits 250th Anniversary of US Independence for Yet Another Grift

Allies of the Trump administration, in partnership with the White House, are reportedly using the upcoming 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence as another opportunity to solicit deep-pocketed donors, enticing them with promises of access to the president and other rewards.

The New York Times reported Sunday that donors who give at least $1 million to Freedom 250—a group announced by President Donald Trump in December—have been promised a path to "gain access to, and seek favor with, a president who has maintained a keen interest in fundraising, and a willingness to use the levers of government power to reward financial supporters," including through his crypto scam and ballroom project.

Trump has described Freedom 250 as a "public-private partnership" dedicated to organizing "a celebration of America like no other" later this year. Listed as official corporate sponsors of the initiative are prominent corporate names, including ExxonMobil, Mastercard, and Palantir.

The Times obtained a donor solicitation document circulated by Meredith O’Rourke, Trump's top fundraiser. Donors who give at least $1 million to Freedom 250 "will receive prominent logo placement at Freedom 250 events," which are expected to include UFC fights and an IndyCar race.

Freedom 250 appears to have been created to dodge oversight that applies to America250, a bipartisan congressional commission formed to plan official celebrations of the nation's semiquincentennial.

"American history is being subordinated to Trump’s cult of personality," Dan Friedman and Amanda Moore wrote in Mother Jones last week. "The president’s face is suddenly ­everywhere—next to George Washington on America250-themed National Parks passes; alongside Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt on giant banners hanging from federal buildings; on a $1 coin under consideration by the US Treasury."

"Faced with sporadic pushback from a congressional commission overseeing America250 and from career officials at various agencies, Trump is now seeking to evade even these modest constraints," they added, pointing to the launch of Freedom 250.

Park Service employees are being bombarded with guidance telling them to promote Freedom 250, the Trump-run org, in place of America250, the statutorily-bipartisan congressional commission. They were even urged to add the Freedom 250 logo to email signatures. www.documentcloud.org/documents/26...



— Dan Friedman (@dfriedman.bsky.social) Feb 8, 2026 at 2:35 PM

Public Citizen demanded a congressional probe of Freedom 250's activities, which the watchdog organization's co-presidents described as a "potential diversion of taxpayer funds for highly partisan purposes." According to the Times, roughly $10 million in taxpayer funds has "already been redirected to Freedom 250 from America250 for a fleet of six mobile museums called 'Freedom Trucks' that rolled out last month."

" Donald Trump and his henchmen have sabotaged what should be a unifying moment and appear intent on instead creating a highly divisive, corporate-funded, ideologically extremist exercise," said Public Citizen's Lisa Gilbert. "Once again, nothing is sacred in the Trump administration, not even the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Everything is for sale to corporate and potentially foreign interests."