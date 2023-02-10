To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Senator Bernie Sanders
Contact: press@sanders.senate.gov,Michael Briggs: (202) 228-6492

Sanders Statement Following Meeting with Brazil’s President Lula

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday issued the following statement after meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva:

“I enjoyed a productive meeting this morning with President Lula of Brazil and his cabinet. Our countries share many challenges, including the threat of right-wing authoritarians who seek to undermine democratic institutions in both countries. I am very impressed that in his short visit to the United States, Lula chose to speak to the AFL-CIO. In that regard, we discussed ways to build an economy that serves all people, not just the wealthy and large corporations. We also discussed ways to advance workers’ rights and build strong unions.

“Unlike his predecessor, Lula understands the enormous threat that climate change poses to our planet. We discussed ideas of how to increase international cooperation to preserve the environment for future generations. Scientists tell us that deforestation will have a devastating impact on climate change and the planet, and it is imperative that the United States work with Brazil and other countries to protect the Amazon.

“If ever there was a time for international solidarity on these shared challenges, this is it. My hope and expectation is that the United States and Brazil will build a stronger partnership to address these crises.”

