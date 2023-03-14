To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Environmental Working Group (EWG)
Ruffalo applauds historic PFAS drinking water standard

The following is the statement of Activist and Actor Mark Ruffalo on the Environmental Protection Agency’s new PFAS drinking water standard:

After decades of delay, President Biden’s EPA has delivered a drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS which, when finalized, will be the toughest in the nation. By proposing to regulate four other PFAS as a mixture, the Biden EPA is also putting our communities ahead of the polluters. President Biden and his team pledged to make PFAS a priority and he has delivered. No Administration has done more to address the urgent threat posed by these toxic forever chemicals than the Biden Administration.

My message to polluters is simple: after poisoning your workers and neighbors for decades, it is time to make our public health, not your profits, our top priority. My message to communities devastated by PFAS pollution is equally simple: help is finally on the way.

The Environmental Working Group is a community 30 million strong, working to protect our environmental health by changing industry standards.

