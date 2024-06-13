June, 13 2024, 04:36pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Reproductive Freedom for All Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Medication Abortion Case
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, a case brought by anti-abortion extremists to determine whether to impose restrictions on mifepristone.
Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju released the following statement:
“We’re relieved that the Supreme Court recognized this sham case for what it is, but this baseless push to block abortion access should never have been heard by them in the first place. Our most fundamental rights and freedoms shouldn’t be up to the whims of unchecked, extremist judges appointed to the Court by a president and Senate hell-bent on banning abortion nationwide. We need court reform to salvage the legitimacy of our federal judiciary—and we won’t stop fighting for it until it’s a reality.”
For over 50 years, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America) has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels—including access to abortion care, birth control, pregnancy and post-partum care, and paid family leave—for everybody.
'A Betrayal': Women Elders Rip Swiss Lawmakers' Rejection of Landmark Climate Ruling
"The declaration is an attempt to continue to prevent human rights climate protection for political reasons, rather than recognizing that climate change is a scientific reality that affects everyone," said Greenpeace Switzerland.
Jun 13, 2024
Swiss women elders who recently won a landmark climate case said that they feel betrayed by their federal lawmakers, who voted Wednesday to disregard the court ruling.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled in April that the Swiss government violated senior citizens' human rights by refusing to heed scientists' climate warnings and swiftly phase out fossil fuel production.
"Climate and health are intrinsically linked; good health and a safe climate go hand in hand."
Responding to Wednesday's vote, Greenpeace Switzerland said that "the declaration is an attempt to continue to prevent human rights climate protection for political reasons, rather than recognizing that climate change is a scientific reality that affects everyone."
At least one lawmaker who voted to flout the ECtHR ruling attacked KlimaSeniorinnen members. Jean-Luc Addor of the right-wing Swiss People's Party dismissed the activists as "just a bunch of... 'boomeuses',"—or female Baby Boomers—"who are trying to deny our children the living conditions they have enjoyed all their lives."
However, Véronique Boillet, a member of the Swiss Human Rights Institute and a law professor at the University of Lausanne, said in a statement: "The binding nature of the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights is the heart of the European human rights system. It is the element that makes this system unique and a model worldwide."
However, on Wednesday the National Council—Switzerland's lower legislative chamber—voted 111-72 to essentially ignore the court's decision, which some lawmakers condemned as judicial overreach. This followed a 31-11 vote by the Council of States, the upper legislative chamber, on a similar measure earlier this month.
"Climate and health are intrinsically linked; good health and a safe climate go hand in hand."
"We are appalled by this decision which feels like both a betrayal of older women but is also out of step with humankind's collective responsibility to tackle climate change for the benefits of vulnerable groups and the future of all humankind," said Pia Hollenstein, a retired nurse and member of KlimaSeniorinnen, the group of women ages 64 and older who sued their government for failing to take adequate action to stop the planet from heating 1.5°C, the more ambitious target of the Paris agreement.
"As a nurse, I have seen how climate and health are intrinsically linked; good health and a safe climate go hand in hand," she added.
Switzerland's Alpine climate is particularly vulnerable the effects of global heating, which is mainly caused by burning fossil fuels. Studies have shown that the country's glaciers—a key water source for millions of Europeans—could disappear by the end of the century if warming isn't curbed.
"It is not for the Swiss Parliament to decide when a judgment has been implemented and when further measures are necessary," she continued. "It is normal that courts set certain objectives, as the ECtHR did for Swiss politics. It is also a sign of a functioning system of checks and balances."
DeSantis Declares Emergency Over Floods After Cutting Stormwater Funds
"As I'm sitting here stuck on a Brightline train because of flooding in my district, all those stormwater projects he cut look pretty stupid right now," a Florida lawmaker said.
Jun 13, 2024
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for five counties due to heavy flooding in southern Florida just the day after he cut $205 million in stormwater, wastewater, and sewer projects from the state's budget.
Heavy rains caused by a disorganized tropical system have inundated southern and western Florida since Tuesday, bringing more than a foot of rain in places and disrupting road and air travel throughout the area. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC), part of the National Weather Service, put southern Florida under a rare 4 out of 4 high risk of flooding on Thursday as rains were expected to continue there, and warned that it could be "locally catastrophic."
The rains "transformed roads into canals and caused water to seep into homes," CNNreported, while a tow truck driver in Fort Lauderdale told The Associated Press that abandoned cars everywhere reminded him of "zombie movie."
The extreme weather prompted state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D-37) to criticize DeSantis' budget cut.
"As I’m sitting here stuck on a Brightline train because of flooding in my district, all those stormwater projects he cut look pretty stupid right now,” Pizzo told the AP.
DeSantis cut the $205 million from the budget amid other cuts that he made Tuesday in finalizing the state budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year that begins on July 1, Tampa Bay Timesreported.
In May, DeSantis signed a bill that removes most references to climate change from state law and streamlines fossil fuel development projects—"Don't Say Climate Change," the bill's critics have called it, including a meteorologist who spoke up against it on air. On the day he signed the legislation, Key West was a record-setting 115°F.
Florida is particularly vulnerable to rising seas and to extreme weather, including hurricanes and tropical storms, made more likely and more intense by climate change.
#Floridians, as you drive through waste-deep water and discover your waterfront property is also fully submersible, remember @GovRonDeSantis prohibits you from uttering the words “climate change” and “global warming.” And it’s not even hurricane season. pic.twitter.com/0s5YQM0jFA
— Sound The Retweet: 🗳 I VOTED HIM OUT (@SOUNDtheRETWEET) June 13, 2024
DeSantis on Wednesday declared emergencies in the counties of Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota. Two people died and three were injured in a weather-related car accident in Collier County, The New York Timesreported. The flooding closed part of Interstate 95 and limited flight schedules at two major airports, Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that the 2024 hurricane season, which began June 1 and ends on November 30, will be worse than normal.
Biden Urged to 'Put Up a Major Fight' Over Mass Layoffs at John Deere
One labor advocate implored the president to "put the heat on John Deere and show the working class that you're tougher than Trump when it comes to saving American jobs."
Jun 13, 2024
A slew of recent layoffs at John Deere factories in Iowa and Illinois would appear to provide a perfect opportunity for President Joe Biden to speak out against the kind of corporate greed that is devastating the U.S. working class and supercharging inequality.
But Biden has thus far been quiet about the mass layoffs, which have impacted roughly 1,000 workers and sparked fear among unaffected employees that they might be next.
Deere & Company is the latest U.S. corporation to announce significant layoffs after raking in huge profits and spending billions on stock buybacks—which researchers have linked to job cuts—as well as dividend payouts to wealthy shareholders and lavish CEO compensation.
"Here we go again," Les Leopold, executive director of the Labor Institute, told Common Dreams. "Stock buybacks and mass layoffs, mass layoffs and stock buybacks. Tens of thousands of workers are losing their jobs in thousands of companies only because CEOs and their major stockholders want to make a quick killing by artificially jacking up the price of their stock. We must always call stock buybacks for what they really are: blatant stock manipulation."
"Today, 70% of all corporate profits are used for stock buybacks, up from 2% in 1982," Leopold added. "They should be outlawed."
As The Guardian's Michael Sainato reported last week, John Deere posted "a profit of over $10 billion in fiscal year 2023 and its CEO John May received $26.7 million in total compensation."
"John Deere spent over $7.2 billion on stock buybacks in 2023 and provided shareholders with more than $1.4 billion in dividends," Sainato noted.
In a letter to employees late last month, John Deere executives deployed sterile corporate-speak to explain their rationale for the job cuts, writing that rolling mass layoffs are aimed at "aligning our workforce to our strategic priorities" and "eliminating low- and non-value-added tasks, activities, and expenses."
One longtime John Deere worker in East Moline, Illinois anonymously told The Guardian that "we get wind of more layoffs daily, it seems, and it's causing uncertainty all over."
"The only reason for Deere to do this," the worker added, "is greed."
UAW Local 838 president Tim Cummings issued a statement last month calling on John Deere to "stop outsourcing and bring these products back to our factories and allow our talented workforce to produce these products at home where they are used by North American farmers and businesses."
"Biden should let Deere know that they can't continue to receive taxpayer money if they ship taxpayer-funded jobs to Mexico."
Biden—whose 2024 reelection bid was endorsed by the United Auto Workers, the union that represents more than 10,000 John Deere employees in the U.S.—has vocally criticized stock buybacks and proposed quadrupling the current 1% tax on share repurchases to discourage the practice. The president has also pledged to fight corporate profiteering that has driven up costs for consumers and harmed workers.
But Leopold, the author of "Wall Street's War on Workers: How Mass Layoffs and Greed Are Destroying the Working Class and What to Do About It," wrote in a Wednesday op-ed for Common Dreams that Biden should explicitly target John Deere and "put up a major fight" to stop the company from sending U.S. jobs to Mexico.
"The real motivation for Deere to can workers and flee to Mexico is to finance $12.2 billion in stock buybacks," Leopold argued. "What are stock buybacks? A way to boost the price of the company's shares—a blatant form of stock manipulation that was illegal until deregulated by the Reagan administration."
Leopold urged Biden to "take a page from the Trump playbook," pointing to the former president's public claims during the 2016 campaign and later in the White House that he would prevent Indianapolis-based Carrier Air Conditioning from offshoring more than a thousand jobs to Mexico.
Trump's deal with Carrier did not save all the jobs that were on the chopping block, nor did it stop other Indiana companies from offshoring operations. But Leopold noted that "Trump's effort was extremely popular"—including among those who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election—and could hold lessons for the incumbent president.
"Why did Carrier give in?" Leopold asked. "As its president said, 'I was born at night but it wasn't last night. I also know that about 10% of our revenue comes from the U.S. government.'"
Like Carrier, John Deere is a beneficiary of federal contracts and subsidies. The company's website states that it "manufactures every kind of power generating, land-moving, base-building, grass-cutting, people-transporting equipment you can imagine" through contracts with the Air Force procurement office, Defense Logistics Agency, and General Services Administration.
"Biden should let Deere know that they can't continue to receive taxpayer money if they ship taxpayer-funded jobs to Mexico," Leopold wrote Wednesday. "He might even threaten to use the Defense Production Act to prevent the move. He should pressure them to accept a 'no compulsory layoff' agreement. If they want to lay off workers, it must be voluntary. The company should offer pay and benefit packages so that workers agree to leave. Clearly, Deere has more than enough money, given what they're pumping out in stock buybacks."
"Come on Joe, go to bat for these workers. Put the heat on John Deere and show the working class that you're tougher than Trump when it comes to saving American jobs," he added. "Your election and the future of our democracy may depend upon it."
