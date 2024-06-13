To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Reproductive Freedom for All Statement on Supreme Court Decision on Medication Abortion Case

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, a case brought by anti-abortion extremists to determine whether to impose restrictions on mifepristone.

Reproductive Freedom for All President and CEO Mini Timmaraju released the following statement:

“We’re relieved that the Supreme Court recognized this sham case for what it is, but this baseless push to block abortion access should never have been heard by them in the first place. Our most fundamental rights and freedoms shouldn’t be up to the whims of unchecked, extremist judges appointed to the Court by a president and Senate hell-bent on banning abortion nationwide. We need court reform to salvage the legitimacy of our federal judiciary—and we won’t stop fighting for it until it’s a reality.”

For over 50 years, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America) has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels—including access to abortion care, birth control, pregnancy and post-partum care, and paid family leave—for everybody. Reproductive Freedom for All is powered by its more than 4 million members from every state and congressional district in the country, representing the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion.

