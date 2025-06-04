To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Contact:

Eric Naing, eric@demandprogress.org

Rep. Auchincloss & Abundance Co-Author Derek Thompson Attack Demand Progress Poll that Shows Abundance is Bad Politics

Auchincloss Referred to the Poll that Showed Populism Trumped Abundance as a ‘Romance Novel’

On Wednesday, Rep. Jake Auchincloss and “Abundance” co-author Derek Thompson spoke at Welcome Fest where they attacked a recent poll released by Demand Progress showing that populist arguments are significantly more resonant with voters than “Abundance” arguments. On stage, Auchincloss described the poll conducted by YouGov and independent strategist and pollster Dan Cohen as “bad faith” and attacked Demand Progress and “the left,” saying that “they’re the ones who are in the pocket of these Big Tech companies.”

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Executive Director Sean Vitka:

“Auchincloss and Thompson are living in a bubble where they can call for ‘Abundance’ to be the policy agenda of the Democratic Party but also dismiss evidence showing why that would be a bad idea. They attacked us because our poll popped this bubble with hard, objective data showing that populism resonates with voters far more than the ‘Abundance’ message.

Demand Progress has a long, documented history of vocally calling for the breakup of Big Tech behemoths and supporting policies that will end their monopolies. Rep. Auchincloss’s laughable claim that we’re ‘in the pocket of Big Tech’ exposes his own insecurities about being on stage at an event financed by Big Tech billionaires.

Thompson’s transparent attempt to muddy the waters by saying ‘people are these really complex things’ also exposes his own game of hand-waiving away any criticism of ‘Abundance.’ Our poll shows with hard, clear data that voters’ opinions are not complicated—they just overwhelmingly support populism over ‘Abundance.’ In fact, we specifically tested hybrid messaging, which confirmed the ‘Abundance’ platform comes with a clear political cost.

The data is clear. ‘Abundance’ is a losing argument and all the insults and hand-waiving from Auchincloss and Thompson are just signs that they know they’re pushing something voters don't want.”

