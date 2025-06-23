To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Over 170 State Legislators Tell Senate to Reject Trump Billionaire Tax Giveaway that Shifts Costs To States

Today, Americans for Tax Fairness organized and sent a letter from 174 state legislators across 23 states to Senate leaders of both parties. The letter urges the Senate to reject the reconciliation bill, which would cut billions from critical programs—including Medicaid, SNAP, and education—to fund tax breaks for billionaires and wealthy corporations. The legislators voiced concerns that these massive cuts to critical programs would force states to fill the gaps. The letter and full list of signatories can be accessed at this link.

“Trump and the billionaire-backed GOP majority in the Senate are on the verge of creating a crisis for state governments across the country. Trump’s reconciliation bill would cut billions from life-saving programs like Medicaid and SNAP while slashing funding for education and environmental programs—all to pay for a massive tax giveaway to billionaires and wealthy corporations,” said ATF Executive Director David Kass. “If this bill is enacted, states will have to shoulder the burden of not only raising costs for their residents but also administrative and benefit costs due to the draconian SNAP provisions in this bill. Some states, which want to ensure their residents still have access to Medicaid, may be forced to raise taxes or cut other public goods, while others risk thousands of residents losing vital access to healthcare. We applaud these state legislators for signing on and standing up for their constituents. Senators from both parties should follow their example and reject this truly disastrous bill.”

Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) is a diverse campaign of more than 420 national, state and local endorsing organizations united in support of a fair tax system that works for all Americans. It has come together based on the belief that the country needs comprehensive, progressive tax reform that results in greater revenue to meet our growing needs. This requires big corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes, not to live by their own set of rules.

