Over 120 civil society groups demand EU leaders phase out US fossil fuels in light of Trump’s fossil fuel imperialism

Today, over 120 European and international civil society groups sent a letter to EU leaders to urge them to cancel negotiation and implementation of the US-EU trade deal and reduce reliance on US fossil fuels in solidarity with those threatened by Trump’s fossil-fueled imperialism in Latin America and Greenland. Signatories include Oil Change International, Greenpeace International, Conexiones Climáticas, European Trade Justice Coalition, and the EU-LAT network.

In July 2025, Trump used the threat of economically devastating tariffs to ensure the EU would agree to import $750 billion of US energy products over the next three years. Many analysts say this deal risks creating yet another dangerous dependency for Europe while leading to the weakening or abandoning of crucial climate and human rights legislation in the bloc. The letter argues that every Euro spent on US fossil fuels, and every fossil fuel investment made by European companies and banks in the United States, fuels Trump’s authoritarian agenda at home and his imperial ambitions abroad. Increased reliance on US fossil fuels will also worsen the climate crisis, spread toxic pollution in frontline communities, and is expected to raise energy prices for EU households.

The letter concludes that the EU must courageously oppose Trump’s fossil fuel agenda and defend people, our planet, and the rule of law. It demands EU leaders:

-Stand in solidarity with the Latin American nations threatened by the United States and other manifestations of imperial force, and to stand against all forms of oppression affecting local communities, as in the specific case of Venezuela.

-Stand in solidarity with Greenland. It is up to its people, and only them, to decide on their future.

-Put forth a motion at the United Nations that condemns the US’s blatant violations of international law

-Immediately cancel negotiations and implementation of the US-EU trade deal

-Engage with EU Member States to renew the European Green Deal and establish a binding roadmap for the phase-out of fossil gas,in particular US liquefied natural gas (LNG)

-Engage with EU Member States to appropriately terminate existing and prevent new long-term contracts for the import or financing of US LNG

-Defend the existing EU Methane Regulation and ensure a strong and robust implementation that applies to imports

-Support the First International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels, organized by the governments of Colombia and the Netherlands

Quotes:

“The EU has shifted its energy dependence from one authoritarian regime to another. Under Trump, the U.S. has become a rogue state that violates international law and bullies sovereign nations into submitting to its ‘energy dominance’ agenda. The EU must stop wasting money on risky, expensive U.S. fossil fuels, which threaten climate goals, put people at greater risk of climate disasters, and harm communities with toxic pollution. The EU is at a fork in the road: it can follow the U.S. down a volatile, destructive path or it can forge its own course toward stability. It can save billions, build a resilient economy, and ensure its long-term energy security and independence through a just transition to renewable energy.” Myriam Douo, False Solutions Senior Campaigner, Oil Change International

“There’s nothing clean about US LNG. This industry has destroyed wetlands, damaged fishermen’s livelihoods, and condemned Gulf South communities like mine to higher rates of heart conditions, asthma, and cancer. We’re also on the frontlines of hurricanes and flooding made worse by continued fossil-fuel dependency Europe keeps importing. The EU must side with communities like mine, not the fossil fuel executives bankrolling Trump, by ending its reliance on U.S. gas.” James Hiatt, Executive Director of For a Better Bayou

“If there was ever a time to realize that Europe needs to hold its ground and resist the fossil fueled imperialism of both Putin and Trump, than this time is definitely now! Switching one foolish fossil dependency for another is like switching from Vodka to Whiskey (or rather Bourbon) while claiming to get sober. Europe must stop lying to itself and get real. Real sovereignty is fossil free!” Andy Gheorghiu, freelance climate campaigner, consultant, and initiator of the letter