To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Musk-Trump FAA Firings Make Next Air Travel Disaster More Likely

The Trump administration has already fired several hundred Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees, after a first round of probationary workers were fired via email late on Friday night.

Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“Maybe in the DOGE boys’ video game simulations, it doesn’t matter if they lay off hundreds of staff from the FAA. In the real world, however, it will make flying less safe and make the next air travel disaster more likely.

“Just like having fewer people safeguarding the nation’s nuclear arsenal will make the risk of nuclear accident much greater.

“The Musk rampage through government is making it virtually certain that we will suffer through otherwise avoidable health, safety and economic catastrophes. Cutting the Forest Service increases fire risk, cutting the CDC and blocking information sharing risks worsening infectious disease outbreaks, cutting the CFPB guarantees Big Bank and predatory loan ripoffs, cutting FDA staff increases the risk for dangerous devices, drugs and food additives, cutting the EPA will increase the risk of mass toxic exposures and on and on.

“If permitted to proceed, the mindless Musk-Trump governmental annihilation is going to touch every American community, imposing tragedy upon tragedy.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page