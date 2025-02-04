To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Our Revolution
Contact:

media@ourrevolution.com

Grassroots & Progressive Democrats Call for Total Blockade of Trump Nominees

Senate Democrats Must Act With Urgency—Now Is the Time to Be a Real Opposition Party and Block Trump’s Nominees Until His Billionaire Takeover Is Stopped

Grassroots progressives are sounding the alarm: Donald Trump and Elon Musk are engineering a corporate coup, handing the levers of government to unelected billionaires. In one of the most blatant power grabs in U.S. history, Musk has taken control of federal agencies and access to Americans’ private financial and social data under the guise of a so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE)—an entity created by executive order with no oversight, no accountability, and no legal authority.

Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director, Our Revolution, the largest grassroots-funded progressive political organizing group in the United States states, “Let’s be clear: Musk is not a federal employee. He was not appointed by the president, confirmed by the Senate, or authorized to have any leadership role in government. Yet, under Trump’s orders, Musk is calling the shots—deciding who gets federal funds, raiding classified data, and shuttering agencies established by law. This isn’t governance. It’s a corporate coup."

Despite the ongoing assault on democracy, several Senate Democrats have voted to confirm Trump’s nominees, including fracking CEO Chris Wright for energy secretary. Senators Bennet, Gallego, Hassan, Heinrich, Hickenlooper, King, Luján, and Shaheen supported this nomination, effectively enabling Trump’s billionaire-backed dismantling of public institutions.

Musk’s takeover of the U.S. government has already resulted in chaos and lawlessness:

  • Since its inception, DOGE has made attempts to shutter federal agencies, including USAID and the Department of Education, whose existence is codified in law.
  • Under Musk’s direction, DOGE staffers have forced their way into federal offices, seized classified information, and barred employees from entering their own workplaces.
  • This effort is a Trojan horse for dismantling public institutions and replacing them with private, profit-driven control.

Trump’s blatant collaboration with Musk is an attempt to consolidate billionaire power and dismantle democracy as we know it. This is not efficiency—it’s a coup.

Our Revolution is calling on Senate Democrats to respond with urgency. The Democratic Party must act as a real opposition party by:

  1. Placing a blanket hold on all Trump nominees. Senate Democrats must vote against every single nominee. Every collaborator who enables Trump’s corporate coup must explain their votes to the public.
  2. Using every procedural tool available. From quorum calls to blocking unanimous consent, Democrats must bring Senate business to a grinding halt until this coup is reversed.
  3. Holding Republicans accountable. Trump’s collaboration with Musk is wildly unpopular—Senate Democrats must expose this assault on democracy to the public and demand answers.

This is not the time for silence or half-measures. Grassroots progressives demand bold, decisive action to protect democracy and halt this authoritarian takeover.

