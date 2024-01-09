January, 09 2024, 03:20pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tim Shenk,Press Officer,Direct: 212-763-5764,E-mail:,tim.shenk@newyork.msf.org
Gaza: MSF condemns strike on shelter that killed staff member’s five-year-old daughter
GAZA
Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) condemns in the strongest possible terms the Jan. 8 strike on an MSF shelter, which led to the death of the five-year-old daughter of an MSF staff member.
Yesterday morning, a shell, resembling that from a tank, broke through the wall of the building where over 100 MSF staff and their family members were seeking shelter in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip. The five-year-old girl was critically injured by the strike and underwent surgery at the Gaza European Hospital. However, she later died of her injuries on Jan. 9. Three other people were slightly injured in the strike.
“We are outraged and deeply saddened by the death of yet another family member of our MSF staff. This strike on civilians is unacceptable and, once again, goes to show that it doesn’t matter where you are in Gaza, nowhere is safe,” said Thomas Lauvin, MSF project coordinator in Gaza. “The shell did not detonate on impact, otherwise many more of our staff and their families would have most likely been killed.”
Prior to the incident, MSF notified Israeli forces that the shelter near Gaza European Hospital was housing MSF staff and their families. Furthermore, no evacuation orders were issued before the strike. While MSF is not able to confirm the origin of the shell, it appears to be similar to those used by Israeli tanks. MSF has contacted Israeli authorities and is seeking further explanation.
Four of MSF’s staff have been killed since the beginning of the war in addition to numerous family members.
We reiterate our call for an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza. Indiscriminate violence against civilians must end now.
Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organization created by doctors and journalists in France in 1971. MSF's work is based on the humanitarian principles of medical ethics and impartiality. The organization is committed to bringing quality medical care to people caught in crisis regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation. MSF operates independently of any political, military, or religious agendas.
LATEST NEWS
Average Liter of Bottled Water Contains 240,000 'Toxic' Plastic Particles
Scientists found that 90% of those particles were nanoplastics, particles less than a micrometer whose small size makes them potentially more dangerous than microplastics.
Jan 09, 2024
News
There are 240,000 plastic particles in the average liter of bottled water, the rough equivalent of two standard water bottles, a Columbia University-led study has found.
The finding, published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is especially concerning from a human health perspective because 90% of the plastics found were nanoplastics, pieces smaller than a micrometer that researchers say could be "more toxic" than microplastics since their size enables them to infiltrate more parts of the body.
"Whatever microplastic is doing to human health, I will say nanoplastics are going to be more dangerous," Wei Min, a study co-author and Columbia chemistry professor, toldThe Washington Post.
Plastic pollution is a vast and growing problem, with more than 30 million tons contaminating the environment by land or by sea each year, according to the Columbia Climate School. These plastics do not stay as bottles or bags but rather break down into smaller and smaller particles.
"People don't think of plastics as shedding but they do," Sherri "Sam" Mason, the director of sustainability at Penn State Behrend who did not participate in the study, toldCNN. "In almost the same way we're constantly shedding skin cells, plastics are constantly shedding little bits that break off, such as when you open that plastic container for your store-bought salad or a cheese that's wrapped in plastic."
Previous research has focused on microplastics—plastic pieces sized between five millimeters and a micrometer—mostly because those pieces were easier to detect. Scientists have found them everywhere from clouds to human blood. A 2018 study found an average of 325 microplastics per liter of bottled water. Further studies had found more microplastics, according to Columbia Climate School, but the new study is the first to look for individual nanoplastics.
"You still have a lot of people that, because of marketing, are convinced that bottled water is better... But this is what you're drinking in addition to that H2O."
"People developed methods to see nanoparticles, but they didn't know what they were looking at," study lead author and Columbia chemistry graduate student Naixin Qian said in a statement.
The research team was able to do so based on a technology co-invented by Min: stimulated Raman scattering microscopy. This enables researchers to pinpoint individual molecules by shining two lasers on them at once to make them resonate.
Overall, the team found 10 to 100 times more plastic particles in the samples than other studies, in results Mason told CNN were "groundbreaking."
The researchers also looked for seven individual types of plastic. They found significant amounts of PET plastic, which is what water bottles are typically made from, as well as a nylon called polyamide that is likely used to filter the water. However, only around 10% of the nanoparticles in the samples could be identified as one of the seven types of plastics.
"You still have a lot of people that, because of marketing, are convinced that bottled water is better," Mason told The Washington Post. "But this is what you're drinking in addition to that H2O."
The health effects of micro- and nanoplastics are still being investigated, but a Lancet review published in December concluded that the existing research suggests exposure to the particles "can lead to health effects through oxidative stress, inflammation, immune dysfunction, altered biochemical and energy metabolism, impaired cell proliferation, disrupted microbial metabolic pathways, abnormal organ development, and carcinogenicity."
Study co-author Beizhan Yan of Columbia University toldThe Hill that nanoplastics may be more toxic "because the smaller the particle size, they are easy to get into the human bodies and then cross different barriers." They could even enter cells, interfering with the organelles within them "and causing them to malfunction," Yan said.
Another concern about plastics, Mason told CNN, is the chemicals they may carry with them into the body.
"All of those chemicals are used in the manufacturing of plastic, so if a plastic makes its way into us, it's carrying those chemicals with it. And because the temperature of the body is higher than the outside, those chemicals are going to migrate out of that plastic and end up in our body," Mason said.
"The chemicals can be carried to your liver and your kidney and your brain and even make their way across the placental boundary and end up in an unborn child," Mason added.
So what is the healthiest way to drink water? Four of the study authors toldThe Associated Press that they had reduced the amount of bottled water they drank after the results. Yan next plans to study nanoplastics in tap water, which has also been found to contain microplastics, though fewer than had previously been detected in bottled water.
Mason told CNN that she recommended drinking water from a reusable steel bottle or glass receptacle, while Jane Houlihan, research director for Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, offered advice for limiting plastic exposure more generally.
"We can avoid consuming foods and beverages in plastic containers. We can wear clothing made from natural fabrics and buy consumer products made from natural materials," Houlihan told CNN. "We can simply take stock of the plastic in our daily lives and find alternatives whenever feasible."
Keep ReadingShow Less
In 41 US States, Richest 1% Pay Lower Tax Rates Than Everyone Else
"Almost nobody says we should have the richest pay the least. And yet when we look around the country, the vast majority of states have tax systems that do just that."
Jan 09, 2024
News
Nearly every state and local tax system in the U.S. is fueling the nation's inequality crisis by forcing lower- and middle-class families to contribute a larger share of their incomes than their rich counterparts, according to a new study published Tuesday.
Titled Who Pays?, the analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) examines in detail the tax systems of all 50 U.S. states, including the rates paid by different income segments.
In 41 states, ITEP found, the richest 1% are taxed at a lower rate than any other income group. Forty-six states tax the top 1% at a lower rate than middle-income families.
"When you ask people what they think a fair tax code looks like, almost nobody says we should have the richest pay the least," said ITEP research director Carl Davis. "And yet when we look around the country, the vast majority of states have tax systems that do just that."
"There's an alarming gap here between what the public wants and what state lawmakers have delivered," Davis added.
In recent years, dozens of states across the U.S. have launched what the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities recently called a "tax-cutting spree," permanently slashing tax rates for corporations and the wealthy during a pandemic that saw billionaire wealth skyrocket and company profits soar.
A report released last week, as Common Dreamsreported, showed ultra-rich Americans are currently sitting on $8.5 trillion in untaxed assets.
According to ITEP's new study, tax systems in just six states—California, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont—and the District of Columbia are progressive, helping to reduce the chasm between rich taxpayers and other residents.
Massachusetts, which has one of the more equitable tax systems in the nation, collected $1.5 billion in revenue last year thanks to its recently enacted millionaires tax, a measure that improved the state's ranking by 10 spots in ITEP's Tax Inequality Index. Minnesota has also ramped up its taxes on the rich over the past several years while expanding benefits for lower-income families, ITEP's study observes.
"The regressive state tax laws we see today are a policy choice, and it's clear there are better choices available to lawmakers."
But the full picture of U.S. state and local systems is grim. In 44 states, tax laws "worsen income inequality by making incomes more unequal after collecting state and local taxes," ITEP found.
Florida has the most regressive tax code in the U.S., with the richest 1% paying a mere 2.7% tax rate while the poorest 20% pay 13.2%.
Florida is among the U.S. states that don't have personal income taxes, which forces them to rely on consumption and property taxes that are "nearly always regressive," ITEP notes in the new analysis.
"Eight of the 10 most regressive tax systems—Florida, Washington, Tennessee, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana—rely heavily on regressive sales and excise taxes," the study says. "As a group, these eight states derive 52% of their tax revenue from these taxes, compared to the national average of 34%."
Aidan Davis, ITEP's state policy director, said that "we've seen a lot of states shift their tax systems to become even more regressive in recent years by enacting deep tax cuts for the wealthiest."
The report points to Kentucky's adoption of a flat tax and repeated corporate tax cuts, which "delivered the largest windfall to families in the upper part of the income scale and have been paid for in part through new or higher sales and excise taxes on a long list of items such as car repairs, parking, moving services, bowling, gym memberships, tobacco, vaping, pet care, and ride-share rides."
Davis said that "we know it doesn't have to be like this," arguing there is a "clear path forward for flipping upside-down tax systems and we’ve seen a handful of states come pretty close to pulling it off."
"The regressive state tax laws we see today are a policy choice," said Davis, "and it's clear there are better choices available to lawmakers."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Norway 'Failed the World' With Vote in Favor of Deep-Sea Mining
"This decision is an irrevocable black mark on Norway's reputation as a responsible ocean state," said one critic, warning of environmental impacts.
Jan 09, 2024
News
Hundreds of scientists, countries including the U.K., and the European Union have called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining due to environmental concerns. The United Nations-affiliated International Seabed Authority is set to meet later this year to try to finalize global rules about the controversial practice.
The Norwegian government came under fire from environmentalists and scientists worldwide on Tuesday after moving to become the first country to enable destructive commercial deep-sea mining.
Stortinget, Norway's parliament, overwhelmingly voted in favor of allowing exploration of the seabed under the country's Arctic waters for minerals—an outcome widely expected after center-left parties that control the government struck a deal with right-wing parties last month.
"This decision is an irrevocable black mark on Norway's reputation as a responsible ocean state," declared Steve Trent, CEO and founder of the U.K.-based Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), in a statement Tuesday. "Deep-sea mining is a pursuit of minerals we don't need, with environmental damage that we can't afford."
"We can upgrade our economies and get to zero carbon without wrecking the deep ocean in the process."
"We know so little about the deep ocean, but we know enough to be sure that mining it will wipe out unique wildlife, disturb the world's largest carbon store, and do nothing to speed the transition to clean economies," he stressed. "Recent scientific studies in Norwegian waters demonstrate that there will be severe impacts on ocean wildlife if this mining goes ahead."
Trent continued:
Instead of being the answer to boosting renewable energy, deep-sea mining would be just another form of harmful resource extraction, with steep and needless costs we cannot and should not pay. As the Norwegian government decides to push forward with deep-sea mining, EJF's latest report reveals that we can upgrade our economies and get to zero carbon without wrecking the deep ocean in the process. New battery technologies are taking off, and there is a ready supply of minerals available now if we improve existing recycling rates. The argument for destroying the deep sea for cobalt and nickel does not withstand scrutiny and Norwegian lawmakers must recognize this.
Chloé Mikolajczak of Europe's Fossil Free Politics campaign said on social media that "exploration, while different from exploitation, already comes with significant environmental damage. Today, Norway failed the world and failed to protect our future. But the fight can not stop and we're mobilizing a community of thousands to #StopDeepSeaMining."
Amanda Louise Helle, who was among the Greenpeace Norway activists protesting outside Stortinget on Tuesday, was similarly determined to continue the battle against deep-sea mining.
"Today our parliament is getting ready to vote in favor of a criminal fate for one of the last safe havens for Arctic marine life," Helle said ahead of the vote. "Promising to protect the oceans one day and proposing deep-sea mining the next, is next-level hypocrisy. Not only does it risk vulnerable ecosystems in the Arctic, but also Norway's international reputation."
"If our politicians are ready to give the Arctic away to greedy companies, then we are more than ready to chase them wherever they plan to deploy their destructive machines," the campaigner pledged.
Norway's plan applies to 108,000 square miles of its national waters—"an area bigger than the size of the U.K.," as the BBCreported Tuesday. "The Norwegian government will not immediately allow companies to start drilling. They will have to submit proposals, including environmental assessments, for a licence which will then be approved on a case-by-case basis by parliament."
Hundreds of scientists, countries including the U.K., and the European Union have called for a moratorium on deep-sea mining due to environmental concerns. The United Nations-affiliated International Seabed Authority is set to meet later this year to try to finalize global rules about the controversial practice.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular