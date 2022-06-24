'A Dark Day for Our Nation': Right-Wing Supreme Court Ends Constitutional Right to Abortion

This is a breaking news story... Check back for updates...\r\n\r\nThe right-wing U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending the constitutional right to abortion and imperiling access to reproductive healthcare nationwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022A right-wing Supreme Court has stripped women and people seeking abortions of their long-held rights to control their bodies.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women\u0026#039;s Health Organization was issued along ideological lines, with all three liberal justices in opposition.\r\n\r\n\u0022With sorrow—for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent,\u0022 the trio wrote in dissent.\r\n\r\nThe majority opinion was written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, whose decision delivers a long-sought victory to the dark money-fueled movement that has been targeting Roe for decades.\r\n\r\nMore than half of all U.S. states are expected to respond to the decision by enacting total abortion bans, laws that will likely have deadly consequences. In anticipation of the high court\u0026#039;s ruling, Republican lawmakers in states across the nation have already introduced dozens of bills that would restrict or completely prohibit abortion.\r\n\r\nIn 13 states—Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming—Republican-controlled legislatures have put in place \u0022trigger bans\u0022 designed to outlaw abortion once Roe is overturned.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the states where abortion has been or will soon be banned, any pregnancy loss past an early cutoff can now potentially be investigated as a crime,\u0022 the New Yorker\u0026#039;s Jia Tolentino wrote Friday. \u0022Search histories, browsing histories, text messages, location data, payment data, information from period-tracking apps—prosecutors can examine all of it if they believe that the loss of a pregnancy may have been deliberate.\u0022\r\n\r\nAt the national level, top anti-abortion organizations and their Republican allies in Congress are currently plotting their push for a federal abortion ban. Last month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled openness to legislation barring abortion care at the federal level.\r\n\r\n\u0022With this decision, the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s extreme right-wing supermajority has struck a tremendous blow to our fundamental freedoms,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America. \u0022It is undeniable proof of how broken our nation’s highest court has become.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our court has been overtaken by out-of-control political appointees with an extreme right-wing agenda,\u0022 Harvey added. \u0022If we don\u0026#039;t do something to stop them, they will continue to attack our most basic rights, until we no longer recognize the country we live in.\u0022\r\n\r\nNelini Stamp, director of strategy and partnerships at the Working Families Party, said the ruling marks \u0022a dark day for our nation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A right-wing Supreme Court has stripped women and people seeking abortions of their long-held rights to control their bodies,\u0022 said Stamp. \u0022This radical decision is out of step with the values and beliefs of the American people, and will cause lasting harm for millions of people.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe nation has been bracing for the Dobbs ruling since early May, when a draft opinion authored by Alito was leaked to the press. The official opinion released Friday aligns with the draft, which was widely condemned as a dangerous attack on reproductive freedoms, privacy rights, and much more.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court has now mandated forced pregnancy, taking away an intensely personal freedom for pregnant people to make decisions about our own bodies with a doctor or loved one, and instead bringing politicians into your decision and your bedroom,\u0022 said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. \u0022Every woman, every family, every pregnant person should fear what this means for their futures.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is important that Americans understand that this Supreme Court and Republicans in Congress will not stop here,\u0022 Jayapal continued. \u0022In the opinion, the [conservative] justices say explicitly that the court should reconsider \u0026#039;all substantive due process precedents,\u0026#039; including the right to contraception, to same-sex marriage, and to same-sex relationships.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs abortion rights groups prepare to mobilize in response to the high court\u0026#039;s ruling, President Joe Biden is facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to do everything in his power to shield abortion rights as Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) obstruct legislative action.\r\n\r\nIn a letter sent hours before the decision came down, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) led a group of 20 Democratic congresswomen in imploring Biden to declare a public health and national emergency to combat the right-wing justices\u0026#039; assault on reproductive freedoms.\r\n\r\n\u0022In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it,\u0022 the lawmakers wrote, \u0022because they do.\u0022