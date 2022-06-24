Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

We know how much you value the nonprofit, independent journalism of Common Dreams. The only thing that keeps us going is support from readers like you. As some have been forced to cut back on giving, your contribution becomes even more important. So please, join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Help fill the gap created by those who have been forced to cancel their monthly recurring donations. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to support our work—that time is now.

Our mission is simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.

But without the support of our readers, this model does not work and we simply won’t survive. It’s that simple.
We must meet our Mid-Year Campaign goal but we need you now.

Please, support independent journalism today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Supreme Court

A demonstrator speaks during an abortion rights rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 5, 2022. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

'A Dark Day for Our Nation': Right-Wing Supreme Court Ends Constitutional Right to Abortion

"With this decision, the Supreme Court's extreme right-wing supermajority has struck a tremendous blow to our fundamental freedoms."

Jake Johnson

This is a breaking news story... Check back for updates...

The right-wing U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending the constitutional right to abortion and imperiling access to reproductive healthcare nationwide.

"A right-wing Supreme Court has stripped women and people seeking abortions of their long-held rights to control their bodies."

The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was issued along ideological lines, with all three liberal justices in opposition.

"With sorrow—for this court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection—we dissent," the trio wrote in dissent.

The majority opinion was written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, whose decision delivers a long-sought victory to the dark money-fueled movement that has been targeting Roe for decades.

More than half of all U.S. states are expected to respond to the decision by enacting total abortion bans, laws that will likely have deadly consequences. In anticipation of the high court's ruling, Republican lawmakers in states across the nation have already introduced dozens of bills that would restrict or completely prohibit abortion.

In 13 statesArkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming—Republican-controlled legislatures have put in place "trigger bans" designed to outlaw abortion once Roe is overturned.

"In the states where abortion has been or will soon be banned, any pregnancy loss past an early cutoff can now potentially be investigated as a crime," the New Yorker's Jia Tolentino wrote Friday. "Search histories, browsing histories, text messages, location data, payment data, information from period-tracking apps—prosecutors can examine all of it if they believe that the loss of a pregnancy may have been deliberate."

At the national level, top anti-abortion organizations and their Republican allies in Congress are currently plotting their push for a federal abortion ban. Last month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) signaled openness to legislation barring abortion care at the federal level.

"With this decision, the Supreme Court's extreme right-wing supermajority has struck a tremendous blow to our fundamental freedoms," said Christina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America. "It is undeniable proof of how broken our nation’s highest court has become."

"Our court has been overtaken by out-of-control political appointees with an extreme right-wing agenda," Harvey added. "If we don't do something to stop them, they will continue to attack our most basic rights, until we no longer recognize the country we live in."

Nelini Stamp, director of strategy and partnerships at the Working Families Party, said the ruling marks "a dark day for our nation."

"A right-wing Supreme Court has stripped women and people seeking abortions of their long-held rights to control their bodies," said Stamp. "This radical decision is out of step with the values and beliefs of the American people, and will cause lasting harm for millions of people."

The nation has been bracing for the Dobbs ruling since early May, when a draft opinion authored by Alito was leaked to the press. The official opinion released Friday aligns with the draft, which was widely condemned as a dangerous attack on reproductive freedoms, privacy rights, and much more.

"The Supreme Court has now mandated forced pregnancy, taking away an intensely personal freedom for pregnant people to make decisions about our own bodies with a doctor or loved one, and instead bringing politicians into your decision and your bedroom," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. "Every woman, every family, every pregnant person should fear what this means for their futures."

"It is important that Americans understand that this Supreme Court and Republicans in Congress will not stop here," Jayapal continued. "In the opinion, the [conservative] justices say explicitly that the court should reconsider 'all substantive due process precedents,' including the right to contraception, to same-sex marriage, and to same-sex relationships."

As abortion rights groups prepare to mobilize in response to the high court's ruling, President Joe Biden is facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to do everything in his power to shield abortion rights as Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) obstruct legislative action.

In a letter sent hours before the decision came down, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) led a group of 20 Democratic congresswomen in imploring Biden to declare a public health and national emergency to combat the right-wing justices' assault on reproductive freedoms.

"In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it," the lawmakers wrote, "because they do."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

"I'm sure this will be all over the corporate media, right?"
That’s what one longtime Common Dreams reader said yesterday after the newsroom reported on new research showing how corporate price gouging surged to a nearly 70-year high in 2021. While major broadcasters, newspapers, and other outlets continue to carry water for their corporate advertisers when they report on issues like inflation, economic inequality, and the climate emergency, our independence empowers us to provide you stories and perspectives that powerful interests don’t want you to have. But this independence is only possible because of support from readers like you. You make the difference. If our support dries up, so will we. Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway and we are in emergency mode to make sure we raise the necessary funds so that every day we can bring you the stories that corporate, for-profit outlets ignore and neglect. Please, if you can, support Common Dreams today.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Supreme Court

'A Dark Day for Our Nation': Right-Wing Supreme Court Ends Constitutional Right to Abortion

"With this decision, the Supreme Court's extreme right-wing supermajority has struck a tremendous blow to our fundamental freedoms."

Jake Johnson ·

The Croix-des-Bouquets prison in a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti is seen on February 25, 2021.

Additional Prison Inmates Starve to Death as Crisis Worsens in Haiti

The United Nations is urging Haiti to address the food, water, and medicine shortages imperiling its incarcerated population.

Kenny Stancil ·

Nearly empty bucket with grains in South Sudan

UN Chief Warns of Impending 'Unprecedented Global Food Crisis'

"There is a real risk that multiple famines will be declared in 2022," said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "And 2023 could be even worse."

Julia Conley ·

Lee, Pressley, Bush

Pressley Leads Call for Biden to Declare Public Health Emergency as Roe Ruling Looms

"In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it because they do," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley and 19 other Democratic congresswomen.

Jake Johnson ·

Journalists hold posters displaying Shireen Abu Akleh

UN Human Rights Office Confirms: Israeli Forces Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

"Perpetrators must be held to account," said a spokesperson for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Citing 'Deluge of New Evidence,' House Jan. 6 Committee Delays Hearings
  2. 'Unconscionable': House Committee Adds $37 Billion to Biden's $813 Billion Military Budget
  3. Instead of Facing Ban, AR-15 Maker Unveils New, Easier to Hide Pistol Version
  4. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Readies to Help Destroy the Planet
  5. Why Do Tens of Millions in US Support an Economic System That Doesn't Benefit Them?
  6. Study Shows Excess Corporate Profits in the US Have Become 'Widespread'
  7. Demanding Prosecution, Legal Experts Say This Is the 'Smoking Gun' to Nail Trump
  8. 'He Must Resign': Staff Texts Over Fake Elector Slates Implicate Ron Johnson
  9. Supreme Court Ruling Turns Separation of Church and State Into 'Constitutional Violation,' Warns Sotomayor
  10. 'Poverty Is Violence!' Thousands of Demonstrators in DC Demand Economic Justice
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.