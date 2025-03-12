To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sunrise Movement
EPA cuts choose billionaires over life on Earth

This afternoon, the Environmental Protection Agency announced they are "reconsidering" 31 climate and environmental protections. EPA Secretary Lee Zeldin called it a "dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion." In response, Sunrise Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay issued the following statement:

"This is a fuck you to anyone who wants to breathe clean air, drink clean water, or live past 2030.

The Trump administration is trying to roll back decades of critical health and safety regulations that have saved millions of lives and are all that’s standing between us and runaway climate change.

Trump doesn't care about working people, all he cares about is pleasing the oil and gas billionaires who bankrolled his campaign. They know their industry is dying. Wind and solar are cheaper and safer than fossil fuels. So, they are trying to buy their way to profitability by rigging the rules in their favor.

If they get their way, they will wreck our air, our water, burn down our homes, and hand future generations an unlivable climate.

From moms in the 1970s who wanted their kids to be able to play outside without getting asthma to young people in the 2020s who went on hunger strike to force Congress to pass a climate bill, generations of Americans have fought and sacrificed for these regulations.

No way in hell we will let a few corrupt, pathetic politicians turn the clock back now. You’ll see more from us soon."

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

