DC Takes Trump to Court For Unlawful Takeover of Police

This morning, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit against President Trump over the president taking control of the city’s police department, in what the Washington Post describes as “one of the most extraordinary exertions of federal power in the city’s half-century of home rule.”

In response, Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert issued the following statement:

“We applaud D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Attorney General Brian Schwalb for standing up to this administration’s wild and unprecedented abuse of power. Declaring a fake emergency and placing our capital city under what looks like a military occupation has furthered the dystopian reality of this moment. Donald Trump is an authoritarian president who is intent on dismantling the core safeguards of power-sharing in our democracy, and his actions must be resisted by every American of conscience.”

