Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair on CPC Meeting with Brazilian President Lula Da Silva

Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued the following statement following a meeting between members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Representative Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) joined Chair Jayapal in the meeting.
“It was an honor to meet with President Lula da Silva this morning, whose election has given hope to democratic and progressive movements around the world. We had a productive discussion on our shared commitments to environmental, social, and economic justice. We also discussed opportunities to deepen U.S.-Brazilian cooperation in the fight against authoritarianism, strengthen relationships between legislators of the two countries, and a shared agenda for economic justice and freedom that can combat the appeals of right-wing extremism. We thank him for taking time out of his visit to the United States to meet with members of the Progressive Caucus, and look forward to collaborating closely on our shared priorities and values in the future.”
The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.(202) 225-3106
Pro-democracy advocates said that S.B. 4B was approved because right-wing Gov. Ron DeSantis wants "to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote."
Civil rights advocates on Friday condemned the Republican-led Florida Legislature for passing another voter suppression bill that far-right Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely GOP presidential candidate for 2024, is expected to sign into law.
The Florida House passed Senate Bill 4B by a margin of 77-33 on Friday, two days after state senators approved the bill in a 27-12 party-line vote. The legislation seeks to expand the authority of the Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP) to pursue charges for alleged election-related crimes. The OSP reports to Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, a close ally of DeSantis.
A coalition of voting rights groups—including NAACP Florida, ACLU of Florida, Common Cause Florida, and the Brennan Center for Justice—submitted joint testimony opposing S.B. 4B on Thursday. In a joint statement issued after its passage on Friday, the coalition warned that the legislation "risks impacting people with past convictions who will continue to be arrested and prosecuted in the criminal legal system for honest mistakes about their voter eligibility."
"The office made arrests, claimed jurisdiction, and is now seeking to change the law after the courts said no."
"This proposal is a solution in search of a problem," the coalition said. "There is no legitimate need to waste taxpayer dollars and state resources by expanding the Office of Statewide Prosecution for these purposes. This bill is being heard and swiftly passed only because the governor desires to expand his prosecutorial authority over Floridians who are lawfully trying to exercise their right to vote."
S.B. 4B comes as DeSantis faces rebuke for using Florida's newly established Office of Election Crimes and Security to arrest 20 formerly incarcerated individuals who believed they were eligible to vote—thanks to Amendment 4, a voter-approved 2018 referendum re-enfranchising 1.4 million people with past felony convictions—for alleged "voter fraud" last year.
Most of the people who were arrested for improperly casting ballots had been approved by the Florida Department of Elections, which mailed them voter registration cards prior to the 2020 election. Despite this, all of them have been slapped with felony charges carrying prison terms of up to five years and fines of up to $5,000. The arrests, unsurprisingly, have reportedly scared away many potential voters.
"While one of the cases has been settled, judges have in many cases dismissed charges and some local state attorneys have been reluctant to pursue charges," Florida Politicsreported Friday. "Democrats have questioned if the proposed legislation will allow the statewide prosecutor to take over cases that local state attorneys won't try."
\u201cBREAKING: Florida's state House passed SB4B. Rather than giving unchecked power to prosecutors to criminalize people with past felony convictions for making honest mistakes, state officials should find ways to fix the complex voting system. https://t.co/EFGlWj04Rk\u201d— Brennan Center (@Brennan Center) 1676051089
Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47) alluded to body cam footage showing that many of those arrested—and some of the police officers—were confused about the nature of the charges.
“We had folks in Orange County that, after that amendment passed, they called the Supervisor of Elections, they called the Division of Elections, and were told they could vote," she told Florida Politics. "There's a reason why these cases are being tossed out."
According to the news outlet, many critics of S.B. 4B view it as "an intimidation tactic to discourage many former felons from registering regardless, even if they are now eligible to do so."
Florida Rep. Yvonne Hinson (D-20) said that after "citizens served their time, they should be able to have their civil rights restored." She called the bill "an intentional act by the Legislature to manipulate the judicial process to fit a political position."
"This bill will create more confusion and disenfranchise eligible voters as part of what's been a continued effort to intimidate voters—especially returning citizens—from participating in our democracy."
The coalition of voting rights groups opposed to S.B. 4B shared the Democratic lawmakers' assessments.
By increasing the OSP's power, this legislation "would remove cases from local prosecutors and prosecute minor occurrences of mistaken voters rather than having to prove a widespread voter conspiracy," the groups lamented. "It would also seek to circumvent three Florida courts' decisions which have rejected the OSP's argument for more expansive jurisdiction."
"The office made arrests, claimed jurisdiction, and is now seeking to change the law after the courts said no," the coalition continued. "We have grave concerns about the potential for this office targeting returning citizens for honest mistakes about their eligibility to vote in an effort to intimidate communities of color."
"All voters should have equal, meaningful, and non-burdensome access to the ballot box," said the coalition. "To date, Florida has failed to effectively and efficiently verify people's eligibility under the current system, and the state's failure has disproportionately harmed Black Floridians."
According to the rights advocates, the state has refused for years "to provide sufficient guidance to those looking to determine whether they can vote. At the same time, government officials have allowed and, in some instances, outright encouraged people with past felony convictions to register to vote without verifying their eligibility to do so."
"This bill will create more confusion and disenfranchise eligible voters as part of what's been a continued effort to intimidate voters—especially returning citizens—from participating in our democracy," the groups warned. "Rather than trying to give unchecked power to prosecutors who report to the governor and his political appointees, state officials should instead find ways to fix the complex and unnavigable system for returning citizens to determine their eligibility and invest resources to solve current known problems."
"We're calling this an object because that's the best description we have right now," said a White House spokesperson, adding that the object was roughly the size of a small car.
This is a developing story. Please check back for possible updates...
The Pentagon on Friday confirmed that the U.S. military shot down an unidentified "object" tens of thousands of feet over Alaska, less than a week after an F-22 fighter jet downed a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic.
John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, briefed members of the press on the incident, which he said involved a much smaller object than the spy balloon.
The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and was determined to pose a "reasonable threat" to the safety of civilian aircraft.
"We're calling this an object because that's the best description we have right now," Kirby told one reporter who asked whether it should be described as an aircraft, air ship, or balloon.
\u201cNational Security Council\u2019s John Kirby confirms a second unauthorized \u201chigh-altitude object\u201d has been shot down over U.S. territory:\n\n\u201cPresident Biden ordered the military to down the object. And they did \u2026 within the last hour.\u201d\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1676057804
He added that it was "roughly the size of a small car." The balloon that was shot down last Saturday was about the size of three school buses, according to officials.
Fighter pilots who observed the object over Alaska on Friday before shooting it down determined that it was not manned, according to the Pentagon. The object reportedly crashed into waters off the Alaska coast that are currently frozen, and Kirby said authorities have not yet determined whether it's owned by a government, corporation, or private owner.
He added that the White House expects to be able to recover the downed material so it can determine who owns the object and whether it held surveillance equipment or weaponry.
Last week's incident alarmed some peace advocates after Republicans claimed the Chinese balloon posed a security threat to the U.S. and "American sovereignty," as House China Select Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said.
China denounced the Pentagon's decision to shoot down the balloon as "excessive" and said it violated "international convention."
"This restriction on discussing the implications of research has no place in a scientific integrity policy," said one government accountability expert.
Scientists and government oversight watchdogs are expressing alarm over new language in the White House's "scientific integrity" framework, which one group said amounts to a "gag rule" that would harm federal researchers' ability to study issues including the climate emergency and public health threats.
As The Guardianreported Friday, a new draft of the revised Framework for Federal Scientific Integrity Policy and Practice was released by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) last month, but went largely unreported by the press.
The policy reads:
[Agency] scientists shall refrain from making or publishing statements that could be construed as being judgments of, or recommendations on, [an agency] or any other federal government policy, unless they have secured appropriate prior approval to do so. Such communications shall remain within the bounds of their scientific or technological findings, unless specifically otherwise authorized.
Jeff Ruch, Pacific director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), said in a statement after the framework was released that the policy is "unconstitutional" and "serves no discernible purpose" other than muzzling federal scientists whose research pertains to issues that the scientific community has criticized President Joe Biden and previous administrations for, such as allowing planet-heating fossil fuel extraction to continue.
"This restriction on discussing the implications of research has no place in a scientific integrity policy," said Ruch in a statement late last month. "Typically, it is only scientific research that has policy implications that is at risk of suppression or political manipulation."
"Government scientists should not need to cast a profile in courage to openly discuss the implications of their research," Ruch added.
Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease professor at Emory University, and Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University, both noted that the policy could discourage scientists from working at federal agencies.
\u201c@CarlosdelRio7 \ud83d\udcaf\ud83d\udcaf\ud83d\udcaf\n\nIf the USG wants the best and brightest, it can\u2019t restrict their ability to share their insights.\u201d— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@Dr. Angela Rasmussen) 1676034048
"Science is a method that inherently depends on transparency: reproducibility, open disclosure of data, peer review, etc." said Rasmussen. "Preventing scientists from discussing their findings—including implications for policy—hinders them from effectively doing their job... OSTP must reconsider this rule immediately."
Calling on the OSTP to rescind the policy, Ruch late last month outlined a number of scenarios in which the rule "could be used to threaten scientists or stifle controversial research across a wide range of topics," including:
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) had a similar policy in place during the Obama administration. As The Guardian reported Friday, a USDA entomologist who was part of a 2014 study on protecting biodiversity among insects was barred from speaking at a conference about the issue.
"Citing the rule, the USDA's political leadership, then under Tom Vilsack, an Obama appointee, ordered Lundgren to remove his name from the study," the newspaper reported.
In addition to the new "gag rule," PEER said, the White House neglected to include in the revised framework procedures that would protect career scientists for "retaliation for presenting findings that may conflict with an administration's agenda."