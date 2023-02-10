To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Support Common Dreams Today

Journalism that is independent, non-profit, ad-free, and 100% reader-supported.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Congressional Progressive Caucus
Contact: Mia Jacobs,Communications Director, CPC,Email:,Mia.Jacobs@mail.house.gov,Phone: (202) 225-3106

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair on CPC Meeting with Brazilian President Lula Da Silva

Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued the following statement following a meeting between members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Representative Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) joined Chair Jayapal in the meeting.


“It was an honor to meet with President Lula da Silva this morning, whose election has given hope to democratic and progressive movements around the world. We had a productive discussion on our shared commitments to environmental, social, and economic justice. We also discussed opportunities to deepen U.S.-Brazilian cooperation in the fight against authoritarianism, strengthen relationships between legislators of the two countries, and a shared agenda for economic justice and freedom that can combat the appeals of right-wing extremism. We thank him for taking time out of his visit to the United States to meet with members of the Progressive Caucus, and look forward to collaborating closely on our shared priorities and values in the future.”

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.

(202) 225-3106
progressives.house.gov
Press Page