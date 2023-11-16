November, 16 2023, 04:09pm EDT
Contact: Email:,info@codepink.org,Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK co-founder:,medea@codepink.org,Jodie Evans, national media coordinator, (310) 621-5635
CODEPINK Launches International Campaign Urging ICC Investigation into Israel’s Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
In the wake of alarming statements by Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which have been perceived as incitement to genocide in Palestine, CODEPINK and its international partners are spearheading a global letter-writing initiative calling for an investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into Israel's actions in Gaza.
Since the commencement of Israel's military offensive after October 7, 2023, Gaza has been subjected to a series of war crimes and crimes against humanity. According to Article 5 of the Rome Statute, the ICC holds jurisdiction in cases where states are "unable" or "unwilling" to prosecute these offenses themselves.
The CODEPINK-led campaign cites a myriad of offenses, including continuous Israeli airstrikes on densely populated civilian areas, the bombing of hospitals, schools, and United Nations buildings, the imposition of a suffocating siege, forced displacement of the population, use of toxic gas, and the denial of basic necessities like food, water, fuel, and electricity.
These actions, as outlined in the letter to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, are asserted to amount to genocide, incitement to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, in violation of Articles 6, 7, and 8 of the Rome Statute.
The letter also highlights explicit statements made by Israeli officials, reinforcing their alleged intent to commit genocide:
- Isaac Herzog, Israeli President, on October 13, 2023, suggesting civilians in Gaza as legitimate targets.
- Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, on October 27, 2023, citing a biblical reference to justify the slaughter of all women and children in Gaza.
- Yoav Gallant, Israeli Defense Minister, on October 9, 2023, characterizing the situation in Gaza as a fight against "human animals."
CODEPINK urges concerned individuals and organizations to join this international effort to hold Israel accountable for alleged war crimes. For more information on the campaign and to support the cause, please contact: Nour Jaghama at nour@codepink.org.
CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.(818) 275-7232
First Jewish Member of Congress Backs Cease-Fire (No, It's Not Bernie)
"What is needed right now is an immediate break in violence to allow for a true negotiated cease-fire," said Rep. Becca Balint.
Nov 16, 2023
News
Progressives in Congress and Jewish advocates for Palestinian rights were among those applauding Thursday as U.S. Rep. Becca Balint became the first Jewish federal lawmaker—and the first representing Vermont—to support a cease-fire in Gaza.
Balint (D-Vt.) reversed her earlier position, writing in the VTDigger that the anguish she has felt since Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 people "has only grown" in the past month as Israel's "ensuing siege has killed thousands of civilians in Gaza who were already struggling under Hamas rule and Israeli blockade."
Echoing 31 other members of Congress who have demanded the Biden administration call for a cease-fire—an action that would likely put a swift end to the deadly bombing of hospitals, refugee shelters, and homes in Gaza—Balint strongly condemned Hamas and said stopping the bombardment could facilitate the return of hostages.
"I'm one generation removed from the horrific trauma of the Holocaust, which impacted my family and reshaped the world," wrote Balint. "Like me, there are thousands of American Jews that share a deep emotional connection to Israel because of what it meant for the survival of the Jewish people in the face of extermination. This same history also drives so many of us to fight for the protection of Palestinian lives. I do not claim to know how to solve every aspect of this decadeslong conflict. But what I do know is that killing civilians, and killing children, is an abomination and categorically unacceptable—no matter who the civilians are, and no matter who the children are."
"What is needed right now is an immediate break in violence to allow for a true negotiated cease-fire," she continued. "One in which both sides stop the bloodshed, allow critical access to humanitarian aid, and move towards negotiating a sustainable and lasting peace."
The congresswoman added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's current strategy "does not make Israel safer" and in addition to killing at least 11,470 Palestinian civilians, Israel is likely fueling "recruitment for terrorist groups like Hamas."
"This pattern further undermines the security of both Palestinians and Israelis," wrote Balint. "The aerial bombing must end."
IfNotNow, the Jewish-led Palestinian rights group, praised the congresswoman for "bravely joining tens of thousands of Jews for cease-fire across the country."
"Time for other Jewish members of Congress to follow her lead," the group added.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a longtime anti-war advocate and critic of Israel's violent policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, has been notably absent among the members of Congress who have called for a cease-fire in the past month. He advocated for a humanitarian pause earlier this month.
Jennifer Tierney, executive director of Doctors Without Borders Australia, explained last week on the Australian television show Q+A why a humanitarian pause is insufficient to protect civilian lives.
"What you are asking us to do in a humanitarian pause is to bring in the equipment necessary to stitch people up and repair them and then to start the bombing again and for us to then fix them," said Tierney. "That is not enough. We need a cease-fire."
'No More Genocide in Gaza!': 50+ Arrested Blocking Bay Bridge
"We refuse to stand by as our elected officials pay for and cheer on the genocide of Palestinians," said one protester. "Biden must call for a cease-fire now."
Nov 16, 2023
News
"The Bay Area will not stop shutting things down until there is an immediate END to the bombing in Gaza," JVP Bay Area said on social media.
Ariel Koren, a leader of the #NoTechForApartheid movement, posted that "Biden will not get away with genocide, Biden will not get away with staying in San Francisco without EVERYONE knowing he is supporting the slaughter in Gaza."
Several protests against Israel's war on Gaza have taken place in the Bay Area in recent weeks, including marches and a Jewish-led takeover of a federal building in Oakland on Monday.
Dozens of demonstrators demanding a cease-fire in Israel's war on Gaza were arrested Thursday after protesters blocked San Francisco-bound traffic on the Bay Bridge during morning rush hour and the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.
Members of activist groups including Palestinian Youth Movement, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Bay Area, and others blocked westbound lanes of the bridge with their vehicles before getting out of their cars and unfurling banners reading "Stop the Genocide" and "No U.S. Military Aid to Israel."
“We are beyond grief watching thousands of our loved ones murdered by the Israeli military. There is a genocide happening in Gaza, and President [Joe] Biden is hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco right now," Palestinian Youth Movement's Aisha Nizar said in a statement.
"We refuse to stand by as our elected officials pay for and cheer on the genocide of Palestinians. Biden must call for a cease-fire now," Nizar added.
Many protesters held signs or wore banners reading "The People Demand a Cease-Fire." Some staged a "die-in" on the roadway, while others locked themselves together and through open vehicle windows in what's known as a "sleeping dragon" maneuver as traffic on Interstate 80 and other area freeways stayed snarled for hours.
JVP said "at least" 50 people were arrested, a number corroborated by the California Highway Patrol.
"The Bay Area will not stop shutting things down until there is an immediate END to the bombing in Gaza," JVP Bay Area said on social media.
Ariel Koren, a leader of the #NoTechForApartheid movement, posted that "Biden will not get away with genocide, Biden will not get away with staying in San Francisco without EVERYONE knowing he is supporting the slaughter in Gaza."
Several protests against Israel's war on Gaza have taken place in the Bay Area in recent weeks, including marches and a Jewish-led takeover of a federal building in Oakland on Monday.
Multiple people detained by police said they had nothing to do with the demonstration. Among those claiming wrongful arrests were Stanford University physics professor Lauren Tompkins and Masoud Barukzai, a worker at San Francisco International Airport.
"As a citizen, this is absolutely disgusting, to be stripped of my rights," Barukzai—who says he believes he was arrested due to his appearance—toldThe San Francisco Chronicle.
Israel's relentless assault on Gaza has killed, maimed, or displaced nearly 40,000 Palestinians, with over 2,700 others missing—many of them presumed dead under the rubble. Half the homes in the besieged strip have been damaged or destroyed, while as many as 1.7 million people—around 70% of Gaza's population—have been forcibly displaced.
Biden—who spoke at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leader's Meeting in San Francisco Thursday morning—has rejected calls for a cease-fire while requesting $14.3 billion in additional military aid for Israel, atop the nearly $4 billion it already gets each year.
Biden—who has proclaimed his "unwavering" support for Israel—has also been accused of genocide denial for casting aspersions on Palestinian officials' Gaza casualty reports, even though his own administration has cited figures from the same agencies in recent reports.
A similar protest took place Thursday morning in Massachusetts, where the Jewish-led group IfNotNow Boston spearheaded a rush-hour blockage of Boston University Bridge.
"Every day brings more death, more starvation, more children losing limbs, more babies becoming orphans," the group said in an open letter demanding a Gaza cease-fire. "It is unbearable, our souls cry out against it."
Groups to Senate Dems: Subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo Now
"We must learn the full scope of these hidden efforts to improperly influence the Supreme Court and the extent of Justices Thomas' and Alito's ethical wrongdoings."
Nov 16, 2023
News
Durbin blamed "scheduling issues" for the surprise move and vowed to "continue to pursue subpoena authorization for Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo—two individuals who have refused to comply with this committee's oversight requests for months."
Critics blasted the move as a "toothless PR stunt" that will do little to nothing to prevent wrongdoing, a message that the 14 progressive advocacy groups echoed in their joint statement on Thursday.
More than a dozen progressive advocacy groups on Thursday pressed Sen. Dick Durbin and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to urgently subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo, right-wing figures who have featured prominently in recent reporting on undisclosed gifts to U.S. Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
"We must learn the full scope of these hidden efforts to improperly influence the Supreme Court and the extent of Justices Thomas' and Alito's ethical wrongdoings," Stand Up America, Indivisible, Demand Justice, and 11 other groups said.
"We encourage Chair Durbin and Judiciary Democrats to continue their efforts to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo, to shed light on any potential corruption on our nation's highest court, and we encourage the full Senate to pass a binding, enforceable code of ethics for all Supreme Court justices," they added.
"Billionaires, with demonstrated interests in influencing the court, making enormous secret gifts to justices, obviously merits investigation."
The statement comes a week after Durbin (Ill.) abruptly adjourned a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting during which members were expected to vote on subpoenas for Crow and Leo, both of whom have been accused of stonewalling the panel's investigation into Supreme Court corruption.
Durbin blamed "scheduling issues" for the surprise move and vowed to "continue to pursue subpoena authorization for Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo—two individuals who have refused to comply with this committee's oversight requests for months."
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), a member of the judiciary panel who is leading a Supreme Court ethics bill, said in a statement after the adjournment that "by putting up 90 amendments, Republicans jammed the gears of the committee."
"In an ordinary time, and with an ordinary Supreme Court, this would have been an uneventful day. Billionaires, with demonstrated interests in influencing the court, making enormous secret gifts to justices, obviously merits investigation," said Whitehouse. "We will still go forward, now that we have seen this strategy, with unified support on the Democratic side for getting to the bottom of what is going on with this pattern of secret billionaire gifts to justices."
Since April, the investigative outlet ProPublica has published several explosive stories detailing the luxury vacations and other gifts that Thomas and Alito have received from right-wing billionaires, including Crow and hedge fund mogul Paul Singer.
Leo, the chair of the Federalist Society and a key architect of the Supreme Court's right-wing supermajority, attended and helped organize trips detailed in ProPublica's reporting, which sparked a full-blown ethics crisis at the high court and led the judicial body to adopt a code of conduct earlier this week.
Critics blasted the move as a "toothless PR stunt" that will do little to nothing to prevent wrongdoing, a message that the 14 progressive advocacy groups echoed in their joint statement on Thursday.
"The Supreme Court's new 'code of conduct,' which lacks an enforcement mechanism and was described by the court itself as 'not new,' only underscores the need for a thorough investigation and accounting of corruption on the high court," they argued.
