For Immediate Release
CODEPINK
melissa@codepink.org

CODEPINK Condemns Israel's Invasion of Lebanon

CODEPINK condemns Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and the ongoing U.S. support for Israel’s military actions. This escalation will lead to more death and devastation. Despite knowing the potential for humanitarian disaster, the Biden-Harris administration and Congress continue funding Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Yemen, and now Lebanon. In attacks where most of the victims are civilians, we are witnessing state-sponsored terrorism carried out by one of the most advanced militaries in the world.

Israel claims its operation in Lebanon is "targeted," but like in Gaza, civilians are the real victims. Make no mistake: the Biden Administration is providing cover for Israel as it invades a neighboring, sovereign nation. U.S. taxpayers fund Israel’s military, providing billions annually and supplying weapons used to kill innocent people.

“While the US sends billions in “aid” to a genocide and a larger regional war, people in North Carolina are dying without adequate aid from their own government,” stated CODEPINK National Co-Director Danaka Katovich. “The official U.S. policy is one of death and destruction everywhere. The people of the world deserve better,” she continued.

The Biden administration and Congress could halt this escalation by cutting military aid, demanding a ceasefire, and holding Israel accountable, but instead, they allow continued aggression across the Middle East.

Our demand is the same as always: divest from war and genocide and invest in the needs of the people.

We encourage everyone in the United States to ask your senator to block the newest $20 billion weapons shipment to Israel. Israel.

CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.

