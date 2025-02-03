To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Bessent Will Help Dismantle the CFPB

President Donald Trump today named Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent as acting director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). On Friday, Trump removed Rohit Chopra as director. The agency has returned $21 billion to victims of misconduct by the financial services industry.

Bartlett Naylor, financial policy advocate for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“An oligarch hedge fund manager serving only rich clients will bring no reasonable instincts to official management of an agency meant to protect vulnerable Americans from predators. There’s every reason to worry he will be little more than a human auto-pen for the thugs intent on dismantling this agency.

“Bessent offered an anodyne comment supposedly respecting the CFPB’s statutory mandate during his Senate confirmation hearing. But the likes of Co-President Elon Musk will undoubtedly attempt to bulldoze critical staff, policies, and enforcement efforts.”

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“Bessent already acted inappropriately in his current role at Treasury, allowing Musk and his DOGE acolytes access to Americans’ personal information. It’s likely consumers who shared personal information with the CFPB will be at risk next.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page