Attacks on Abortion Pill Access Were Enabled by SCOTUS' Right-Wing Supermajority

Last night, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit partially stayed a Trump-appointed judge’s decision to ban the sale of mifepristone, but rolled back years of FDA actions to improve access to the drug. Among other restrictions, mifepristone can no longer be distributed through the mail or be used after seven weeks of pregnancy. Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, issued the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe declared open season on our reproductive freedoms. It enabled an anti-abortion extremist judge to attempt to ban the sale of mifepristone. It has now resulted in a federal appeals court substantially restricting access to a medication used in over half of abortions nationally as it considers the ban.
“If mifepristone is taken off the market, it will be the biggest blow to abortion access since Roe was overturned. We cannot allow MAGA judges to continue abusing their power and ignoring well-established science to carry out their anti-abortion agenda. To protect our reproductive freedoms, Congress should take steps to codify Roe and restore balance to the hyperpartisan Supreme Court that brought us to this devastating moment by expanding the Court.

