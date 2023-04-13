April, 13 2023, 10:06am EDT
Attacks on Abortion Pill Access Were Enabled by SCOTUS' Right-Wing Supermajority
Last night, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit partially stayed a Trump-appointed judge’s decision to ban the sale of mifepristone, but rolled back years of FDA actions to improve access to the drug. Among other restrictions, mifepristone can no longer be distributed through the mail or be used after seven weeks of pregnancy. Stand Up America’s Executive Director, Christina Harvey, issued the following statement:
“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe declared open season on our reproductive freedoms. It enabled an anti-abortion extremist judge to attempt to ban the sale of mifepristone. It has now resulted in a federal appeals court substantially restricting access to a medication used in over half of abortions nationally as it considers the ban.
“If mifepristone is taken off the market, it will be the biggest blow to abortion access since Roe was overturned. We cannot allow MAGA judges to continue abusing their power and ignoring well-established science to carry out their anti-abortion agenda. To protect our reproductive freedoms, Congress should take steps to codify Roe and restore balance to the hyperpartisan Supreme Court that brought us to this devastating moment by expanding the Court.
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
Oxfam Report Highlights Deep Harms of IMF 'Austerity Drive' in Poor Nations
"For every $1 the IMF encouraged a set of poor countries to spend on public goods, it has told them to cut four times more through austerity measures," the humanitarian group estimated.
Apr 13, 2023
News
The International Monetary Fund insists that so-called "social spending floors" enacted as part of its loan programs for poor and middle-income countries help protect critical social services from the kinds of austerity that the powerful institution has historically imposed on borrowers.
But an Oxfam International analysis released Thursday in the midst of the IMF and World Bank's spring meetings found that the fund's spending floors—part of a strategy implemented in 2019—"are proving largely powerless against its own austerity policies that instead force countries to cut public funding."
The humanitarian group estimated that "for every $1 the IMF encouraged a set of poor countries to spend on public goods, it has told them to cut four times more through austerity measures."
"The IMF's 'social spending floors' encouraged raising inflation-adjusted social spending by about $1 billion over the second year of its loan programs compared to the first year, across the 13 countries that participated where data is available," Oxfam estimated. "By comparison, the IMF's austerity drive has required most of those same governments to rip away over $5 billion worth of state spending over the same period."
\u201c@IMFNews has lending conditions for governments designed to promote minimum levels of social spending, to help people cope with economic crisis. But it\u2019s being eaten up by #austerity measures \u2013 that are being pushed by the IMF! \n\nFind out more: https://t.co/rkvjwcOpat\u201d— Oxfam International (@Oxfam International) 1681384739
Oxfam's report comes as poor countries are facing what the United Nations described Tuesday as a "lost decade" due in large part to soaring debt levels and interest rate hikes implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
The U.K.-based advocacy group Debt Justice released figures earlier this week showing that in 2023, lower-income country debt payments will reach their highest level in 25 years, endangering spending on healthcare, education, climate action, and more.
For its new report—titled IMF Social Spending Floors: A Fig Leaf for Austerity?—Oxfam analyzed data from 17 low- and middle-income countries that agreed to long-term loan programs with the IMF in 2020 and 2021, years in which the coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe.
The group found that the IMF's social spending floors were ineffective at achieving their stated goal of preserving minimum levels of social investment.
"Based on the available data, not one of the 17 countries currently has a social spending floor large enough to cover the cost of meeting the World Health Organization's target to reach the Sustainable Development Goal for Health, let alone targets in other areas like education," Oxfam found. "The floors agreed by the IMF with Chad, Cameroon, Jordan, and Madagascar meant that their social spending targets set in the IMF program had actually decreased by 3-5% over the course of their loans."
Amitabh Behar, Oxfam International's incoming interim executive director, said that "to make matters worse, these social floors have become more like ceilings."
"While only half of the 17 countries we analyzed had actually met their minimum social spending floors—which is disappointing enough—just two had spent 10% more than what they agreed with the IMF," Behar added.
The new report was published months after a separate Oxfam analysis found that 13 out of the 15 IMF loan programs negotiated during year two of the Covid-19 pandemic required "new austerity measures such as taxes on food and fuel or spending cuts that could put vital public services at risk," including healthcare.
Half of low- and lower-middle-income countries cut health spending as a share of their budgets during the first two years of the coronavirus crisis, Oxfam and Development Finance International estimated last year.
In its Thursday report, Oxfam suggested a number of improvements the IMF could make to its loan programs to shield poor nations' key public services from cuts.
"The IMF should set social spending levels to at least meet the spending goals and social outcomes set in countries' development strategies," the group recommended. "These should be social spending goals supported by macroeconomic frameworks that enable rapid progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals."
Oxfam also argued that "social spending floors should be increased through progressive revenue-raising measures, especially different forms of wealth taxation, rather than reallocating resources or budget cuts."
"While the 'social spending floors' initiative retains its original urgency and promise," Behar said in a statement Thursday, "it is being undermined by the worst effects of austerity that the IMF is pursuing much more enthusiastically."
Facing Pressure to Resign, Feinstein Asks Senate to Replace Her on Judiciary Panel
The California senator's request came as two Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Ro Khanna, urged her to step down "for the good of the people."
Apr 13, 2023
News
After two fellow Democratic lawmakers urged her to resign, Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Wednesday that she has asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to move to temporarily replace her on the chamber's judiciary committee, alluding to the impact her absence has had on the panel's ability to advance President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.
"When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis," Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement, without offering a specific timeline for her return.
But Feinstein, who is 89, signaled that she has no intention of giving up her Senate seat entirely, saying she intends to "return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel."
Feinstein announced earlier this year that she is not running for reelection in 2024. She's set to leave office in January 2025.
"In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco," the senator said Wednesday. "I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I've asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I'm able to resume my committee work."
"The ruling by an extremist judge in Texas has made it clear that Democrats must act with speed and urgency to confirm judicial nominees who will protect the right to an abortion."
Any effort to replace Feinstein on the judiciary panel, which is currently split 10-10 between Democrats and Republicans, could be run into issues if the GOP—which has worked to obstruct Biden's judicial nominations—refuses to grant unanimous consent.
If Senate Republicans object to a unanimous consent request, 60 votes will be needed to replace Feinstein on the committee.
A spokesperson for Schumer said late Wednesday that he "will ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee."
Feinstein's statement came after a pair of Democratic lawmakers—Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.)—said the California senator should resign, with Phillips calling it "a dereliction of duty" for her to remain in the Senate.
In a statement to The San Francisco Standard, Khanna said that "the ruling by an extremist judge in Texas has made it clear that Democrats must act with speed and urgency to confirm judicial nominees who will protect the right to an abortion."
"Senator Feinstein is unable to fulfill her duties," said Khanna, "and for the good of the people, she should resign."
Trump-Appointed Appeals Court Judges Allow Abortion Pill Limits to Take Effect
Right-wing Judges Kurt Engelhardt and Andrew Oldham upheld the part of a Texas judge's ruling that halted the recent FDA decision allowing mifepristone to be distributed by mail.
Apr 13, 2023
News
In 2020, more than half of all abortions in the U.S. were medication abortions, which are typically carried out using mifepristone in combination with misoprostol—though misoprostol can be used alone.
Two Trump appointees on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision late Wednesday allowing parts of a Texas judge's widely denounced abortion pill ruling to take effect, a move that will restrict access to mifepristone as the case proceeds.
Judges Kurt Engelhardt and Andrew Oldham temporarily blocked the part of the Texas judge's ruling that would have invalidated the Food and Drug Administration's 2000 approval of mifepristone.
But the Trump appointees, whose nominations were vocallyopposed by rights groups, said the Texas judge's order to suspend later agency actions that expanded access to the safe medication—including a 2021 decision allowing mifepristone to be distributed by mail—can take effect.
The two appeals court judges also halted 2016 changes that allowed the pills to be prescribed at up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven weeks. The judges argued the anti-abortion groups that sued the FDA last year brought a timely-enough challenge to the agency's later policy changes.
Catharina Haynes, a George W. Bush appointee and a member of the three-judge appeals court panel that issued the late Wednesday decision, dissented from the ruling, saying she would have paused U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's order in full.
The Biden Justice Department is widely expected to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ended the constitutional right to abortion last year. Democratic-led states, including California and Washington, have been stockpiling mifepristone in preparation for court rulings that limit access.
In 2020, more than half of all abortions in the U.S. were medication abortions, which are typically carried out using mifepristone in combination with misoprostol—though misoprostol can be used alone.
The appeals court panel's decision came after hundreds of Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights groups filed amicus briefs warning that, if upheld, Kacsmaryk's order would have "perilous consequences" that "reach far beyond mifepristone."
"Providers and patients rely on the availability of thousands of FDA-approved drugs to treat or manage a range of medical conditions, including asthma, HIV, infertility, heart disease, diabetes, and more," 240 members of Congress wrote in their brief to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
In a separate brief, the Center for Reproductive Rights and more than 100 other organizations argued that Kacsmaryk—also a Trump appointee—penned an order rooted in "debunked data" and packed with "anti-abortion rhetoric rather than scientific terminology."
"If the decision...takes effect, people even in states where abortion remains legal or protected will be denied access to mifepristone, imperiling access to abortion and jeopardizing the health of persons unable to timely obtain care," the groups wrote. "Neither science nor law supports this result."
