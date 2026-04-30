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The Progressive

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A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
American Federation of Government Employees
Contact: Cheston McGuire,Phone:,202-639-6453,Email:,cheston.mcguire,@afge.or,g

AFGE Urges Passage of the Shutdown Fairness Act

Today, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union, celebrated the end of the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley issued the following statement:

“For the past 76 days, tens of thousands of AFGE members at the Transportation Security Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Border Patrol, Coast Guard, and many other DHS agencies have continued to show up each and every day without the guarantee of a paycheck.

“While AFGE is pleased that Congress finally stepped up to do their jobs and fund DHS, it is unacceptable that it took them this long to do so.

“Too many times we have seen lawmakers use patriotic federal employees’ livelihoods as leverage for political gains. Federal employees are not political pawns. They are not leverage. They are Americans – and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to pass the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would pay federal employees during government shutdowns and ensure they’ll never be used in this way again.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

(202) 737-8700
www.afge.org
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