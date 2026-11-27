Chris Van Hollen will. Chuck Schumer won’t.

Big shoutout for the Blue Tsunami. Sooner than we dared dream MAGA is dangling from the ropes. When the Democratic-controlled Congress convenes next January we can reasonably expect reversals of Trump’s most heinous policies: the Iran war, the chaotic tariffs, and the drastic cuts in healthcare and nutrition benefits.

Jeffries in the House, and both Schumer and Van Hollen in the Senate seem willing and able to advance this agenda; all three have verbalized most of it. Reclaiming a pre-Trump status quo seems a Congressional shoo-in, and if Trump vetoes the reform measures he’ll be orchestrating a total collapse of the Republican Party in 2028.

MAGA will be a memory, but MAGA is not our most urgent political problem.

Long before Trump’s caustic presidencies corporate oligarchy took command of federal governance, tilting public policy routinely to favor corporate interests over the wellbeing of the nation.

Senator Van Hollen knows this. The Maryland Democrat rages against “...rigging the government in favor of billionaires and corporations while leaving the rest of us to pay the price.” Senator Schumer, on the other hand, is part of the problem. Over the years he has taken more than $19 million in campaign contributions from corporate sources, notably from the Wall Street banks. He is supported handsomely by AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups.

As an agent of corporate oligarchy, Schumer is not the person to challenge it.

We need Van Hollen. Tackling corporate oligarchy, regaining a functioning democracy, calls for his independent, bold, and determined effort.

Democracy in America was sabotaged—corporate oligarchy germinated—about 30 years ago. A random convergence occurred, of several absurd Supreme Court decisions, Ronald Reagan’s misbegotten presidency, and two world-class hypocrites, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

In the late 1800’s, the US Supreme Court declared American corporations to be legal persons, with rights guaranteed by the Constitution, including the freedom of speech and the right “to petition government for a redress of grievances.” A century later the Court said spending money in political campaigns is a form of free speech and therefor could not be abridged. And lobbying could not be abridged, either: the right of petition guarantees that. Corporations were empowered to donate as much and lobby as much as they pleased, potentially to dominate the crafting of public policy.

Only one brute fact prevented them from overcoming democracy altogether. Until late in the 20thcentury, corporations were numerous, typically small, and in fierce competition with others. They simply could not afford to lavish money on office seekers, or to hire expensive lobbyists.

Enter Ronald Reagan in 1981, whose presidency was guided not by the problems and opportunities facing the nation, but by his obsession with neoliberal ideology. Government is the problem, he said, stifling free enterprise with burdensome regulations.

For most of the 20th century, for example, American corporations had been stifled by antitrust laws, preventing them from growing into the savage behemoths of the Gilded Age. That’s why they were small, competitive, and cash-strapped.

Reagan suspended enforcement of those laws. As a result, unstifled American corporations, through mergers and acquisitions, plummeted in number and exploded in size. Some 3,908 corporations are traded on the stock exchanges these days, almost exactly half the high-water mark of 8,090 in the last century. Most of them in fact pose no threat to democracy, but the largest of them do: the top 500 American corporations account for 91.2% of the total of US market capitalization. Here we’ll find the corporate oligarchs.

Reagan’s dogmatism drove virtually every industry in the country into textbook oligopoly—a few giant corporations in control, largely escaping the constraints of competitive pricing. Today, ten gigantic supermarket chains sell more than 90% of all the groceries bought nationwide. This condition holds for nearly every other item of consumer goods, from books to power tools. Diminished competition inevitably raises prices; in the US today, according to economist Thomas Phillipon, living costs for American families have escalated by about $5,000 per year.

Reagan should be seen as the person most responsible for the affordability crisis raging today, not President Donald Trump. What Trump has done is merely exacerbate a crisis already in full motion.

After Reagan, came the Clintons. Over the course of their dominance over the Democratic Party, Bill and Hillary Clinton claimed to be the champions of working class Americans. But during those years they accepted from Wall Street banks a total of $93 million. In exchange they destroyed the Democratic Party’s historic affiliation with organized labor.

It began in 1992. Bill Clinton, taking a cue from Republican candidates, enlisted corporate sources for much of his campaign funding. Once in office, he rewarded his benefactors by moving the Democratic Party sharply rightward: “The era of big government is over,” he announced, and then took action to “...end welfare as we know it.” In Clinton’s preferred term the New Democratic Party joined the Republicans in accommodating, even welcoming corporate oligarchy.

Van Hollen at the time was serving in the Maryland legislature. He sponsored the Maryland Fair Campaign Finance Act, previewing his concern with the issue today.

The next president, Republican George W. Bush, embraced corporate oligarchy, taking us into a fraudulent "war on terrorism." In fact a war for oil and empire, the American people paid in blood and taxes while the nation’s corporations prospered.

The grip of corporate oligarchy was tightening, and then in 2010 the Supreme Court decided Citizens United. The guard rails vanished. The millions in corporate campaign finance surged into the billions. Van Hollen watched as the peril grew, and in 2019 he introduced a Constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens. “It’s time we finally end the outside influence of special interest spending that is corrupting our democracy,” he said at the time.

Corporate oligarchy prevailed. In the 2024 presidential campaign, small individual contributions ($200 or less) amounted to 16% of the total. That could be called the American people’s effort. “Business” donations, according to the Open Secrets organization, totaled 60.4%. And corporate lobbying? Corporations outspend citizen groups by a factor of 86:1.

The American people are stratospherically outgunned. Democracy was defeated long before Trump’s autocracy: his Administration is merely corporate oligarchy on steroids. Defeating MAGA will strip away its steroids, but not corporate oligarchy’s hammerlock.

Chris Van Hollen as Majority Leader will be a potent adversary. Chuck Schumer, who has stood aside as Wall Street and corporate interests have ravaged our politics and our economy, has shown he is not up to the task.