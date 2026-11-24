Around three dozen Hollywood stars and Democratic donors have signed a joint statement supporting Sen. Chris Van Hollen over Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to lead the party's caucus when it takes over the chamber next month.

"When someone is too old, in power too long, their ability to truly understand and relate to everyday people becomes impossible," Alexis Bittar, a Brooklyn-based jewelry designer and political bundler who helped organize the letter, told New York Times correspondent Benjamin Oreskes. "Chuck Schumer has hit that point."

Schumer (NY) has signaled he has the support needed to win the secret vote scheduled for December 1, but Van Hollen (Md.) has continued to pick up backers—particularly progressive senators and newcomers, as well as advocacy groups and organizers—since Democrats reclaimed both the Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections earlier this month.

"We are donors, fundraisers, and artists who have invested in electing Democrats to the US Senate," states the letter, which Oreskes, posted on social media. On November 3rd, voters delivered not only a mandate but an opportunity for change: a government that delivers real value in the daily lives of working families."

"That change will only come from renewed leadership with a vision for the future," the signatories argued. "The Democratic Party has a trust and credibility problem, and fixing it requires Senate leaders willing to challenge the entrenched interests and power structures that protect those in power, in both parties."

The letter notes that "the Senate Democratic leader will be chosen behind closed doors, by secret ballot. No senator will ever have to tell voters, or us, how they voted. We believe a decision this consequential deserves public accountability."

"We call on all senators who caucus with the Democrats to publicly support Sen. Chris Van Hollen to be the next Senate majority leader and commit to supporting candidates who are dedicated to accountability, transparency, and the bold agenda voters demanded," it concludes.

NY Times: About 35 celebrities and political donors, largely from New York and Los Angeles, released a letter Tuesday backing Senator @vanhollen.senate.gov, a Democrat from Maryland who is challenging Senator Chuck Schumer of New York for the majority leader post.



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— Indivisible ❌👑 (@indivisible.org) November 24, 2026 at 12:28 PM

Hollywood figures who signed on include Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Chelsea Handler, David Mandel, Marisa Tomei, and V, previously known as Eve Ensler. Others include software engineer and angel investor Ross Boucher, Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies, and human rights attorney Steven Donziger.

The celebrities and donors behind the new letter "say they have donated or helped to raise about $23 million for Democratic Senate and House candidates this cycle," according to Oreskes.

Democrats secured 56 seats in the Senate and at least 259 in the House, where a few races have not been settled yet. They will have to contend with Republican President Donald Trump, who has both suggested there may be policies on which they can make progress together but also promised to be "Mr. Veto."

"Americans voted for the change necessary to fight the corruption, cruelty, and policies of Trump and his Epstein-class cronies," De Niro said in a statement to the Times, referring to deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of the president.

"That's why I'm supporting change in Senate leadership," he added, calling Van Hollen "a fierce fighter."

Voters prefer Chris Van Hollen over Chuck Schumer as leader of the Senate Democrats at a 2:1 margin.40% of Democrats support Van Hollen.19% support Schumer.48% of Harris voters support Van Hollen.18% support Schumer.



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— Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) November 24, 2026 at 3:45 PM

In an interview with the Vox podcast "America, Actually" this week, Van Hollen explained his decision to run for the leadership post—after his office was flooded with calls urging him to do so: "When I saw the results of this election, which was a sweeping crying out from the American people about the need for change, my view was that this was clearly a rejection of the policies of Donald Trump."

"But Democrats were still on probation, and I don't think we earned people's trust by simply going back to the status quo," he asserted. "We've been given this big opportunity, with 56 senators. We cannot blow it, and we need to show people that we’re going to deliver and fight for them."

He also said that "this election, in my view, was a message of economic populism: People saying they want to take on a system that’s rigged in favor of the very wealthy, against working people, and fueled by political corruption. My record has been taking on big money special interests for the public good."

"If you look at all the issues our candidates ran on, there's going to be an army of lobbyists descending on Washington, DC, in the Capitol to eat away at what Democrats said they wanted to do," he added. "My view is you need someone with a record of taking on those interests at this very important moment."