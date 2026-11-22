Do you know that when Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), in 2019, became chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee (taxes, Social Security), he immediately said he would leave the huge President Donald Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and big corporations ALONE?! No hearings, nothing. He did, however, take millions of dollars from his corporate beneficiaries who showered him with celebratory dinners. He’s promising an encore.

Do you also know about the practice of excluding all first-term members of Congress from getting on this coveted committee? Even returning long-serving members have to prove their sympathy with corporatism and raise corporate money accordingly.

Do you know that the Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) “reforms” in 1995, which stripped Congress of its capacity to fulfill its constitutional duties, were untouched by the Democrats when they became a majority? Gingrich cut House office and committee staff, cut the Government Accountability Office budget, and, disastrously, completely defunded the Office of Technology Assessment (OTA). Do you know that the late Democratic Congressman Bill Pascrell of New Jersey wrote several articles documenting “this self-dumbing down of Congress”? See his January 11, 2019 Washington Post piece: “Why is Congress so dumb?” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others in the Democratic leadership refused to reinstate funding for OTA.

Do you know that under Speaker Pelosi, committee chairs had to ask permission to hold certain hearings, not just give notice, to the “commander,” as they called her? Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) promises to devolve this dictatorial demand. We’ll see.

Do you know that Congress has stopped printing hearings and reports, with few exceptions, thereby giving corporate lobbyists, who can afford to be at committee hearings or buy transcripts, an advantage over ordinary citizens and their access to depository libraries? (See Capitol Hill Citizen page one story.)

Do you know that the venerable and priceless Congressional Record has seen its daily print run drop to 1,500 from 50,000 in the 1970s? Is this a signal of diminished civic activity? Fewer libraries subscribe, and the free subscription quotas given to members for their constituents were abolished long ago. Do you know about the plight of the US Government Publishing Office (GPO)? GPO has sharply raised prices and thrown away valuable inventory.

Do you know about the culture of incommunicados on Capitol Hill? Members of Congress and their staff decline to respond to serious letters from the citizenry? They’ve essentially gone dark. See our report, "The Incommunicados" (incommunicadoswatch.org). Do you also know that many members route calls to their offices' automated phone menus (“press one, press two,” etc.) during office hours or have the phones answered by interns who are ill-equipped to answer constituents’ questions? Years ago, this discourteous cocoon would have been politically taboo.

Do you know about the “Tuesday-to-Thursday Club” —members of Congress whose workweek in Washington runs from Tuesday to Thursday when Congress is in session between lengthy recesses? Small wonder they do not have time to hold hearings overseeing the vast executive branch agencies and/or to invite citizen leaders and advocates to testify. Don’t you think full-time pay should mean full-time work?

Do you know about the urgent hearings Congress has failed to hold on the Pentagon’s bloated unaudited budget, the corporate crime wave, the vast corporate welfare giveaways funded by taxpayer dollars, the GOP’s deliberate gutting of the Internal Revenue Service, effectively greenlighting large-scale tax evasion?

Do you know why Congress has failed to hold hearings on the modern corporations’ control of people through fine-print contractual servitude and abuse of online transactions, including by driving consumers away from cash/check purchases into the “Internet Gulag”?

Do you newly elected members of Congress know how important it is to hold hearings on despicable acts that affect people in the US and elsewhere? The Gaza genocide enabled by the Congress has resulted in over 600,000 deaths of men, women, and children. (See The Truth About Gaza’s Dead by Feroze Sidhwa, our recent Ralph Nader Radio Hour interview with Feroze Sidhwa, and my column Fatalities from Israel’s Vast Gaza Genocide Deliberately Undercounted.) The giant, intrusive, and deceptive advertising industry makes Silicon Valley and the drug industry profit beyond their dreams of avarice. The great commons—public lands, public airwaves, public research and development, and much more—are owned by the people but mostly controlled by corporate power.

Do you know that federal chartering of large corporations, once strongly supported by Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, has not received a congressional hearing since the 1976 hearings led by Sen. Vance Hartke (D-Ind.)? Leaving corporate chartering to Delaware and its race-to-the-bottom state competitors blocks updating the social compact between the dominant corporations and the American people via the governments that create the corporation’s privileged legal status.

Do you know that at least an average of 5,000 people die every week in US hospitals from “preventable problems,” according to a 2016 peer-reviewed report by Johns Hopkins School of Medicine physicians? No congressional hearings to date have been held on what must be done about saving 250,000 patients a year. (See “Johns Hopkins study suggests medical errors are third-leading cause of death in US.”)

Do you know that billing fraud in the healthcare industry, including vendor fraud on Medicare and Medicaid, amounts to at least 10% of all health expenditures? (See License to Steal: How Fraud Bleeds America’s Health Care System by Malcolm Sparrow.) That would be over $400 BILLION this year. Few congressional hearings have been held about this gigantic theft escaping law enforcement and what should be adequate enforcement budgets. These few hearings resulted in no legislation.

Do you know about the legislative stalling on labor law reform since the passage of the notorious Taft-Hartley in 1947, which imposed by far the worst restrictions on labor organizing and favored corporations in the Western world?

Do you know that Tyrant Trump’s wars, his seizure of Venezuela and its oil resources, his co-belligerency (following President Joe Biden’s) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Palestine, and his war on Iran not only are unconstitutional (no congressional declaration) but also violate criminal statutes such as the Anti-Deficiency Act? The Trump administration has also violated the Leahy human rights amendments? Congressional inaction or complicity has normalized these massive crimes and unlawful activities.

Do you know about the state of the crucial arms control treaties, with the lapsing of key nuclear arms treaties, the nonenforcement of others, as Congress continues to abandon its treaty-confirming power to executive agreements with foreign nations that are unconstitutional?

Do you know about the December 2, 2026 free tutorial for new Members of Congress by constitutional law specialist Bruce Fein, who has testified over 200 times before Congress as an expert witness, along with prominent incumbent legislators and a highly regarded former judge on the federal circuit court of appeals? Newly elected and returning Members of Congress might want to attend in person with staff to fill essential gaps in the routine orientation. Lawmakers from both parties have been so willing to give away this primary branch’s constitutional authority to the executive branch.

Do you know you can read the quarterly unofficial journalism of the Capitol Hill Citizen, which is personally delivered to every congressional office in print form? (See capitolhillcitizen.com.)

There are plenty more “Do you know?” questions. Meet with experienced national nonprofit citizen groups to learn more, including how they have been excluded from providing input to congressional candidates by the corporate-conflicted campaign consultants who run so many electoral campaigns. (See winningamerica.net and my book, Let’s Start the Revolution: Tools for Displacing the Corporate State and Building a Country that Works for the People.)