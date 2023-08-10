August, 10 2023, 11:23am EDT
Watchdog: Further Interest Rate Hikes Risk Recession
Following the U.S. Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index report showing corporate profiteering remains largely unfazed by the Fed’s repeated interest rate hikes, government watchdog Accountable.US renewed calls on the Fed to cease further hikes for the foreseeable future. A chorus of experts have warned continuing to raise rates would needlessly and unnecessarily cause a recession and result in millions of Americans losing their jobs. Economic indicators already show that the economy is responding to the previous rate hikes, and yet some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are wrongly considering doing more. Even still, other members admit higher rates could spur a recession. *See roundup of recent statements from FOMC members below.
“The Federal Reserve would jeopardize today’s positive economic news if it decides to drive up interest rates and needlessly push us into a recession. Even higher rates would mean fewer jobs and do nothing to curb the corporate greed epidemic.” said Liz Zelnick, Director of Accountable.US’ Economic Security & Corporate Power. “A recession is not inevitable, but the Fed has done the economy no favors. It’s time they cut their losses before the economy really goes south and let Congress use the power it has to rein in corporate profiteering.”
ROUNDUP: More Fed Board Members Agree We Don’t Need More Interest Rate Hikes
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve President And FOMC Member Patrick Harker
- Statement made on August 8, 2023:
- CNBC: “Absent any alarming new data between now and mid-September, I believe we may be at the point where we can be patient and hold rates steady and let the monetary policy actions we have taken do their work,” Harker said in prepared remarks for a speech in Philadelphia.
- Statement made on August 8, 2023:
- Chicago Federal Reserve President And FOMC Member Austan D. Goolsbee
- Statement made on August 4, 2023:
- Fortune: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, speaking in a separate interview with Westin, said policymakers will need to be patient through the disinflation process, and is hopeful the central bank can bring inflation down to its 2% target without causing a recession. They will soon need to start thinking about when to hold interest rates steady, and for how long, he said. “Rather than arguing about the peak rate, of how many more rate increases do there need to be, what we should probably start thinking about is how long does this last, that you’re going to be at these elevated rates,” Goolsbee said.
- Statement made on August 4, 2023:
- New York Federal Reserve President And FOMC Member John C. Williams
- Statement made on August 2, 2023
- NYT: “I think we’re pretty close to what a peak rate would be, and the question will really be — once we have a good understanding of that, how long will we need to keep policy in a restrictive stance, and what does that mean.”
- Statement made on August 2, 2023
- Atlanta Federal Reserve President and Alternate FOMC Member Raphael W. Bostic
- Statement made on August 4, 2023
- Fortune: “I expected the economy to slow down in a fairly orderly way, and this number — 187,000 — comes in continuing that pace,” Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday on Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin, referring to the July hiring figure in a monthly jobs report published earlier in the day. “I’m comfortable. I’m not expecting this to be over in a short period of time,” Bostic added in reference to the slowdown, suggesting he doesn’t see any need for additional rate hikes.
- Statement made on August 4, 2023
Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.
'Horrific Milestone': Russian Attacks on Healthcare in Ukraine Top 1,000
"These deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's health system show how Russian forces use these vicious, illegal tactics to control, coerce, and punish civilians," said an expert at Physicians for Human Rights.
Aug 10, 2023
News
A global coalition on Thursday announced what it called a "horrific milestone" for Russian attacks on Ukrainian health workers, hospitals, and other medical infrastructure since the February 2022 invasion.
"For nearly 1.5 years, we have been witnessing the escalation of attacks on healthcare in Ukraine, reaching a terrifying milestone of over 1,000 incidents since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion," said Ukrainian Healthcare Center analyst Diana Rusnak in a statement.
"These acts are not collateral damage, but a calculated means of warfare approved by Russia's higher political and military leadership," Rusnak added. "The consequences are profound, causing not only immediate devastation but also impairing the capacity to provide lifesaving care for people. Unless accountability prevails, these crimes will persist unabated."
Lyubov Smachylo, an analyst at the Media Initiative for Human Rights, similarly stressed that "Ukraine's healthcare system is severely affected by Russia's attacks," including combat medics targeted on the battlefield and "held captive in Russian places of detention as prisoners of war, where they are beaten and tortured."
"These actions are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and are occurring regularly," Smachylo said. "It's important that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable to prevent future violations."
Both of those groups—along with Physicians for Human Rights (PHR), Insecurity Insight, and eyeWitness to Atrocities—have tracked attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system throughout the war and in February published a report and interactive map.
The coalition on Thursday released findings of 1,014 attacks through mid-July, including 414 that damaged or destroyed hospitals; 79 on ambulances; 57 affecting children's hospitals; and 40 affecting maternal health facilities. Additionally, at least 148 health workers have been killed and another 106 injured.
One hospital in Donetsk Oblast has ensured repeated shelling, most recently in June. An administrative worker there told researchers that "the missile was aimed at destroying our surgical department. There were no military [troops] there."
The hospital worker continued:
The entire infrastructure in the city was destroyed, there are no schools, no kindergartens. We had a hospital, and it had to be destroyed [by Russian forces] as well. The maternity ward was the first to be hit.
When our accounting department and the blood transfusion center caught fire, [Russian forces] started hitting that area on purpose... [They] burned down.
Carrie Bowker, director at eyeWitness to Atrocities, said that the coalition data "urgently warrants further investigation by prosecutors, and provides strong evidence upon which to pursue accountability for these devastating attacks."
PHR's director of research and investigations, Christian De Vos, agreed, saying that "these deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's health system show how Russian forces use these vicious, illegal tactics to control, coerce, and punish civilians."
"We call on the International Criminal Court as well as other international and domestic prosecutors to urgently prioritize the investigation of attacks on health facilities as both war crimes and crimes against humanity," De Vos declared.
Uliana Poltavets, Ukraine emergency response coordinator at PHR, said that "Russia is also obligated to make reparations, including payment for reconstruction and rehabilitation, for its breaches of international law, and compensate the Ukrainian state and individual Ukrainians for loss of life and injury. International actors should hold Russia to account in this process."
Insecurity Insight director Christina Wille highlighted the need for accountability and justice for similar violence around the world—with armed attacks on schools and hospitals in conflict zones up 112% last year, according to a June United Nations report.
"I have been analyzing attacks on healthcare for many years. These figures are truly staggering," Wille said of conditions in Ukraine.
"At this grim milestone, we should reflect on the horrific consequences of such attacks in Ukraine and in many other countries and territories around the globe, such as Myanmar, Sudan, and the occupied Palestinian territory where health facilities and workers continue to suffer dire levels of violence," she added. "We hope that this marks an inflection point to galvanize concerted action to protect healthcare globally and bring an end to these tragic attacks."
Campaigner Blasts Climate-Denying 'Arsonists' as Maui Fires Kill at Least 36
The wildfires offer the latest evidence that President Joe Biden must declare a climate emergency, said one progressive economist.
Aug 10, 2023
News
"Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, oil companies, and anyone in power who denies climate change are the arsonists," said Ing. "We are living the climate emergency."
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than a third of Maui was experiencing at least a moderate drought as of August 1, and nearly 16% of the island was in a severe drought the day before the flames engulfed parts of the island.
With weather experts pointing to unusually dry conditions on the Hawaiian island of Maui that primed the area for the wildfires that have killed at least 36 people so far, climate advocates on Thursday said the devastation offers the latest evidence that U.S. President Joe Biden must declare a national climate emergency.
Major General Kenneth Hara, the top defense official in Hawaii, said early Thursday that the wildfires had been contained, but authorities are still assessing widespread damage, displacement, and loss of life following a disaster that sent residents frantically running into the ocean for safety.
The historic town of Lahaina, once the capital of Hawaii, was decimated by the fires on Wednesday, with its oldest building apparently burned to the ground.
Theo Morrison, the executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, told The New York Times that the town had "no preparation, no warning, nothing" as the flames—directly fueled by the 80 mile-per-hour winds of Hurricane Dora south of Hawaii and dry vegetation—spread to Lahaina and razed its historic town center in a matter of hours.
Kaniela Ing, a former Hawaii state representative and national director of the Green New Deal Network, expressed grief over the devastating fires and noted that while residents and local authorities were caught off-guard by the fast-moving blaze, U.S. officials have been warned for years that the continued extraction of fossil fuels is making parts of the country drier and hotter and creating conditions in which wildfires can become more damaging.
"My island is on fire. My heart is breaking at the utter devastation these wildfires are causing my friends, family, and community," said Ing in a statement. "The extreme wildfires in Lahaina in this summer of climate disasters are yet more proof that we are in a climate emergency and this crisis is killing us. Our leaders in D.C. passed starting measures to tackle climate change—but we need legislation that is as bold and urgent as the scale of the wildfires choking Hawaii and Canada, the heatwaves suffocating Texas, and the extreme flooding drowning Europe."
Ing suggested that Congress must pass legislation to expand investments in clean energy infrastructure and jobs, but also that Biden can and should act without Congress to significantly reduce the fossil fuel emissions which scientists have said are contributing to extreme heat and wildfires.
"How many more lives lost or families displaced in communities like mine is President Biden willing to tolerate before he declares a climate emergency and activates politicians to take further climate action?" said Ing.
The wildfires devastated Lahaina on the same day that Biden told a reporter on The Weather Channel that "practically speaking," he has already declared a climate emergency by acting to protect some public land from certain types of mining and rejoining the Paris climate agreement.
The "apocalyptic scenes" in Hawaii, said economist Umair Haque, offer the latest proof that "practically" declaring a climate emergency is not enough.
Ing also condemned Republican politicians who continue to deny the existence of the climate crisis and that it's being caused by the fossil fuel industry, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who dismissed the call for a climate emergency declaration in a Fox News interview.
"Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, oil companies, and anyone in power who denies climate change are the arsonists," said Ing. "We are living the climate emergency."
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than a third of Maui was experiencing at least a moderate drought as of August 1, and nearly 16% of the island was in a severe drought the day before the flames engulfed parts of the island.
Climate scientist Michael Mann of the University of Pennsylvania said the fires are a "'compound' climate catastrophe"—made worse by the hurricane's rapid winds, which interacted with the "background state" of extreme drought.
Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, said an immediate issue the island is coping with is the displacement of several thousand people, and asked visitors to leave or cancel nonessential travel to Maui to ensure that hotel rooms and other accommodations are available for people in need of shelter.
'So Thoroughly Corrupt': Clarence Thomas Has Taken Dozens of Trips Funded by Ultrarich Friends
"Clarence Thomas should resign, or be impeached," said one court accountability advocate.
Aug 10, 2023
News
Recent polling has shown that public confidence in the high court is at its lowest level in decades.
lowest level in decades.
Alito is currently
facing calls to recuse himself from an upcoming case that could preemptively bar Congress from enacting a wealth tax. The Manhattan Institute, a right-wing think tank chaired by Singer, has urged the high court to rule that a wealth tax is unconstitutional.
This story has been updated with a statement from Accountable.US.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has taken nearly 40 luxury vacations on the dime of wealthy right-wing friends and benefactors over the past three decades, according to a detailed account published Thursday by the investigative outlet ProPublica.
According to ProPublica's tally, which the outlet notes is "almost certainly an undercount," Thomas has enjoyed at least "38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast."
"While some of the hospitality, such as stays in personal homes, may not have required disclosure," the outlet reported, "Thomas appears to have violated the law by failing to disclose flights, yacht cruises, and expensive sports tickets, according to ethics experts."
ProPublica's previous explosive reporting on Thomas focused primarily on gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow, a Republican megadonor who has bankrolled luxury trips for the conservative justice for twenty years.
But the story published Thursday makes clear that a broader "cadre of industry titans and ultrawealthy executives have treated him to far-flung vacations aboard their yachts, ushered him into the premium suites at sporting events, and sent their private jets to fetch him—including, on more than one occasion, an entire 737."
"It's a stream of luxury that is both more extensive and from a wider circle than has been previously understood," ProPublica reported. That circle includes oil baron Paul Novelly, ultramillionaire executive David Sokol, and billionaire Waste Management founder H. Wayne Huizenga.
"Thomas occasionally flew on Huizenga's helicopters, sometimes taking off from the roof of the corporate headquarters, and at least one of his Gulfstream jets around Florida, according to his former pilots," ProPublica found. "But the billionaire's most luxurious planes were a pair of 737 jets he had retrofitted like a lounge, complete with recliners, love seats, mahogany dining and card tables, and gourmet food."
"Thomas never identified Huizenga in any of his disclosures," ProPublica reported. The two met shortly after Thomas was confirmed in 1991.
Alex Aronson, a court accountability advocate, wrote that ProPublica's story details "just staggering levels of grift, corruption, and lawbreaking by a nominal public servant who wields tremendous power over all our lives."
"Clarence Thomas should resign, or be impeached," Aronson added.
The latest revelations come amid a spiraling ethics crisis on the Supreme Court, which—led by a right-wing supermajority—has recently ended the constitutional right to abortion, gutted environmental protections, and blockedstudent debt relief for tens of millions of borrowers.
Recent polling has shown that public confidence in the high court is at its lowest level in decades.
lowest level in decades.
"I said it would get worse; it will keep getting worse," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), the lead sponsor of legislation that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics.
The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, but it likely does not have enough support to pass the full Senate or the House given Republican opposition.
In a statement on Thursday, Accountable.US senior adviser Kyle Herrig said that Thomas "clearly sees his position on our nation's highest court as a way to upgrade his own lifestyle via his billionaire benefactor social circle."
"It was his own decades-long improper financial relationship with Harlan Crow that sparked the Supreme Court corruption crisis in the first place—and that was just the tip of the iceberg," said Herrig. "Harlan Crow, Justice Thomas, Leonard Leo, and other key players in this court corruption crisis may believe they exist above the law, but they don't. We need accountability and reform now."
Thomas isn't the only Supreme Court justice who has received undisclosed gifts from right-wing billionaires. In 2008, Justice Samuel Alito took a luxury fishing trip with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who has repeatedly had business before the Supreme Court.
Alito is currently
facing calls to recuse himself from an upcoming case that could preemptively bar Congress from enacting a wealth tax. The Manhattan Institute, a right-wing think tank chaired by Singer, has urged the high court to rule that a wealth tax is unconstitutional.
"Billionaires have turned SCOTUS into an auction," said progressive organizer Melanie D'Arrigo.
This story has been updated with a statement from Accountable.US.
