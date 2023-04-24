Voting Rights Groups File Emergency Motion to Lift Georgia’s Line Relief Ban in 2024 Elections

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Groups Challenge Portion of Anti-Voter Law that Blocks Georgians from Providing Food and Water to Voters Waiting in Long Lines at Polls
ATLANTA—Voting rights organizations filed an emergency preliminary injunction motion today to lift part of the restriction in Georgia’s anti-voter law, S.B. 202, that blocks Georgians from providing food and water to voters waiting in long lines at the polls.
The motion was filed as part of ongoing litigation in AME Church v. Kemp, which challenges S.B. 202 for unconstitutionally creating barriers to voting that diminish the voices of communities of color, women, and people with disabilities. If granted, the preliminary injunction would allow volunteers to provide food and water to voters in lines that extend beyond 150 feet from the polling place.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ACLU of Georgia, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Legal Defense Fund (LDF), and the law firms WilmerHale and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP (DWT) filed the motion on behalf of the plaintiffs.
Plaintiffs are the Sixth District of the American Methodist Episcopal Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Georgia ADAPT, and the Georgia Advocacy Office, represented by the ACLU of Georgia, ACLU, LDF, and Wilmer Hale, as well as the Georgia Muslim Voter Project, Women Watch Afrika, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and the Arc of the United States, represented by SPLC and DWT.
“Our clients used to be able to offer a bottle of water or a snack to voters waiting in long lines at the polls,” said Rahul Garabadu, senior voting rights staff attorney at the ACLU of Georgia. “S.B. 202 largely banned these activities, adding to the burdens that many voters, including voters of color and voters with disabilities, face when casting a ballot. Last year, the court found that there were serious constitutional concerns with portions of the ban on line relief. We’re now asking the court to strike down the unlawful provisions of the ban so that our clients can provide crucial support to voters across our state.”
“This restriction on providing food and water to voters waiting in long lines is a brazen attempt to make voting more difficult in Georgia. It stifles our clients’ First Amendment right to express, through action, the important message that voting is vital, and that Georgians, particularly Black Georgians and Georgians of color, should persist through obstacles laid in their path as they have throughout the state’s history,” said Davin Rosborough, senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project.
“The cruel barriers to voting enacted by S.B. 202 target both the basic needs and basic rights of Georgians. There can be no reason for denying food or water to people waiting in long polling lines, other than trying to prevent them from exercising their freedom to vote,” said Poy Winichakul, SPLC’s senior staff attorney for voting rights. “These barriers to voting must be removed so all Georgians can have a voice to advocate for their communities in the crucial 2024 elections.”
“S.B. 202’s provisions restricting line relief activities are cruel and discriminatory,” said Rhonda Briggins, chair, Strategic Partnerships Taskforce for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “These restrictions prevent Deltas from providing necessities like food and water to voters experiencing long lines, which impact significant numbers of Black Georgia voters. We are hopeful the court will block the unlawful restrictions it has already recognized may be unlawful so that we can resume some of our line relief efforts for upcoming elections.”
“Georgia’s cruel line relief ban makes it harder for Black voters to fully participate in elections,” said John Cusick, assistant counsel at LDF. “The court has already found constitutional concerns with certain aspects of the line relief ban. We’re asking the court to block those provisions in upcoming elections so that the organizations we represent and other groups throughout Georgia can resume modest line relief efforts like passing out food and water to Georgia voters who continue to stand in unacceptably long lines.”
“S.B. 202’s line relief ban imposes unjustifiable and unconstitutional burdens on voters at the polls,” said George P. Varghese, a partner at WilmerHale. “We are filing this motion to ensure that our clients’ fundamental right to vote, and their right to support fellow Georgians who vote, are not compromised — including in the upcoming 2024 elections.”
“Instead of making it easier for folks to cast a ballot in sweltering heat or blistering cold, S.B. 202 makes it a crime for a neighbor to offer these voters a bottle of water or warm cup of coffee,” said Adam S. Sieff, counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine. “That’s not only inhumane, it’s also a clear violation of the First Amendment and these citizens’ rights as voters. The court has already found that aspects of S.B. 202’s line relief ban raises serious constitutional problems, and we’re filing this motion to ensure that these fundamental rights are respected in future elections, including in 2024.”
Filing: https://www.aclu.org/documents/ame-church-v-kemp-pi-motion-on-georgia-line-relief-4-24-2023
Case background: https://www.aclu.org/cases/sixth-district-african-methodist-episcopal-church-v-kemp
"Our aim is to disrupt the banks as much as we can today to give them a glimpse of the destruction people are experiencing because of climate change," said one organizer.
Demanding an end to fossil fuel financing amid a worsening planetary emergency, climate and environmental justice campaigners on Monday staged coordinated protests in three cities against a trio of the biggest U.S. banks a day ahead of their annual shareholder meetings.
Each of the demonstrations—which targeted the Charlotte, New York, and San Francisco headquarters of Bank of America, Citibank, and Wells Fargo, respectively—featured a delegation from Louisiana and Texas communities adversely affected by liquefied natural gas projects financed by the three banks.
In Charlotte, protesters held a "die-in" in memory of people who have perished in famines, fires, and floods linked to climate change. New York activists held an overnight sit-in, while in San Francisco demonstrators blocked the building's entrance and staged a street theater performance.
"Our aim is to disrupt the banks as much as we can today to give them a glimpse of the destruction people are experiencing because of climate change," explained Alice Hu of New York Communities for Change, which organized the Citibank sit-in. "Banks like Citi like to say verbally that they are funding the energy transition but in reality it's business as usual: pumping money into harmful emissions that are linked to extreme weather events."
\u201cBREAKING: Hundreds of climate activists march on @Citibank demanding an end to new fossil fuel investments as security blocks off entrance. \n\n#CitiDropFossilFuels\u201d— New York Communities for Change (@New York Communities for Change) 1682370452
The three banks' annual shareholder meetings will be held virtually on Tuesday. Shareholder activists plan to introduce several resolutions demanding the banks avoid any future fossil fuel financing.
A report published earlier this month by a coalition of green groups revealed that JPMorgan Chase ($434.2 billion), Citibank ($332.9 billion), Wells Fargo ($318.2 billion), and Bank of America ($281.2 billion) have been the world's biggest fossil fuel financiers since the Paris climate agreement took effect in 2016. Those four banks alone accounted for 28% of all identified fossil fuel financing in 2022, according to the report.
"As people of faith and spirit, we call on banks to stop funding projects that are financially unfeasible and morally wrong," said Rev. Amy Brooks Paradise of GreenFaith, which organized the Charlotte protest.
"Oil pipeline projects displace people, destroy water, Earth, and air, and contribute to planet-wide suffering," she continued. "It's been two years since banks like Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America made claims of wanting to help address the climate crisis. While some banks are making changes with one hand, with the other they continue funding new and expanding current fossil fuel projects, and are still backing oil, gas, and coal developers."
\u201cOn the eve of @BankofAmerica's shareholder meeting - People of faith are making noise at BoA HQ in Charlotte! \ud83d\udd25\n\nStop financing pipelines, environmental racism + all fossil fuels! \ud83d\uded1\n\nWATCH: https://t.co/KupyL45Fbl \n\n#StopEACOP #Faiths4Climate #NoFaithInFossils\u201d— Stop the Money Pipeline (@Stop the Money Pipeline) 1682351496
"Quite simply, the world is rapidly running out of time," Brooks Paradise added. "We need our banks to act swiftly and with integrity to stop all funding that fuels climate disasters."
Roishetta Ozane, founder of the environmental justice group Vessel Project of Louisiana, said at the New York protest: "In southwest Louisiana, we feel like we are the dumping ground for harmful methane gas and chemical projects. We have been made into a sacrifice."
"I have six kids and I worry constantly about their futures knowing what is being pumped into the air and knowing how climate change is already affecting our community through flooding," Ozane added. "Bank of America, Citi, and Wells Fargo are funding this crisis and this must stop."
\u201cIf Big Banks won\u2019t stop funding #ClimateChaos we will stop them. Wells Fargo HQ blockaded in protest of their continued funding of fossil fuels. #StopDirtyBanks #StoptheMoneyPipeline\u201d— Patrick Reinsborough (@Patrick Reinsborough) 1682348952
Monday's demonstrations follow last month's protest by Third Act, a group of U.S. elders demanding that banks "stop funding climate chaos."
Across the Atlantic on Monday, The Big One, a major climate protest that featured an Earth Day die-inoutside the U.K. Parliament, wrapped up with a vow by lead organizer Extinction Rebellion to return to mass civil disobedience due to the government's failure to commit to ending the fossil fuel era.
"The Biden administration is showing its two faces... and it's a bad look," said one climate justice advocate.
Climate advocates on Monday denounced the "hypocrisy" of the Biden administration, which doubled down on the White House's push for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline late last week, just as President Joe Biden was pledging a renewed commitment to environmental justice.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday, reiterating the administration's support for the 303-mile natural gas pipeline stretching across West Virginia and Virginia. The $6.6 billion project by Equitrans Midstream Corporation was first proposed in 2015 and approved by FERC in 2017, but a number of legal challenges have kept it from being completed.
The energy secretary wrote to the four FERC commissioners that while the panel has already "completed its regulatory authorizations for the MVP project," the White House requests that "if there is any further commission-related action on this project, it proceeds expeditiously."
"Natural gas—and the infrastructure, such as MVP, that supports its delivery and use—can play an important role as part of the clean energy transition," added Granholm. "As extreme weather events continue to strain the U.S. energy system, adequate pipeline and transmission capacity is critical to maintaining energy reliability, availability, and security."
"Secretary Granholm's letter is an environmental justice disgrace that arrived hand-in-hand with Biden's environmental justice executive order."
While Granholm presented the quick completion of the project as part of the solution to "extreme weather events" that scientists have linked to the climate crisis, advocates across the Appalachian region and the U.S. have for years warned that the MVP will only contribute to the climate emergency as it would likely cause leakage of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that can trap about 87 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first two decades in the atmosphere.
The companies behind the pipeline construction have also committed "at least 46 narrative water quality standards violations," Bloomberg Law reported earlier this month, and have violated its construction permit at least 139 times in two years.
The local grassroots group Appalachian Voices has warned that in addition to exacerbating the climate emergency through methane emissions, the MVP would endanger nearby communities, as the "steep, unstable slopes" it's being built on make it susceptible to landslides and pipe ruptures.
"Explosions happened on two separate pipelines in similar terrain in 2018," said the group, adding, "The MVP would disproportionately impact low-income communities, elderly residents, and Indigenous sites."
Granholm sent the letter to FERC on the same day that Biden signed an executive order at the White House pledging to coordinate "the implementation of environmental justice policy across the federal government." He also opened the Office of Environmental Justice, tasked with ensuring the government recognizes and mitigates the disproportionate impacts that pollution and the climate emergency have on low-income communities, Indigenous tribes, and people of color.
The irony of Granholm's timing was not lost on environmental justice advocates, who had reacted to Friday's announcement with cautious optimism.
\u201cSoon after @POTUS's EO on Environmental Justice, @SecGranholm submitted a letter to support the Mountain Valley Pipeline. This is hypocrisy!\n\nFossil fuels are at the root of environmental injustice. Michigan stands in solidarity w/Appalachia AGAINST this dirty project.\u201d— Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition (@Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition) 1682353429
"The Biden administration is showing its two faces... and it's a bad look," Grace Tuttle, advocacy director of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition said on Monday. "Secretary Granholm's letter is an environmental justice disgrace that arrived hand-in-hand with Biden's environmental justice executive order. This letter to FERC reinforces the myth that the MVP would bolster national security and snubs frontline communities calling for a just transition off of fossil fuels."
"Biden got his job by campaigning on climate but the bulk of his actions show a shocking failure to safeguard the future of the American people," Tuttle added.
Granholm's letter came weeks after the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously struck down a key water permit for the project, saying the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's justification for issuing the permit was "deficient." The ruling is expected to delay the project's completion by at least a year.
Despite this finding, Granholm wrote on Friday that "while the [U.S. Department of Energy] takes no position regarding the outstanding agency actions required under federal or state law related to the construction of the MVP project, nor on any pending litigation, we submit the view that the MVP project will enhance the nation's critical infrastructure for energy and national security."
The White House has joined right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and the Republican Party in pushing for the completion of the MVP, despite the project's clean water violations and other threats to public health and safety.
Despite Biden's executive action on Friday, said Oil Change International, "if the Biden administration was listening to environmental justice communities and climate science, this project would already be dead."
"There is nothing natural about the fracked gas that would be transported through the Mountain Valley Pipeline, locking us and our communities into decades of reliance on risky fossil fuels," said Patrick Grenter, director of the Sierra Club's Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign. "What we should be focusing on is transitioning into clean sustainable energy that would maintain energy reliability and security."
"Everything we do will be aimed at building and mobilizing the huge climate movement that turned out over the last four days," said one Extinction Rebellion activist, referring to the Big One protests that ended Monday.
They gave British leaders until Monday to engage with their demands or face a renewed wave of civil disobedience, and as their deadline passed without a response, climate campaigners had a new message for the right-wing U.K. government: "You had your chance—now we're stepping it up."
Last week, a coalition led by Extinction Rebellion (XR) demanded that the U.K. government, led by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, produce a plan for ending the fossil fuel era in the face of a worsening planetary emergency and include the climate movement in the process.
The green groups said that failure to meet their ultimatum would result in massive civil disobedience like last year's demonstrations—in which activists blocked roads, bridges, and fossil fuel infrastructure; interrupted a speech by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss, a Tory; glued themselves to buildings; and splashed tomato soup on a protected Van Gogh painting.
"Collectively, we can unite, and demand better. We have the power in all of us."
At the start of the year, XR vowed to no longer use "public disruption as a primary tactic" and to leave the "locks, glue, and paint behind" in favor of prioritizing large demonstrations like the "The Big One," which ended Monday and featured nationwide protests including a massive Earth Day die-in outside Parliament attended by tens of thousands of people.
"The government had a week to respond to our demands and they have failed to do so," XR co-founder Clare Farrell said in a statement. "Next we will reach out to supporter organizations to start creating a plan for stepping up our campaigns across an ecosystem of tactics that includes everyone from first-time protesters to those willing to go to prison."
\u201c\ud83e\uddf5IT\u2019S GONE 5PM AND THE GOVERNMENT HAVE FAILED\n\nWe asked you to show up, & you did. Across the 4 days, 100,000 people descended on Parliament to talk, to march, & to demand change. It was a historic moment with an unprecedented number of groups uniting, and you should be proud.\u201d— Extinction Rebellion UK \ud83c\udf0d (@Extinction Rebellion UK \ud83c\udf0d) 1682354528
"Over the next three months, we will be translating the appetite for action amongst people at The Big One into a whole new range of campaigns and action across the country," XR action coordinator Rob Callender said in a statement.
"Everything we do will be aimed at building and mobilizing the huge climate movement that turned out over the last four days so that we can return to Parliament this year from every corner and community in the country in even greater numbers," he added. "And this time we won't leave until our demands to the government are met. We are all ready to do the important work of taking back our power and creating a better future for everyone."
Dominique Palmer of coalition member Fridays For Future said: "Collectively, we can unite, and demand better. We have the power in all of us."
"As we have seen, we cannot wait for politicians to take action that prioritizes people and planet over profit, and so we must demand it," Palmer added. "By applying pressure, we can win. And create an equitable future."