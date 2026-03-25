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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact:

press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Trump’s Broken Promises: Energy and Utility Bills Surge as Families Struggle to Keep Up

New Groundwork Collaborative fact sheet details how skyrocketing energy prices caused by tariffs, data centers, and Trump’s war in Iran are squeezing household budgets

President Trump promised to cut energy prices in half within his first year in office. He has done the exact opposite. Electricity prices rose nearly 7% last year, with the typical household paying $123 more for electricity in 2025 alone. Now, Trump’s disastrous Iran war has blocked one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, causing gasoline to rise by over a dollar this month to nearly $4 a gallon as diesel nears all-time highs. Those price increases come on top of heightened AI data center demand, which has driven utilities to file for record rate increases. A new fact sheet from Groundwork Collaborative captures the devastating impact on American households and who they blame.


More than 66% of Americans say their electricity bills have increased over the past year, while just 5% report any decrease. The burden is falling hardest on working families, with lower-income households spending nearly six times more of their income on energy than the wealthiest families. Meanwhile, one in five Americans could not afford their energy bills in 2025, and one in three reported cutting back on food or medicine just to keep the lights on.

Groundwork’s brief explores what Americans think is driving these cost increases and what policies they want decisionmakers to pursue. Nearly half of voters (47%) say tariffs are raising their utility bills, and 65% believe the rapid expansion of AI data centers will push electricity costs even higher. A new poll from Groundwork and Data for Progress finds that a majority of voters (52%) would rather end the Iran war than take temporary half measures to somewhat lower the price of gas, like tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and pausing the federal gas tax.

Click here to read the full fact sheet from Groundwork Collaborative.

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.