To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

Trump Guts Enforcement, Greenlights Corporate Crime Spree

The Trump administration has dropped or halted more than one out of five prominent investigations into and enforcement actions against corporations in just its first six weeks in office, according to a new report from Public Citizen. Whole categories of corporate crime enforcement have come screeching to a halt just weeks into President Donald Trump’s second term, the report found.

“Trump is handing out ‘get out of jail free’ cards to corporate lawbreakers,” said Rick Claypool, a research director for Public Citizen and author of the report. “The consequences for the public when corporations face a diminished threat of enforcement are disastrous. Meanwhile, honest businesses that are not Trump administration insiders – or that refuse to play along with the ultra-MAGA ideological agenda – may face serious disadvantages from Trump’s politicized approach to enforcement.”

The Trump administration has already halted or moved to dismiss enforcement investigations and cases against 89 corporations. This includes:

  • All 42 cases at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau;
  • At least 20 investigations and cases under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;
  • At least 15 cases brought by the Civil Rights and Environment and Natural Resource divisions at the U.S. Department of Justice;
  • At least six Equal Employment Opportunity Commission cases defending transgender and gender non-conforming workers from workplace abuse and discrimination; and
  • At least seven cases at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against cryptocurrency corporations.

At least 34 corporations facing enforcement actions collectively contributed more than $34 million to Trump’s inaugural festivities. These 34 corporations are facing a total of 60 separate federal investigations and lawsuits. The corporations facing the greatest number of investigations and cases are Tesla (eight), Amazon (seven), Pfizer (five), Wells Fargo (four), SpaceX (four), and UnitedHealthcare (four).

“Donald Trump, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel bloviate about how tough they are on crime,” said Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, “but the reality is the Trump administration by its actions is inviting a corporate crime spree. Not only does the wholesale abandonment of cases against alleged corporate wrongdoers let bad actors off the hook, it invites – and virtually guarantees – a surge in consumer rip offs, endangerment of workers, poisoning of the air and water, discriminatory employment practices, and more.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page