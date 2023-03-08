To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Statement on FBI Director Wray Admitting to Secret Purchase of Americans' Location Data

Today, during his testimony in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on worldwide threats with heads of U.S. security agencies, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray admitted that the FBI has secretly purchased untold quantities of Americans’ location information.

In response, Demand Progress Senior Policy Counsel Sean Vitka issued the following statement:

“FBI Director Wray’s admission that the FBI secretly purchased Americans’ location data ‘derived from internet advertising’ is both shocking and further proof of the need for Congress to take immediate action to rein in mass surveillance. This is a policy decision that affects the privacy of every single person in the United States. We should have the right to decide when and how our personal information is shared, but instead intelligence agencies continue to obstruct any accountability or transparency around this surveillance. Congress must fix this before considering any reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act this year.”

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

