September Poll: 64% of Republican and Independent Voters Want Ban for Mid-Decade Redistricting

Republican and Independent voters want Congress to step up and ban mid-decade redistricting in opposition to a White House desperate to hold onto power – including 60% of voters who supported Donald Trump in 2024.

That’s the latest from a poll of registered voters that Common Cause commissioned with Noble Predictive Insights.

In July, President Trump sparked this crisis by pressuring Texas lawmakers to gerrymander their maps to pick up five extra Republican U.S. House seats ahead of the 2026 election. But our polling shows most Americans, including Republicans, oppose both mid-decade redistricting and partisan gerrymandering. That’s why Common Cause released Fairness Criteria to guide states looking to counterbalance Trump’s anti-democratic push without sacrificing long-term reforms for fair representation, like independent redistricting. The data is clear: voters want fair maps, not power grabs, and even Republicans reject the White House’s scheme.

“This data makes it clear: Republicans and Independents are just as tired of partisan gerrymandering as Democrats,” said Virginia Kase Solomón, President & CEO of Common Cause. “Donald Trump’s ask to find five seats with this mid-decade redistricting effort and his ask in 2020 to find him more votes in Georgia are both attempts to take away power from the people. The White House and Congress need to follow the data and listen to their own voters: no more mid-decade redistricting.”

During August 26 – September 2, the poll surveyed more than 2,000 registered voters nationally and an additional 400 to 500 registered voters in five states.

In response to these numbers, Common Cause will hold a national media briefing on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. To register, click here.

Poll Highlights:

57% of Republicans, 76% of Democrats, and 72% of Independents say it is bad for the country when one political party controls how voting districts are drawn.

51% of Republicans, 70% of Democrats, and 60% of Independents oppose allowing political parties to engage in mid-decade redistricting.

Large majorities support Congress stepping in to stop mid-decade redistricting – including 60% of 2024 Donald Trump voters.

An overwhelming majority of voters nationally (77%) and in Florida (76%), Texas (74%), New York (78%), Illinois (75%), and California (80%) support independent commissions made up of citizens to draw district lines instead of state lawmakers.

Over three-in-four voters support a boundary-drawing process that puts community interests ahead of political advantage (78%) and having independent commissions draw electoral districts (77%).

A plurality believes independent citizen commissions are the best way to tackle redistricting. Both nationally and in all five states, only a small minority of voters support the current system most states have of partisan map drawing.

A polling memo from Noble Predictive can be found here.