Pfizer Spikes Paxlovid Prices to 100 Times Cost of Production

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Common Dreams is funded solely by readers like you who believe in independent journalism and that a better world is possible.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
Pfizer recently announced it would increase the U.S. list price of its patented Covid treatment nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to $1,390 for a five-day treatment course. Experts at Harvard University have estimated that the cost of producing a five-day course of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir is $13. Public Citizen published an analysis this week finding that more than eight million people with high-risk Covid infections in low- and middle-income countries in 2022 could not access Paxlovid, leaving more than 90% of health need unmet. Peter Maybarduk, director of the Access to Medicines program at Public Citizen released the following statement.
“Pfizer’s new price is an estimated 100 times the cost of production.
“Pfizer has made tens of billions in Paxlovid sales, largely through major government purchases. Pfizer could choose now to support the fight against Covid and ease treatment access by lowering its already inflated prices.
“Instead, Pfizer chose to double its U.S. price just as pandemic funding falters and the precarious winter viral season begins. This will strain health budgets and contribute to further treatment rationing.
“Pfizer treats Paxlovid like a Prada handbag; a luxury for the few rather than a treatment for the many. For shame.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
"Those of us who are Arab Palestinian citizens of Israel are uniquely positioned to see through his bluster and warmongering to the failure he really is—truths that the past several days have laid bare."
A Palestinian member of the Israeli Knesset took to the pages of The New York Times on Thursday to call for global action to end the deadly siege of Gaza and prevent far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from using the ongoing conflict as an opportunity to permanently displace Palestinians living in the occupied territory.
"Mr. Netanyahu has used every day in the prime minister's office and every ounce of his power to try to convince the world that safety for Israelis must come at the expense of safety for Palestinians and to block all pathways to peace," wrote Ayman Odeh, the leader of Israel's left-wing Hadash party. "He has sold a fairy tale about the unbeatable might of the Israeli military and his own ability to manage a violent system in which Palestinians have gone to sleep under occupation and siege and Israelis have woken up with an uncertain future. Now he is adding to the civilian death toll."
"Those of us who are Arab Palestinian citizens of Israel are uniquely positioned to see through his bluster and warmongering to the failure he really is—truths that the past several days have laid bare," he added. "We see the extent to which he is willing to burn our shared homeland to the ground rather than bring about long-term solutions that will deliver safety and a good life to all of us, Palestinians and Israelis alike."
Odeh implored the international community to "step up in the face of unspeakable tragedy and choose life" by taking several immediate steps, "including calling for a cease-fire to stop all civilian deaths and preventing Mr. Netanyahu's government from any attempt at pursuing the long-term forced displacement of Palestinians; a humanitarian exchange of prisoners to bring home all civilians held hostage, especially infants, children, and older adults; and restoring the flow of basic human necessities to all the people of Gaza."
To secure peace over the long-term, he argued, nations must end their "support and approval for the Israeli military occupation and siege of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem."
"There is nothing in this world—not even the cruel occupation—that can justify harming innocent people. Nothing."
Odeh's op-ed came on the 13th day of Israel's latest bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip, which is facing a massive humanitarian crisis as Israel restricts the delivery of critical aid, including fuel that the territory's overwhelmed hospitals desperately need. It also came amid escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli soldiers reportedly killed nine Palestinians on Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy.
"Israeli forces are increasingly and brazenly killing Palestinian children throughout the West Bank," Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at Defense for Children International–Palestine, said in a statement on Thursday. "At this moment, there is absolutely no check on Israeli aggression as the international community enables war crimes through the provision of weapons and financial and diplomatic support to ensure Israeli forces and officers enjoy impunity regardless of the gravity of crimes."
Warning of a "long war," Netanyahu has rejected calls to stop the bombing in Gaza and lift the blockade, agreeing only to allow limited aid to reach people in southern Gaza through the Egyptian border. The U.S., Israel's largest supplier of weapons, has encouraged its ally to permit humanitarian aid to reach Gazans but has not pressured the Netanyahu government to halt the airstrikes and agree to a cease-fire.
Guillemette Thomas, Doctors Without Borders' medical coordinator for Palestine, said Thursday that "since access to health facilities is extremely dangerous and complicated by the shortage of petrol, only the most severe patients seek hospital care."
"Since the start of the conflict, more than 9,700 people have been injured," Thomas continued. "I believe that these people are in serious danger of dying in the next few hours, because it's becoming impossible to get medical attention."
More than a million people have been displaced in Gaza and nearly 3,800 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli airstrikes that began on October 7, shortly after a Hamas attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people. The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem has called the Netanyahu government's response a "criminal policy of revenge."
In his New York Times op-ed on Thursday, Odeh wrote that "there is nothing in this world—not even the cruel occupation—that can justify harming innocent people. Nothing. I have always categorically opposed harming civilians, and I will continue opposing it with every fiber of my being. It is a violation of our collective humanity."
"I have friends who were killed and who lost children in Hamas' murderous attack on October 7," Odeh added. "I have friends who were injured and killed in Gaza in the days that followed. My heart has broken, along with the people of this country and people around the world, for each and every family searching for loved ones, grieving them, or trying to bring them home."
Odeh isn't the only Knesset member who has sharply criticized the Netanyahu government's assault on Gaza.
On Wednesday, the Knesset Ethics Committee suspended left-wing member Ofer Cassif for 45 days for comparing the Netanyahu government's policy in Gaza to the Nazis' "final solution."
"Even in these difficult days, I will not be silent and will continue to fight for the public and the principles on whose behalf I was elected—peace, equality, and justice for all," Cassif, who is Jewish, said in response to his suspension.
Republicans will hold an internal vote Thursday on whether to empower Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), but some allies of Jordan indicated they would oppose the move.
Far-right U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, confronting two failed attempts to garner the support needed to be elected speaker of the House, intends to back a plan to empower Rep. Patrick McHenry—named speaker pro tempore earlier this month—to act as a temporary speaker until at least January 3, according to new reporting on Thursday.
The House held two votes for House speaker on Tuesday and Wednesday, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) securing the support of all 212 Democrats—putting him just five votes away from the leadership position—and Jordan losing support from the first vote to the second. Twenty of his Republican colleagues opposed his bid on Tuesday and 22 voted against him the following day.
The Ohio Republican, a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a key player in efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election, will attempt to build support for the remainder of the year if the party moves forward with the plan to empower McHenry (R-N.C.), who currently has no authority to conduct legislative business.
Jordan and allies who want to see him leading House Republicans have been accused of using "bullying" tactics in his effort to secure votes. The wife of Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) received messages threatening her husband's political career and accusing him of causing "chaos" and failing to be "a team player" after Bacon voted against Jordan.
Fox Newsinterviews with Jordan opponents have had a similar tenor, while Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) reported receiving "credible death threats and a barrage of threatening calls" and Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) said he and his family got similar threats.
Republicans planned to hold an internal vote on whether to empower McHenry, the House Financial Services Committee chair and a close ally of ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffries told reporters that he and other Democrats are also considering backing McHenry, saying the party wants to "stop Jim Jordan, who is a clear and present danger to our democracy."
The minority leader told members of the party that they should only support elevating a temporary speaker if they voted to certify the 2020 election, have a record of "standing up to extremism" and "governing," and supported the debt ceiling deal reached by the Biden administration and McCarthy in May, which was condemned by progressives as it scaled back food and housing aid, educational funding, and an Internal Revenue Service budget increase meant to stop tax evasion by the wealthiest Americans.
Progressive strategist Sawyer Hackett cautioned against some suggestions that McHenry would lead the party as a so-called "moderate."
"Let's be crystal clear: Patrick McHenry is only moderate in contrast to Jim Jordan," said Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. "He's tightly interwoven with the biggest banks—from pushing to undercut tougher capital standards to critiquing the [Securities and Exchange Commission]."
"His loyalty lies with corporate America," Gilbert said. "Not with the American people."
Far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who led the effort to push McCarthy out of the speakership earlier this month and supported Jordan's bid, indicated he would not back the plan to empower McHenry.
Another Jordan ally, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), said the move would effectively "give the Democrats control of a Republican majority."
One reporter said the plea shows the prosecution is "working... up the proverbial food chain when it comes to flipping lower-level defendants and trying to get to the king at the top."
Disgraced attorney Sidney Powell—a key legal architect of former U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to rig the 2020 presidential contest—pleaded guilty Thursday to reduced charges in the Georgia election interference case, a move that came just one day before jury selection in her trial would have started.
Powell, Trump, and 17 others were charged in August by Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for allegedly participating in a sprawling "criminal enterprise" aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
Trump faces 13 criminal charges in the case, one of four state and federal cases in which the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner is charged with a combined 91 counts.
According toThe Associated Press, Powell, who is 68 years old, will serve six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine, and write an apology letter to the state and people of Georgia. Critically, she must also testify truthfully against her co-defendants at future trials.
Powell is the second defendant in the Georgia case to take a plea deal. Last month, bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties.
Jury selection in the trial of Powell co-defendant Kenneth Cheseboro, who is allegedly behind the Trump fake electors plot, is set to start Friday.
Powell, a prolific purveyor of Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrats, claimed that Dominion Voting Systems was part of a plot to rig its voting machines to switch large numbers of votes from Trump to President Joe Biden.
In December 2020, Powell, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne allegedly presented a draft executive order to Trump involving the seizure of voting machines by armed private contractors. She was also accused of involvement in arranging the illegal collection of data from election systems and voting machines at the Coffee County, Georgia elections office in January 2021.
Powell also associated herself with the QAnon conspiracy theory, which posits that a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibal pedophiles including Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks are involved in an international child sex-trafficking ring.
Once described by Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis as part of an "elite strike force" working to prove the former president's stolen election claim, Powell was later sidelined after peddling baseless claims of vote hacking involving Venezuela, Cuba, and "communist money."
"She was too crazy even for the president," one unnamed Trump official toldThe Washington Post in November 2020.
Reacting to Powell's plea deal, MSNBC's Katie Phang said that "it is the communications between her and Donald Trump that are really kind of working your way up the proverbial food chain when it comes to flipping lower-level defendants and trying to get to the king at the top."