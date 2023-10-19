To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Pfizer Spikes Paxlovid Prices to 100 Times Cost of Production

Pfizer recently announced it would increase the U.S. list price of its patented Covid treatment nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to $1,390 for a five-day treatment course. Experts at Harvard University have estimated that the cost of producing a five-day course of nirmatrelvir-ritonavir is $13. Public Citizen published an analysis this week finding that more than eight million people with high-risk Covid infections in low- and middle-income countries in 2022 could not access Paxlovid, leaving more than 90% of health need unmet. Peter Maybarduk, director of the Access to Medicines program at Public Citizen released the following statement.

“Pfizer’s new price is an estimated 100 times the cost of production.

“Pfizer has made tens of billions in Paxlovid sales, largely through major government purchases. Pfizer could choose now to support the fight against Covid and ease treatment access by lowering its already inflated prices.

“Instead, Pfizer chose to double its U.S. price just as pandemic funding falters and the precarious winter viral season begins. This will strain health budgets and contribute to further treatment rationing.

“Pfizer treats Paxlovid like a Prada handbag; a luxury for the few rather than a treatment for the many. For shame.”

