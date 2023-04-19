April, 19 2023, 05:16pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,Media@ProChoiceAmerica.org
NARAL Pro-Choice America Responds as Supreme Court Again Delays Decision on Mifepristone
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a second administrative stay on lower court efforts meant to block access to medication abortion with mifepristone nationwide, delaying their decision for the second time.
NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released the following statement in response:
“As this case continues, safe and effective medication abortion with mifepristone in all 50 states remains in peril. The Supreme Court knows that siding with extreme Trump judges to restrict medication abortion will ignite the biggest political firestorm since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The anti-choice extremists on the Court need to throw in the towel and accept reality: the science, the facts, and the law are all on the side of legal and accessible medication abortion. The lower courts’ decisions have been entirely baseless.”
'Illegal Corporate Price-Fixing' Is Rampant in US Economy: Report
"Large corporations which are supposed to be competing with one another are often secretly conspiring to set prices," said one expert. "In doing so, they cause economic harm to consumers and contribute to inflation."
Apr 19, 2023
News
As working-class households continue to struggle amid a cost-of-living crisis driven largely by corporate profiteering, a new investigation shows that large companies operating in the United States have paid nearly $100 billion in fines and settlements since 2000 "to resolve allegations of covert price-fixing and other anti-competitive practices in violation of antitrust laws."
Conspiring Against Competition: Illegal Corporate Price-Fixing in the U.S. Economy, a report published Monday by the Corporate Research Project of Good Jobs First, is based on an analysis of government agency announcements and court records included in the nonprofit's Violation Tracker database.
"Putting a real dent in price-fixing will probably require aggressive steps to deal with the underlying structural reality that makes it more likely to occur: excessive market concentration."
"Capitalism is typically portrayed as a system of constant competition in which prices are determined by supply and demand. Producers of goods and services are said to constantly vie with one another in the quest for sales," says the report. "In truth, however, large companies often evade competition and instead collude with one another to control markets to their mutual benefit—and to the disadvantage of consumers, who end up paying higher prices. This is the world of price-fixing and other anti-competitive practices cooked up secretly by purportedly rival corporate executives."
"Illegal pricing conspiracies have occurred in a wide range of industries, affecting the cost of products ranging from everyday grocery items and auto parts to chemicals and electronic components," the report notes. "In industries such as financial services and pharmaceuticals, just about every major corporation (or a subsidiary) has been a defendant in one or more cases. Banks, credit card companies, and investment firms dominate the top tier, accounting for 9 of the 10 most penalized corporations by total dollars."
In a statement, Good Jobs First research director and report author Philip Mattera said that "large corporations which are supposed to be competing with one another are often secretly conspiring to set prices."
"In doing so," Materra continued, "they cause economic harm to consumers and contribute to inflation."
According to the report:
Of the more than 2,000 cases in which companies made payments to resolve civil and criminal price-fixing allegations, 357 were brought by the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Justice Department and other federal regulators. Those yielded $26 billion in penalties. Another 269 cases were brought by state attorneys general ($15 billion); and 1,407 class action lawsuits were initiated by private plaintiffs ($55 billion).
Of the $96 billion in penalties, over one-third ($33 billion) was paid by banks and investment firms, mainly to resolve claims that they schemed to rig interest-rate benchmarks such as LIBOR. The second most penalized industry, at $11 billion, is pharmaceuticals, due largely to owners of brand-name drugs accused of illegally conspiring to block the introduction of lower-cost generic alternatives.
Price-fixing happens most frequently in business-to-business transactions, though the higher costs are often passed on to consumers. Apart from finance and pharmaceuticals, the industries high on the penalty list include: electronic components ($8.6 billion in penalties), automotive parts ($5.3 billion), power generation ($5 billion), chemicals ($3.9 billion), healthcare services ($3.5 billion), and freight services ($3.4 billion). Information technology's total is relatively low, at $1.7 billion, apparently reflecting that industry's heavy reliance on advertising rather than revenue from users.
Nineteen companies (or their subsidiaries) paid $1 billion or more each in price-fixing penalties. At the top of this list are Visa Inc. ($6.2 billion), Deutsche Bank ($3.8 billion), Barclays ($3.2 billion), MasterCard ($3.2 billion), and Citigroup ($2.7 billion). The most heavily penalized nonfinancial company is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which with its subsidiaries has shelled out $2.6 billion in multiple generic-delay cases.
As the report notes, foreign-based corporations were defendants in 57% of the price-fixing cases examined, and they paid 49% of the penalty money.
In addition to alleged conspiracies to increase the prices of goods and services, Good Jobs First found "about three dozen cases involving schemes to depress wages or salaries."
"These include cases in which employers such as poultry processors were accused of colluding to fix wage rates as well as ones in which companies entered into agreements not to hire people who were working for each other," the report notes. "These no-poach agreements inhibit worker mobility and tend to depress pay levels—similar to the effect of noncompete agreements employers often compel workers to sign."
"Despite the billions of dollars corporations have paid in fines and settlements," the report adds, "price-fixing scandals continue to emerge on a regular basis, and numerous large corporations have been named in repeated cases."
In November, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan led the agency in issuing a new policy statement restoring its commitment to "rigorously enforcing" the FTC Act's prohibition on "unfair methods of competition," including what critics have called "predatory pricing."
"Oligopolies are not just a cause of inflation. They exacerbate social and economic inequality, and thus weaken democracy."
On Tuesday, Materra said that "higher penalties could help reduce recidivism."
"But putting a real dent in price-fixing," he argued, "will probably require aggressive steps to deal with the underlying structural reality that makes it more likely to occur: excessive market concentration."
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted international supply chains—rendered fragile by decades of neoliberal globalization—corporations fortified by preceding rounds of consolidation have capitalized on these and other crises to justify price hikes that far outpace the increased costs of doing business.
Progressives have long urged the Biden administration and Congress to strengthen antitrust enforcement, enact a windfall profits tax, and impose temporary price controls, contending that only these measures—and not the Federal Reserve's job- and wage-destroying interest rate hikes—can dilute the power of price-gouging corporations and ensure the affordability of food, medicine, and other necessities.
"When a small number of companies dominate an industry, collusion is easier," the new report concludes. "Oligopolies are not just a cause of inflation. They exacerbate social and economic inequality, and thus weaken democracy. Curbing their power will not only address price-fixing but also move us closer to a just society."
In Gun-Obsessed US, 'Stand Your Ground' Laws Blamed for Fresh Spate of Shootings
"Wrong-house shootings are a bleak reminder how many of our fellow Americans are armed and waiting for an opportunity to kill," said one historian.
Apr 19, 2023
News
The group had already realized their mistake and turned around when Gillis was shot on Saturday night.
Both Missouri and Texas have so-called "stand your ground" laws which permit people to use deadly force without retreating first if they believe they're being threatened with a crime, including robbery or burglary. Stand your ground laws apply "anyplace where a person has a legal right to be, not just at home," according to The New York Times.
"What 'home defense' has done is put Chekhov's gun in millions of American homes," he added. "Sooner or later, many will go off. And when they do, for the most part they will not be used for actual protection. They'll shoot innocent strangers, or family members, or the gun owners themselves."
Numerous shootings of people who have mistakenly approached the wrong property have raised alarm among gun control advocates, as the United States faces what one columnist called the effects of a "national experiment in freely giving deadly weapons to anyone who wants one."
Wednesday morning brought the latest news of a young person who was shot after making a common mistake, as a man in the Austin, Texas area was arrested for opening fire on a group of teenage girls after they mistook his vehicle for their own in an H-E-B supermarket parking lot.
Payton Washington, 18, was shot twice and is in critical condition at a nearly intensive care unit, while Heather Roth was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene. Roth told reporters that the girls approached the car of the suspect, Pedro Tello Rodriguez, and opened the door before realizing it wasn't theirs.
Rodriguez got out of the car and began shooting at Washington and Roth as well as two other high school students they were with. The girls were members of a cheerleading team with Woodlands Elite Generals and were preparing for the World Championships in Orlando this weekend.
"We are becoming a heavily armed nation, so fearful and angry and hair-trigger anxious that gun murders are now just the way in which we work out our frustrations."
The shooting took place days after 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was fatally shot in Hebron, New York, after mistakenly driving up the wrong driveway with a group of friends while looking for a friend's house. A 65-year-old man named Kevin Monahan has been charged with second-degree murder.
The group had already realized their mistake and turned around when Gillis was shot on Saturday night.
"There were no words exchanged," Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy told reporters. "They were turning around, leaving... there certainly was no threat."
As Common Dreamsreported Monday, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot in the head and arm as he stood on the front porch of a home in Kansas City, Missouri where he believed his younger brothers were. He had mistakenly arrived at the wrong address and the homeowner, Andrew Lester, shot Yarl without "any words" being exchanged, according to prosecutors. Yarl had surgery to remove the bullets and was able to walk out of the hospital on Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.
Prosecutors say "there was a racial component to the case" involving Yarl, who is Black.
Both Missouri and Texas have so-called "stand your ground" laws which permit people to use deadly force without retreating first if they believe they're being threatened with a crime, including robbery or burglary. Stand your ground laws apply "anyplace where a person has a legal right to be, not just at home," according to The New York Times.
About 30 states have stand your ground laws, and the majority have been enacted in the last 25 years—with Republican lawmakers enabling citizens to use deadly force to protect themselves from criminals even as crime rates significantly declined over the last three decades.
"This is literally the exact path everyone had predicted for years that the Republican obsession with looser gun laws and 'stand your ground' would lead," said podcast host and writer Fred Wellman. "We said it would get innocents killed. They don't care. That's the price we pay for their fear, racism, and guns."
Ari Freilich, state policy director for the gun control advocacy group Giffords Law Center, told The Guardian Wednesday that none of the suspects in the three cases should be permitted to invoke stand your ground laws in their defense.
"There's no state in the country where the existing laws are such that you can lawfully shoot someone for ringing the doorbell at the wrong house," said Freilich, adding that the cases "fit the pattern we've seen over and over again of racist fear intersecting with really widespread unvetted firearm access, combining in our country to make gun violence the leading cause of death by far for young Black men."
While New York does not have a stand your ground law, gun control advocates this week said the same worldview that has driven states to adopt such statutes, and led the U.S. population to amass about 120 privately owned guns for every 100 Americans, was also likely in play when Monahan allegedly shot Gillis.
\u201cThis has been building for a long time. It has just gone under the radar. But when you live and report where I have the past few decades, you couldn\u2019t not see it. Also, changing demographics are also a huge source of fear for some folks. It\u2019s a lot to grapple with.\u201d— @ijbailey (@@ijbailey) 1681815054
"This week, this country is convulsed by a series of horrific shootings where mistakes and minor slights are being met by gunfire," said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on the Senate floor on Wednesday. "We are becoming a heavily armed nation, so fearful and angry and hair-trigger anxious that gun murders are now just the way in which we work out our frustrations."
\u201c\u201cMinor slights ... are becoming potentially deadly. We are becoming a heavily armed nation, so fearful and angry and hair-trigger anxious that gun murders are now just the way in which we work out our frustrations.\u201d\n\n\u2014 Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on shootings this week in the U.S.\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1681923944
Times columnist Jamelle Bouie said the shootings demonstrate the consequences of the $28 billion gun industry's relentless selling of "the fantasy of blowing away anyone who intrudes on your property."
"Wrong-house shootings are a bleak reminder how many of our fellow Americans are armed and waiting for an opportunity to kill," said writer and historian Peter Manseau. "Expect more in the future: It's what happens when people have been sold weapons as 'home defense' for decades; they are desperate to get what they paid for."
\u201c\u201cHome defense\u201d is a marketing strategy. The gun industry began pushing it as numbers of hunters and sport shooters declined. It\u2019s like they looked across a warehouse full of guns and said \u201cHow are we going to get people to buy all this?\u201d The answer: Bad guys are coming for you.\u201d— Peter Manseau (@Peter Manseau) 1681869679
"What 'home defense' has done is put Chekhov's gun in millions of American homes," he added. "Sooner or later, many will go off. And when they do, for the most part they will not be used for actual protection. They'll shoot innocent strangers, or family members, or the gun owners themselves."
