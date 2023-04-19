To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
NARAL Pro-Choice America
Contact: Email:,Media@ProChoiceAmerica.org

NARAL Pro-Choice America Responds as Supreme Court Again Delays Decision on Mifepristone

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a second administrative stay on lower court efforts meant to block access to medication abortion with mifepristone nationwide, delaying their decision for the second time.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released the following statement in response:

“As this case continues, safe and effective medication abortion with mifepristone in all 50 states remains in peril. The Supreme Court knows that siding with extreme Trump judges to restrict medication abortion will ignite the biggest political firestorm since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The anti-choice extremists on the Court need to throw in the towel and accept reality: the science, the facts, and the law are all on the side of legal and accessible medication abortion. The lower courts’ decisions have been entirely baseless.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America fights for reproductive freedom for every body. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, aid parental leave, and protections from pregnancy discrimination.

(202) 973-3000
www.prochoiceamerica.org
Press PageAction Page