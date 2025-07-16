To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Patrick Davis, pdavis@citizen.org

More than 100 Members of Congress Co-Sponsor Legislation to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

Bill directs quick action from OSHA to establish a credible set of protections for workers facing heat exposure as summers get warmer

In the middle of another sweltering July afternoon, members of Congress, led by Congresswoman Judy Chu (D-Calif.) and Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), flanked by workers and advocates, today re-introduced the Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness, Injury and Fatality Prevention Act in both the U.S. House and Senate.

Named for Asunción Valdivia, a worker who died in 2004 after picking grapes for ten hours straight in 105-degree temperatures, the bill directs the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to establish effective heat standards to protect workers. The mandated standard would include requirements triggered based on exposure thresholds, including hydration, paid and scheduled breaks, an acclimatization plan, and more. The standard would have to be at least as good as the most protective state standard, which is currently California’s, and would cover both indoor and outdoor workplaces, as well as employees, contractors and sub-contractors.

In response, Ernesto Archila, policy director with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

"Workers in America are facing unprecedented dangers from climate-driven heat and extreme weather, and things are only getting worse. It is far past time for a strong national standard to protect workers from illness and death caused by exposure to extreme heat. The provisions mandated in this bill, including temperature triggers, acclimatization, water, shade and paid rest breaks, would save countless lives. They represent a common sense and common decency approach that employers could quickly adopt. American workers deserve no less, and they urgently need it. Today, OSHA is in the final stage of issuing a final rule on this issue. It is imperative that the rule maintain the integrity and high standards called for in the Asuncíon Valdivia Heat Illness, Injury and Fatality Prevention Act. We applaud Senators Padilla and Cortez Masto and Representatives Chu, Grijalva, Adams and Scott, as well as the dozens of Senators and Congresspersons who have joined them in this long effort. It's time to bring a high quality, protective standard to the finish line for American workers."

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

