FERC Approval of CP2 LNG Terminal Would Prove Limited Value of Biden’s Export “Pause”
News reports indicate that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is likely to vote on the approval of the controversial Calcasieu Pass 2 liquid natural gas (LNG) export facility on Thursday. If approved, the facility would be free to export LNG to at least 20 nations that hold free trade status with the U.S. – even while President Biden’s temporary pause on new LNG export facility approvals through the Department of Energy remains in effect as the agency evaluates the public interest of new exports to non-free trade countries.
In response, Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh issued the following statement:
“FERC’s approval of this massive new LNG export facility would cut through the heart of President Biden’s LNG pause, realizing one of the largest fossil fuel export projects ever proposed in the United States. Biden claims to be concerned by the devastating climate and environmental impacts of continued LNG development, yet the country is on track to export more and more LNG for years to come – with or without his temporary partial pause.
“If President Biden is truly serious about standing up for environmental justice and tackling fossil fuel-driven climate chaos, he must take substantive, permanent action to halt new oil and gas extraction and exports, and divert greater resources to ramping up production of clean, renewable wind and solar energy – now.”
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.(202) 683-2500
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will formally consider issuing a permit for the Calcasieu Pass 2 export terminal, a major fossil fuel infrastructure project in Louisiana that environmental campaigners oppose, according to a notice the agency released Thursday.
Environmentalists campaigned against the project last year but quieted down after the Biden administration paused all liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to non-Fair Trade Agreement countries in January.
The planned terminal, owned by Venture Global and often called CP2, has been noticeably absent from FERC meeting agendas since last July, when the agency published the environmental impact statement. Venture and other corporate interests have pressured the agency to move the project, which is located near the Gulf of Mexico in western Louisiana, up on the agenda—and finally gotten their wish.
Advocacy groups urged the federal agency to deny the permit.
"FERC's approval of this massive new LNG export facility would cut through the heart of President [Joe] Biden's LNG pause, realizing one of the largest fossil fuel export projects ever proposed in the United States," Food & Water Watch policy director Jim Walsh said in a statement.
"Biden claims to be concerned by the devastating climate and environmental impacts of continued LNG development, yet the country is on track to export more and more LNG for years to come—with or without his temporary partial pause," he added.
The planned site for CP2 is an area of wetlands next to CP1. Venture says that it's already started off-site construction and spent billions of dollars on CP2 and, with speedy government approval, would begin shipping LNG from the facility in 2026, according toLNGPrime.
FERC's slowness to place CP2 on its agenda was "welcomed," Walsh said, but "a real victory will be FERC rejecting this project, and failing that, President Biden's DOE denying their export license."
Walsh expressed concern that the U.S. "continues to ramp up export capacity even as we have a pause on new LNG export approvals."
Environmental and community groups have called on the Biden administration to ban LNG exports permanently, as Common Dreamsreported last month, and a key part of that effort is blocking CP2 and closing CP1, they contend.
The groups have allies at the national level who've tried to draw attention to a project whose importance has often been overlooked.
