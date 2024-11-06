To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Environmental Group: We’ve Seen Trump’s Playbook Before - We’re Prepared to Confront Him Head-On

Based on national election results and those still outstanding, Food & Water Action Executive Director Wenonah Hauter issued the following statement:

“Trump’s election is terribly disappointing and promises four more years of chaos, corruption and corporate cronyism. Make no mistake: We are in for the fight of our lives to maintain long-standing protections for safe food, clean water, the environment and our climate – to say nothing of our fundamental democratic functions and institutions.

"Control of the House is still undetermined, and it’s critical that every vote be counted. If Democrats retake the House, it will be essential that they stand strong against Trump’s reactionary agenda. We’ve seen Trump’s playbook before and we’re prepared to confront him head-on – through the courts, in Congress, and through determined grassroots organizing that has been responsible for great progress in the face of adversity for generations.

“Meanwhile, we will continue fighting hard at the state level – from New York to California and in dozens of states in between – to ensure that progress continues to be made moving our country off fossil fuels and onto a clean, renewable energy future with safe, affordable food and water for all – regardless of what Trump thinks he can get away with in the White House.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

