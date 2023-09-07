To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Demand Progress
Demand Progress on the Confirmation ofAnna Gomez to the FCC

This afternoon, the Senate voted to confirm Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission, who will fill the fifth commissioner seat at the agency.

In response to the Senate's confirmation of Anna Gomez, Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz issued the following statement:

"Now that the FCC has a full commission, it must take swift action to reinstate Title II rules that were repealed under Donald Trump’s FCC Chair Ajit Pai. Chair Rosenworcel and the entire commission must move quickly to revive the FCC’s authority to ensure a free and open internet that the public deserves. We cannot allow for the whims of massive and profit-driven telecom corporations like Verizon and AT&T to dictate how the internet functions.

“We applaud the Senate for confirming Anna Gomez today, filling the final seat on the commission that’s necessary to take action to restore net neutrality. Anna Gomez is eminently qualified to serve in this role, and will bring immense expertise. Diversity is critical at the agency, and we deeply commend Gomez’s confirmation as the first Latina commissioner in over two decades. We look forward to working with her toward our shared goals of championing the public interest.

“But the Senate cannot stop with the confirmation of Gomez. It must re-confirm Commissioner Geoffrey Starks immediately, so there are no more disruptions in the FCC’s ability to fully do its job.”

Over the last decade, Demand Progress has helped mobilize millions of activists in favor of Title II open internet protections. Recently, we helped coordinate an effort with over 20 groups —including Daily Kos, Friends of the Earth Action and more— to drive thousands of emails and phone calls to the Senate for a timely confirmation of Gomez and re-confirmation of Commissioner Starks.

Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.

