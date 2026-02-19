To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Center for Food Safety
Contact:

George Kimbrell, Center for Food Safety, gkimbrell@centerforfoodsafety.org

Center for Food Safety Responds to Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Glyphosate

Today, Center for Food Safety (CFS) issued the following statement from George Kimbrell, Legal Director at Center for Food Safety, in response to the Trump administration’s February 18, 2026 Executive Order concerning glyphosate:

“This Trump Executive Order follows a long pattern from the administration: sound and fury, ultimately signifying nothing. Executive orders do not have the force and effect of law without new authority from Congress and here cannot magically give Monsanto immunity for the harms of its toxic glyphosate products. In addition to being legally meritless, the EO is factually unmoored from reality. The Trump Administration has demonstrated no threat to the continued availability of glyphosate, and in any case there are literally hundreds of other herbicides available to farmers and others. This EO is a transparent attempt to influence the Supreme Court to grant glyphosate-maker Monsanto/Bayer and other pesticide behemoths immunity from liability for the harms caused by their products. It also represents the Trump administration betraying MAHA yet again and a feeble attempt to divert attention from the disastrous effects of Trump tariffs on the farming community.”

Background

For over twenty five years, Center for Food Safety has worked to improve pesticide regulation and build a better, more regenerative future of food. Among other landmark cases on behalf of the public interest, a CFS lawsuit resulting to a federal court in 2022 holding that EPA’s cancer safety findings for glyphosate were contrary to both the law and scientific standards, and striking them down

Center for Food Safety's mission is to empower people, support farmers, and protect the earth from the harmful impacts of industrial agriculture. Through groundbreaking legal, scientific, and grassroots action, we protect and promote your right to safe food and the environment. CFS's successful legal cases collectively represent a landmark body of case law on food and agricultural issues.

(202) 547-9359
www.centerforfoodsafety.org
