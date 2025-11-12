To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)
Contact:

Daela Taeoalii-Tipton Communications Officer Clean Energy & Climate Accountability: dtaeoaliitipton@ucs.org

World Energy Outlook Underscores Inevitable Clean Energy Growth, Urgency of Rapid Fossil Fuel Phaseout

BELÉM, Brazil

The International Energy Agency (IEA) released its annual World Energy Outlook today detailing trends in and scenarios for energy demand, supply, and what that means for emissions and economic development. The report highlights how renewable energy is expanding at record levels around the world due to often being the cheapest form of energy available. It also makes clear that energy pathways compatible with climate goals do not require new coal mines, oil and gas fields, or large new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Below is a statement from Dr. Rachel Cleetus, senior policy director for the Climate and Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. She is currently attending the U.N. climate talks in Belém, Brazil until November 23.

"The IEA’s latest report underscores the daunting challenge ahead for rapidly decarbonizing the world’s economy but also highlights the opportunity for tremendous wins for consumers’ pocketbooks, public health and addressing energy poverty that pathway provides.

“With the world on the brink of overshooting 1.5 degrees Celsius, it’s crucial to prioritize renewable energy, energy efficiency and a climate-resilient energy system. A fast fair phaseout of fossil fuels—coal, oil and gas—is also essential, yet nations continue to recklessly expand these polluting sources of energy at odds with climate goals. All too many political leaders are beholden to entrenched fossil fuel interests who are profiting off perpetuating a fossil fuel-based economy.

“Contrary to the IEA’s framing, cooperation and collaboration among countries will be key to accelerating the manufacture and deployment of clean energy technologies globally. At COP30, we need world leaders to live up to the commitments they made in Dubai to advance a clean energy transition within this critical decade. Richer nations must also provide finance to lower-income countries to enable this transition.

“The choice for decision-makers should be clear: either they invest in a fast, fair transition to clean energy that brings overwhelming benefits, or they will force people to face the rapidly escalating harms and costs of unchecked climate change.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.

www.ucsusa.org
Press PageAction Page