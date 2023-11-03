November, 03 2023, 02:38pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: media@aclu.org
United Nations Human Rights Body Calls Out U.S. Failure to Comply with Civil and Political Rights Treaty
The United Nations Human Rights Committee issued a scathing report today castigating the United States’ record on a wide range of issues, including Indigenous rights, voting rights, freedom of expression and assembly, reproductive rights, criminal legal system, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ rights, privacy, and more.
The “Concluding Observations” from the Committee are the result of its periodic review, which took place in Geneva last month, of U.S. compliance with a major human rights treaty, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) which the United States ratified in 1992. While the Committee noted and welcomed several important steps taken by the Biden administration over the past three years, the Committee found that the U.S. was out of compliance on several human rights issues, including:
- Lack of significant progress in implementing the treaty on the federal, state, local, and tribal levels, especially the lack of a National Human Rights Institution;
- Lack of significant progress in addressing serious rights violations in the criminal legal system, including harsh and racial disparities in sentencing, use of police violence, the death penalty, and use of solitary confinement;
- Lack of protection to Indigenous lands and sacred sites and restrictive interpretation of the principle of free, prior, and informed consent; and
- Serious violations of voting rights including voter suppression and partisan gerrymandering and felon disenfranchisement laws.
“The United States touts itself as a beacon of democracy and human rights, yet the Committee’s findings prove that this could not be further from the truth, underscoring the critical need to prioritize and strengthen human rights at home and establish a National Human Rights Institution to ensure that our most basic rights are protected,” said Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program. “It is critical that the U.S. government take this opportunity to heed the United Nations’ recommendations and deliver on behalf of the American people — including immigrants, racial and ethnic minorities, women and girls, LGBTQ+ people, incarcerated people, Indigenous people, and other marginalized communities that are disproportionately impacted by the government’s continued violations.”
The Committee’s report comes weeks after the ACLU joined more than 140 representatives of U.S. civil society organizations in Geneva and urged the U.N. Committee to hold the U.S. government accountable for laws, policies and practices that violate the treaty. Guided by input from participating civil society organizations, U.N. committee members questioned U.S. federal, state, and local government officials on a myriad of human rights issues including Indigenous rights, voting rights, freedom of expression, reproductive rights, criminal legal system, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ rights, and more.
“The U.S. government must not wait eight more years to respond to the Committee’s recommendations. It must adopt a plan of action and concrete measures to address the large-scale rights violations identified by the Committee, which cause harm to millions of people in the U.S. and those under its jurisdiction or those impacted globally by its actions and policies,” added Dakwar.
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.
Israel Accused of 'War Crime' After Bombing Ambulance Convoy Outside Gaza Hospital
A Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson called the attack "a massacre against more victims, civilians, and wounded people."
Nov 03, 2023
Tens of thousands of displaced civilians have
gathered in and around the hospital since Israel launched what global experts are calling a "genocidal" war on Gaza—enabled by billions of dollars in U.S. support—in retaliation for an October 7 Hamas-led attack.
Graphic and horrific footage of dead and wounded Palestinians circulated online Friday as Israeli forces took credit for what critics are condemning as yet another a war crime—bombing an ambulance convoy near Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital that was taking patients to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Al Jazeera reported that the Palestinian Health Ministry said "several citizens were killed and dozens wounded" in the Friday strike.
"We informed the Red Cross and the Red Crescent, we informed the whole world, that those victims were lined up in those ambulances," said Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the health ministry. "This was a medical convoy."
The Israel Defense Forces said on social media: "A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety."
The IDF has previously claimed Hamas' main base of operations is under the Gaza City hospital, the largest in the besieged strip.
"Can there be a stronger invitation to the International Criminal Court to charge them with war crimes?" Greek economist Yanis Varoufakissaid in response to the IDF admission Friday. "Even if the ambulance was carrying a Hamas overlord, bombing it violates the Geneva Convention."
"Future generations will censure us for letting this happen," he added, pointing to the rising death toll. "There is not even enough water to wash the wounds of survivors, let alone food, drugs etc. How can anyone sleep at night?"
According to Al Jazeera:
In the news conference outside al-Shifa Hospital, al-Qudra again called the attack "a massacre against more victims, civilians, and wounded people."
"The international community should stop those massacres that are committed against our people and our paramedics and our injured and our victims," the health ministry spokesperson said.
"We call on everyone to help us create a humanitarian corridor to ensure the transportation of victims and patients and to allow humanitarian aid to be funneled to the Gaza Strip."
Mohamed Abu Musbah, a spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) told the outlet that the area was "extremely crowded" with civilians.
Sharing footage of an ambulance that was hit, PRCS said on social media that "our colleagues were saved by miracle."
The ambulance bombing adds to the mounting claims of war crimes against Israel. Other recent alleged Israeli war crimes include impeding humanitarian aid to Gaza, using white phosphorus in crowded civilian areas, and repeatedly bombing a refugee camp.
Citing the Palestinian Health Ministry, Middle East Eyereported Friday that Israeli aircraft also dropped bombs around Indonesian Hospital and al-Quds Hospital—which is also hosting thousands of refugees.
Throughout the war, as healthcare facilities have been hit by Israeli airstrikes and run low on or out of medicine and fuel, doctors in Gaza and United Nations officials have repeatedly warned that the medical system in the besieged enclave is on the verge of total collapse.
Advocates of a cease-fire have taken to the streets and public spaces such as train stations in the United States and around the world over the past few weeks, expressing outrage over Gaza's growing death toll—which is now above 9,200—and highlight fears of a wider regional war.
'UAW Bump': Toyota Announces Raises After Union Reaches Tentative Deal With Big Three
"They did it now because the company knows we're coming for them," UAW president Shawn Fain said in response to the news.
Nov 03, 2023
Days after the United Auto Workers announced tentative deals with the Big Three carmakers, Toyota confirmed this week that it would offer raises to its nonunion U.S. factory workers.
The Japanese automaker said Wednesday that hourly manufacturers at the top of the pay scale would see a 9% raise beginning January 1, Reuters reported. UAW president Shawn Fain, who is attempting to use the union's victory to bolster the wider labor movement, said that the timing of Toyota's announcement was no coincidence.
"Toyota isn't giving out raises out of the goodness of their heart," he said in a video statement shared by More Perfect Union on Friday. "Toyota is the largest and most profitable auto company in the world. They could have just as easily raised wages a month ago or a year ago. They did it now because the company knows we're coming for them."
In the deals struck with Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors, the UAW secured a 25% pay raise over the life of the contracts. The tentative agreements brought an end to a historic six-week strike, as members return to work while they vote on whether or not to ratify the deals.
The UAW has negotiated for the three contracts to expire on April 30, 2028, a slightly longer lifespan than usual, according to Labor Notes. In a speech Sunday, Fain said part of the reason for the longer contracts was to give the labor movement time to build toward a potential strike on May Day 2028. Fain also said the UAW planned to spend the next four-and-a-half years organizing workers at nonunion plants owned by companies including Tesla, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Nissan, and Toyota.
"When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it won't just be with the Big Three. It will be the Big Five or Big Six," Fain said.
"UAW. That stands for, 'You are welcome.'"
On Monday, a Toyota employee at a plant in Alabama told Labor Notes that management had called workers into an emergency meeting offering to raise top pay to $32 an hour and to scale up workers to that level in four years instead of eight. Another employee at a Kentucky plant said the top rate for production workers there had been raised by $2.94 to $34.80 and skilled trades workers saw a $3.70 boost to $43.20.
Toyota confirmed it was offering raises to news outlets Wednesday. It also said it was halving the time needed to reach top pay across the board and expanding paid time off.
"We value our employees and their contributions, and we show it by offering robust compensation packages that we continually review to ensure that we remain competitive within the automotive industry," Chris Reynolds, Toyota Motor North America's executive vice president, said in a statement reported by Reuters.
Toyota's actions are in keeping with findings that a strong union movement benefits nonunion workers as well. During the 1950s, when union membership peaked at one-third of U.S. workers, income inequality was at its lowest since the Great Depression spike, according to figures shared by the Department of the Treasury. By 2022, only 10% of U.S. workers were in a union, and the top 1% took home almost 20% of total income. If private sector union membership increases by just 1%, nonunion workers see a 0.3% wage increase.
"Even though you're not yet members of our union, that pay raise Toyota's giving you is the UAW bump," Fain addressed Toyota workers in his statement. "UAW. That stands for, 'You are welcome.'"
"You are welcome to join our Stand Up movement," he continued. "If this is what Toyota gives you when the Big Three stand up and fight, imagine what you could accomplish if you join the UAW and stand up and fight for yourselves."
With Abortion Rights on the Line, Ohio Lawmaker Says Those Purged Unlawfully Must Be Allowed to Vote
"Ohioans deserve assurances of what will happen to ballots cast by any voters you purged who show up to vote in the November 7th election," said state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney.
Nov 03, 2023
"Something's not adding up," she replied to LaRose on social media, noting that the purged voters were disproportionately under the age of 45, while that age group makes up less than 7% of deaths in Ohio each year.
She also called on LaRose to clarify whether voters who were wrongly purged will be able to have their votes counted in the election.
"Automatic voter registration would make our rolls more accurate," said Sweeney, "and basically render the purges moot."
With days to go until Ohio voters decide on a pivotal abortion rights referendum in the November 7 election, one state representative is leading the charge to ensure all eligible Ohioans are able to have their ballots counted despite Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's recent purge of 27,000 supposedly "inactive" voters."
Ohio state Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-16) wrote to LaRose on Friday, warning that her office's preliminary analysis had shown "significant errors" were made, with some of the people removed from rolls having voted in recent elections.
Sweeney said her office believes "the purge was not uniform and nondiscriminatory as required by federal law" and called for its reversal.
"Ohioans deserve assurances of what will happen to ballots cast by any voters you purged who show up to vote in the November 7th election," she wrote.
Sweeney took note of the voter purge late last month and promptly demanded answers from LaRose, who, she pointed out, ordered thousands of voters to be removed from the rolls after voting in the general election had already started in September. The voting period began on September 22, when ballots were first sent out to overseas voters, and the purge was ordered for September 28.
Calling the order "stunning" and a "purge of choice" that should have taken place after the election, Sweeney called on LaRose to undo the damage. But after the secretary of state defended the purge, claiming it targeted only voters who had "moved or died" or had been unresponsive to attempts to contact them and accusing Democrats of "trying to help dead people vote," Sweeney doubled down on her demand for answers.
"Something's not adding up," she replied to LaRose on social media, noting that the purged voters were disproportionately under the age of 45, while that age group makes up less than 7% of deaths in Ohio each year.
Sweeney's finding that some of the purged residents are in fact active voters in Ohio "is reason enough to reverse the purge, take a more thorough look at the list, and only remove those who have truly become ineligible to vote in Ohio—and to do so only after the November 7 election," wrote the lawmaker.
She also called on LaRose to clarify whether voters who were wrongly purged will be able to have their votes counted in the election.
On Tuesday, the secretary of state's office said: "If the voter heads to the polls to vote, it reactivates their registration. They are not shut out of the process."
Noting that ballot reports from the August special election indicated that provisional ballots were not counted, Sweeney wrote, "Are you stating that these purged voters' provisional ballots will be counted?"
Next Tuesday, voters will be asked whether the Ohio Constitution should be amended to enshrine the right of Ohioans to make choices about their reproductive health, including whether to have an abortion. A six-week abortion ban is currently on hold in the state while the Ohio Supreme Court deliberates the law.
"No Ohioan should be denied their freedom to vote because of an error or—even worse—because of a hyperpartisan secretary of state," said Sweeney in a statement.
In her letter to LaRose, she noted that "there seems to be a misunderstanding of voting basics" in the secretary's office, which has made "several concerning misstatements about how voter registration and voter roll maintenance work" in recent days.
LaRose's office has claimed that voters who move are no longer legally permitted on voter rolls, which is "simply incorrect," Sweeney said, and that when voters move and register at a new address, their old registration is not canceled.
"In fact, county election officials do remove the former registration when adding a voter to their rolls as a matter of course," said Sweeney. "There simply are not large numbers of duplicate registrations on our rolls. It is a rare case where the former registration stays on the rolls. We look forward to seeing your data showing why each voter was purged."
On social media, Sweeney noted that she called for a third-party audit after the secretary of state's last "massive voter purge," and said expanding voting rights in Ohio and the U.S. would end such purges.
"Automatic voter registration would make our rolls more accurate," said Sweeney, "and basically render the purges moot."
