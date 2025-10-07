To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org

Under Bondi's Leadership, DOJ Has Become the White House's Revenge Arm

Today Attorney General Pam Bondi is testifying before Congress amid mounting concerns that the Justice Department under her leadership is being weaponized to go after President Trump's perceived enemies.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“The abuse of the Justice Department under Bondi’s watch has been rampant, including the recent high profile and scandalous move to secure an indictment against former FBI Director Jim Comey after the President publicly demanded they do so, and despite the previous prosecutor's claims of insufficient evidence.

“The DOJ has been in constant turmoil since Bondi took the helm, firing prosecutors who worked Capitol riot cases or investigated Trump and pushing out senior officials at the FBI.

“At the same time, under her leadership, the Public Integrity Section of the DOJ, the section dedicated to fighting corruption from federal officials, has been reduced from a total of thirty-six employees to two. The Department of Justice is intended to be independent from the White House, not its revenge arm. Her tenure shows they have become exactly that.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

