
For Immediate Release
Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS)
UCS Endorses March to End Fossil Fuels, Urges U.S. and Other Global Leaders to Take Bold Action at UN Climate Ambition Summit

The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) is joining over 600 U.S.-based organizations calling on world leaders to respond to the urgency of the climate crisis and commit to phasing out fossil fuels at the March to End Fossil Fuels in New York City on Sunday, September 17. This is part of a global mobilization with millions of people all over the world participating. UCS experts, organizers, and supporters are joining the march to demand that science and justice are centered in climate action, and to raise awareness around fossil fuel industry deception and political obstruction.

The March to End Fossil Fuels is also a part of Climate Week, a series of events that will frame the annual United Nations General Assembly and a Climate Ambition Summit convened by the U.N. Secretary-General on Wednesday, September 20 in New York City.

Below is a statement by Dr. Rachel Cleetus, the policy director and a lead economist for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Against the backdrop of a harrowing year, with millions of people experiencing devastating climate impacts, the painful reality of the climate crisis is clear. Yet, the alarming trend of rising heat-trapping emissions continues—a shameful reminder to world leaders of how far short they are falling in meeting global climate goals. The science is unequivocal that continued expansion of fossil fuels is at complete odds with the imperative to limit catastrophic climate change and will further deepen environmental injustices. It’s well past time to stop putting the profits of fossil fuel companies ahead of the well-being of people and the planet.

“We urge the Biden administration to join with other world leaders and make a strong commitment to deep and rapid cuts in heat-trapping emissions aligned with the latest science and robust climate finance for low-income nations, as well as to quickly launch and resource the climate Loss and Damage Fund. Despite important progress secured through the Inflation Reduction Act and state policies, the United States is still a leading producer and exporter of fossil fuels, an utter contradiction that undermines climate goals. Living up to our fair share of global climate commitments is the only way to secure the necessary commensurate action from other nations and deliver justice for the millions who live on the frontlines of a crisis they have had little role in creating.

“The path to a livable future for current and future generations is through a transformative and equitable shift to clean energy, massive investments in climate resilience, and addressing climate loss and damage in a just way. There’s no time to waste on narrow political fights and fossil fueled obstruction while the planet burns.”

The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.

