For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Phoebe Trotter pgalt@fwwatch.org

U.S. Egg Prices Hit New High: Near $6/Dozen

Watchdog report finds today’s high prices are built on a foundation of corporate price-gouging

Average U.S. egg prices have hit a record high of $5.90 per dozen, according to the latest monthly consumer price index, released today. This eclipses the previous record high of $4.95/dozen in January. The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts egg prices could jump another 41% this year.

Just last week, the consumer advocacy group Food & Water Watch released a new report — “The Economic Cost of Food Monopolies: The Rotten Egg Oligarchy” — detailing how the U.S.’s largest egg producer has reaped tremendous profits during the yearslong bird flu outbreak at consumer expense. The U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into price-fixing by the nation’s largest egg corporations just last week.

Food & Water Watch Research Director Amanda Starbuck issued the following statement:

“Record-high egg prices have everything to do with corporate greed. While skyrocketing prices transform eggs into a luxury item, the food monopolies are seeing green. President Trump needs to get serious about lowering American food prices — starting with cracking down on the food monopolies exploiting the worsening bird flu crisis for profit.”

The Food & Water Watch report finds that Cal-Maine, the nation’s largest egg corporation, raised prices during the early bird flu outbreak to rake in $1 billion in windfall profits in its FY 2023, while not experiencing a single flock outbreak of its own that fiscal year. These trends were echoed nationwide, as national and regional prices spiked despite a relatively stable egg supply.

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

