To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com

"Trump's Third-Term Talk Isn't a Joke," Stand Up America Warns on Anniversary of 22nd Amendment

Today, Stand Up America Executive Director Christina Harvey issued the following statement marking the 74th anniversary of the ratification of the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms.

“The Constitution is crystal clear: ‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.’ But Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have shown over the past six weeks how little respect they have for our Constitution and the rule of law.

“His talk of a third term isn’t a joke or a slip of the tongue. It’s a test to see how far he can go in his quest for unchecked power.

“Today would be a good day for every elected official to reaffirm the oath they took to defend our Constitution, including the 22nd Amendment. Because no one should have power for life.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
Press PageAction Page