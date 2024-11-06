To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
People For the American Way (PFAW)
Contact:

Kawana Lloyd, klloyd@peoplefor.org

‘The Resistance Starts Now’:  People For the American Way Announces New Campaign: Resist Project 2025

People For the American Way today announced the launch of its new campaign, Resist Project 2025, a roadmap for immediate resistance to an incoming Trump administration and for a strong pro-democracy movement for freedom and justice. The plan calls for assembling a unique coalition of young progressive officials, faith leaders and artists to take prominent roles in resistance and reform.

Advocates can learn more about Resist Project 2025 here: Resist2025.org

“Make no mistake, the election result is horrifying and we should not kid ourselves: Trump 47 will be worse than last time. He has signaled he intends to preside over a regime of fascism and bigotry on steroids, one that will be empowered by a MAGA Supreme Court. That means the resistance must start now,” said Svante Myrick, president of People For the American Way. “We will fight every attack on our freedoms by Trump and his willing sycophants with every bit of energy, passion, skill and resources we have, and we’re inviting people to join us. We will work immediately to confirm all remaining Biden judicial nominees in the upcoming lame duck session, to help shore up our courts. We will commit immediately to standing against the abuses and corruption we know we will see in another Trump administration, but we won’t stop there. We envision fundamental changes in our democracy that we will begin working toward today, so 20 years from now we and our children and grandchildren will never again have to fear living under tyranny.”

Ultimately, Resist Project 2025 envisions an America where all Americans have an equal say in elections that are fair and safe – where Americans from every state, not just “battleground states,” get a vote that counts towards determining who will become president, where billionaires can’t buy elections and put out disinformation, and where threats and violence are unthinkable. It envisions an America where people have control over their own bodies. Where courts administer justice to all, not just the wealthy and powerful. Where nobody lives in fear because of their color, faith, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ancestry, or political beliefs.

Resist Project 2025 will be a new platform for mobilizing activists against Trump efforts to oppress and marginalize communities and to undermine our democracy. It will provide training and engagement opportunities as well as thought leadership and sustained activism on behalf of progressive values.
Initially, the Project’s work will be organized around resisting Trump administration abuses in three key areas:

  • Confirm all Biden judicial nominees now
  • Vet every judicial nominee of Vance/Trump for extremism and fanaticism
  • Combat threats to our democracy
  • Fight censorship
In the long term, Resist Project 2025 will work toward a bold vision that includes key goals:
  • Passage of the Freedom to Vote Act
  • Passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
  • DC Statehood
  • Nomination and confirmation of fair-minded federal judges
  • Supreme Court ethics reform
  • Supreme Court Term limits
  • Establishment of a National Popular Vote for presidential elections
  • Supreme Court expansion

People For the American Way works to build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all. We encourage civic participation, defend fundamental rights, and fight to dismantle systemic barriers to equitable opportunity. We fight against right-wing extremism and the injustice it fosters.

1 (800) 326-7329
www.pfaw.org
Press PageAction Page