July, 12 2024, 02:27pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: press@sunrisemovement.org, Stevie O’Hanlon
Sunrise to Biden: pass the torch to protect your climate legacy
Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay issued the following statement:
For the future of our democracy and our planet, we must defeat Trump this November. If Trump wins, he will demolish President Biden’s historic climate achievements, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and American Climate Corps. Another Trump Presidency would cause catastrophic and irreversible damage to our climate.
The Democratic Party must seriously assess whether Joe Biden can successfully convince voters and energize volunteers. After speaking with young people around the country over the last few weeks, I’m concerned that Joe Biden isn’t positioned to mobilize young people and win in November.
In 2020, Biden was able to energize young people to not only vote, but urge their friends, parents, and neighbors to do the same. We saw that energy at Sunrise, when our volunteers contacted 3.5 million young voters urging them to vote for Biden. Since the debate, already low enthusiasm for Biden has continued to drop.
To be very clear, regardless of who the Democratic candidate is, our plan is the same: to persuade young voters to turn out for the Democratic nominee in order to defeat Trump. With another ticket that energizes young volunteers, we could contact up to twice as many voters this fall.
To young people: losing this election could alter the rest of our lives. In order to fight for our generation and our future, we must vote for the Democratic nominee.
Joe Biden’s next climate legacy-defining act must be to pass the torch to a new nominee. Today, I'm thinking about my family in Minneapolis and Kerala. About the world I want my generation to live in. The stakes are too high. We can’t afford to ignore the warning signs in front of us.
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
LATEST NEWS
Teamsters President Urged to Cancel Republican Convention Speech
One Teamsters official warned the union leader's scheduled appearance "only normalizes and makes the most anti-union party and president I've seen in my lifetime seem palatable."
Jul 12, 2024
News
Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien is facing mounting internal pressure to cancel his planned speech to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, with the union's vice president at large accusing the labor leader of kowtowing to a viciously anti-worker party and a GOP presidential hopeful whose first four years in the White House were marked by open attacks on the labor movement.
John Palmer, the Teamsters' vice president at large, wrote in an op-ed in New Politics earlier this week that O'Brien's scheduled appearance at Donald Trump's invitation "only normalizes and makes the most anti-union party and president I've seen in my lifetime seem palatable."
"Does O'Brien intend to remind the anti-union delegates that labor unions exist to ensure that workers—regardless of their race, sex, gender, gender identity, or religion—equally enjoy the security and fairness that a written labor agreement provides?" Palmer asked. "Is he going to state the obvious fact that unions' ability to achieve these goals is being stripped away by the current overzealous Supreme Court? The majority of these justices have been appointed by the same Republicans who will be at this convention."
Palmer, who urged union members to demand that O'Brien cancel his planned convention appearance, isn't the only Teamsters official who has publicly raised concerns over what one commentator described as O'Brien's "Trumpian tilt."
"We will not allow the working-class labor movement to be destroyed by a scab masquerading as a pro-union advocate after doing everything in his power to destroy the very fabric of unions," James Curbeam, national chairman of the Teamsters National Black Caucus, wrote in a letter to Teamsters members after O'Brien announced a meeting with Trump earlier this year.
Capital & Mainreported Friday that Republicans' upcoming convention in Milwaukee has shined a spotlight on the Wisconsin GOP's "anti-union agenda." Former Gov. Scott Walker, a notorious enemy of organized labor, is a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
"We will not allow the working-class labor movement to be destroyed by a scab masquerading as a pro-union advocate after doing everything in his power to destroy the very fabric of unions."
O'Brien is scheduled to address the convention in a primetime address Monday night. A Teamsters spokeswoman told The New York Times earlier this week that O'Brien "looks forward to addressing a crowd that hasn't traditionally been open to union voices."
"But that is what democracy is all about," she added.
The Guardian's Michael Sainato noted Friday that O'Brien's appearance in Milwaukee will be the first time a Teamsters president has ever spoken at the Republican convention.
"In January 2024, the Teamsters PAC donated $45,000 to both the Democratic and Republican national committees, marking its first large donation to the Republican Party in years," Sainato wrote.
The American Prospect's Harold Meyerson wrote Thursday that "it's always possible that O'Brien may use his allotted speaking time to ask the Republicans to adopt the pro-union initiatives that Democrats support and that Republican members of Congress have to a person opposed, like the PRO Act, which would enable workers to unionize without fear of being fired, or raising the national minimum wage from its current $7.25."
"If O'Brien really wants to do the nation a service, he might speak forcefully against Trump's commitment to deporting undocumented immigrants," Meyerson added. "In my years covering labor, I've met a number of Teamsters who are themselves undocumented—the very workers and their families whom Trump has continually vowed to arrest, lock up, and deport. It's atop Trump's to-do list. It's hard to see how this would be good for the Teamsters."
O'Brien's conciliatory posture toward Trump and the Republican Party stands in sharp contrast with the approach taken by United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain, who has called Trump a "scab" and a pawn of the billionaire class of which he is a part.
The UAW endorsed Biden—the first sitting U.S. president to join striking workers on a picket line—in January, but the union is now grappling with mounting calls for the incumbent to end his reelection campaign following his disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.
Reutersreported Friday that Fain "met with the union's executive board late on Thursday to discuss his deep concerns with President Joe Biden's ability to defeat Donald Trump in the November election."
"Fain called together top officials at the nearly 400,000-member union to discuss concerns and what the union's options are," the news agency reported, citing unnamed sources. "The union is considering its next steps."
Failed US Military Pier Offered 'Humanitarian Gloss' as Israel Starved Gaza
"The entire operation was a failed exercise in public relations by the Biden administration," said one observer.
Jul 12, 2024
News
After failing to re-anchor its "humanitarian pier" in Gaza, the Pentagon said Thursday that the much-ballyhooed project—which critics dismissed as a "public relations ploy" that did next to nothing to stop the deadly starvation spreading in the besieged Palestinian enclave—would shut down indefinitely.
Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said U.S. troops had failed to reconnect the floating Trident Pier to Gaza's shore due to "technical and weather-related issues," according toThe Washington Post.
The $320 million project—which consists of a floating offshore barge and 1,800-foot causeway to the shore—was touted as eventually being able to accommodate up to 150 aid trucks per day. Instead, it facilitated the shipment of the equivalent of about a single day's worth of prewar food deliveries while operating for a total of less than three weeks.
"As a pier, it's shutting down. As a metaphor, it will live forever," said Tom Philpott, a senior researcher at Johns Hopkins University's Center for a Livable Future.
Stephen Semler, co-founder of the Security Policy Reform Institute, welcomed the project's demise.
"The U.S. pier was never supposed to work. It was designed to give a humanitarian gloss to [U.S. President Joe] Biden's pro-genocide policy in Gaza," he said on social media. "Good riddance to this failed PR stunt."
However, during a Thursday press conference, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan defended the pier, arguing that it "has made a difference in trying to deal with the heartbreaking humanitarian situation in Gaza."
"I see any result that produces more food, more humanitarian goods getting to the people of Gaza, as a success," he asserted. "It is additive. It is something additional that otherwise would not have gotten there when it got there. And that is a good thing."
Even if the pier had achieved its expected capacity, it would still have been far fewer than the prewar daily mean of more than 500 truckloads that U.S. and United Nations officials said are required to meet the needs of a population facing critical shortages of food, water, medicine, and other lifesaving supplies.
The pier was in operation for only about 20 days in May before it broke apart during stormy conditions. The structure was subsequently repaired, but then was dismantled just a week after reopening in June due to more rough seas.
It is also likely that the pier was used for military purposes during the June raid by Israel Defense Forces troops, who killed or wounded hundreds of Palestinians—including many women and children—during the rescue of four Israelis kidnapped by Hamas militants on October 7.
"It seems clear that the entire operation was a failed exercise in public relations by the Biden administration, which has sat on its hands while the extremist Netanyahu cabinet, full of the Israeli equivalent of neo-Nazis, has half-starved or in some instances whole-starved the Palestinians of Gaza," Middle East expert Juan Cole wrote Friday, referring to the far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
At least dozens of Palestinians, mostly children, have died in Gaza due to a lack of food, water, and medical treatment. Palestinian and international agencies say that Israel's 280-day war on Gaza has left at least 137,500 people dead, maimed, or missing; around 90% of the embattled strip's population forcibly displaced; and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians starving.
"A U.S. administration has to have an answer when reporters ask it why it is allowing Palestinian children to become emaciated, and the pier was an attempted answer," Cole added. "The other possibility was for the Biden administration to man up and just tell Netanyahu and his rogues' gallery cabinet that they cannot starve innocent civilians as part of their campaign against Hamas, and that if they do not cut it out there will be hell to pay. But Biden is in the tank for the Israeli government."
U.N. experts and others have called Israel's forced starvation of Palestinians in Gaza "a form of genocidal violence and has resulted in famine."
The International Court of Justice—which is weighing whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza—has ordered Israel to prevent genocidal acts in the embattled enclave, to "immediately halt" its offensive in Rafah, and to stop blocking humanitarian aid from entering Gaza in the face of worsening "famine and starvation." Israel is accused of flouting all three ICJ orders.
Meanwhile, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan accused top Israeli officials of using "starvation as a weapon of war" and "extermination" in his May application for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Khan is also seeking to arrest three Hamas leaders for alleged crimes including extermination and rape.
Global Media Outlets Push Israel to Give Journalists Independent Access to Gaza
Israel's media restrictions have "placed an impossible and unreasonable burden on local reporters to document a war through which they are living," major news organizations argue.
Jul 12, 2024
News
"We ask that Israel uphold its commitments to press freedom by providing foreign media with immediate, independent access to Gaza, and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians," the letter concludes.
More than 70 global media and civil society organizations on Thursday signed an open letter urging Israel to open access to Gaza for international journalists.
In the letter, published by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the news organizations argue that Israel’s policy of highly restricting access to Gaza "has placed an impossible and unreasonable burden on local reporters to document a war through which they are living." More than 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed during Israel’s nine-month assault on the enclave, according to CPJ.
The signatories included major U.S.-based outlets such as CBS, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Bloomberg News, as well as prominent organizations from at least 25 other countries.
The letter describes "a free and independent press" as the "cornerstone of democracy," and calls into question Israeli leaders' commitment to press freedom—international journalists are only allowed access to Gaza in carefully guided tours.
"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu describes Israel as a democracy. His actions with regard to the media tell a different story," CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement that accompanied the letter. "International, Israeli, and Palestinian journalists from outside Gaza should be given independent access to Gaza so they can judge for themselves what is happening in this war—rather than being spoon-fed with a handful of organized tours by the Israeli military."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil liberties group in the United States, praised the letter and called for the U.S. government to use its leverage to demand that Israel open up media access to Gaza.
"Israel's far-right government has blocked international media access to Gaza and murdered local media professionals in a cynical effort to keep the world from witnessing its ongoing genocide, ethnic cleansing, mass destruction, and forced starvation," CAIR communications director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement. "The Biden administration, the main enabler of Israel's genocide, must live up to its claims that it supports press freedom and demand that Israel allow free access by the international media to Gaza."
Media organizations urge #Israel to open access to #Gaza.
“More than 100 journalists have been killed since the start of the war and those who remain are working in conditions of extreme deprivation. The result is that information from Gaza is becoming harder and harder to… pic.twitter.com/YcRQlW8ULW
— Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) July 11, 2024
Thursday's calls follow months of international pleas for the protection of Palestinian journalists and increased media access to Gaza. In January, CPJ and other organizations called on the Biden administration to pressure the Israeli government to make conditions safer for journalists in Gaza. In February, prominent journalists from U.K. and U.S. media outlets issued a call for access to Gaza.
Since the war began, Reporters Without Borders has filed multiple complaints to the International Criminal Court alleging "war crimes against journalists in Gaza." And last month, the nonprofit newsroom Forbidden Stories released an investigation that suggested the Israel military may have in fact been targeting some of the Gazan journalists it killed.
Thursday's open letter came about a week after the Israeli military took a small number of journalists, including one from The Wall Street Journal, into Rafah in open vehicles. The WSJ, which didn't sign the new letter, then published a piece of on-the-ground reporting that quoted Israeli officials but no Palestinians.
The world has relied primarily on Palestinian journalists to share more comprehensive news from the besieged enclave, and the burden they've carried has been immense.
At least 103 have been killed, while 48 have been arrested by Israeli authorities, according to CPJ, which published available details from each case. Two Israeli journalists and three Lebanese journalists have also been killed during the conflict; three Israeli journalists have been arrested by Palestinian authorities.
The journalists still working in Gaza do so "in conditions of extreme deprivation," the open letter states.
"The result is that information from Gaza is becoming harder and harder to obtain and that the reporting which does get through is subject to repeated questions over its veracity," it says.
"We ask that Israel uphold its commitments to press freedom by providing foreign media with immediate, independent access to Gaza, and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians," the letter concludes.
